What happened to the Al-Hilal team?

This question raises many doubts seeking an answer that satisfies the curiosity. The numbers, the value of the deals, and the history were not enough to pull Al-Hilal out of the Neom predicament, where Neom's integrated work showed what Al-Hilal could not. So, what remains in Inzaghi's bag for the Al-Hilalis?

Neom, led by its coach, did not fear the ground, the crowd, or Al-Hilal's market value, and that is why it won, entertained, and wrote a history that may launch it into new horizons. So, what are Neom's ambitions, an elite seat or (Asian 2)?

I know that the work is significant and the ambitions are greater, but on the condition that they forget the joy of winning against Al-Hilal. I expect, but do not guarantee, that any further loss will push Inzaghi to leave without tickets or luggage.

Inzaghi said after the defeat: “The management has met all our needs, and the players gave their best; I am the one who bears this loss, which I find painful, and I will not sleep comfortably tonight because of it. I hope we can overcome this loss and strive to return to our level.”

(2)

When people praise someone, few believe it, but when they criticize them, everyone believes. This is a rule that must be accepted, and take this exception: “No one can make you happier than yourself, so your self-confidence is one of the most important sources of happiness in life.” Between the rule and the exception, I found here what Newton did not find in the apple: “We win others with a sincere word from the heart, and we also lose them with a misplaced word.”

(3)

I often hear about equal support among the clubs of the fund, but what we see on the ground confirms that there is disparity and not equality.

A Flash

Wherever the herd goes, go in the opposite direction; they are always wrong.

-Charles Bukowski