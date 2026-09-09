ماذا حدث لفريق الهلال؟
سؤال يثير علامات استفهام تبحث عن إجابة تشفي الغليل. الأرقام وقيمة الصفقات والتاريخ لم تكن كافية لإخراج الهلال من مأزق نيوم، حيث وجد العمل التكاملي لدى نيوم ما لم يظهره الهلال. فماذا بقي في جعبة إنزاغي للهلاليين؟
لم يخشَ نيوم بقيادة مدربه أرضاً أو جمهوراً أو القيمة السوقية للهلال، ولهذا فاز وأمتع وكتب تاريخاً قد ينطلق منه إلى آفاق جديدة. فما هي طموحات نيوم، مقعد نخبوي أم (آسيوي 2)؟
أعلم أن العمل كبير والطموحات أكبر، ولكن بشرط أن ينسى الفرحة بالفوز على الهلال. إنزاغي أتوقع، ولا أجزم، أن أي خسارة أخرى ستدفعه للمغادرة بلا تذاكر أو أمتعة.
قال إنزاغي بعد الهزيمة: «الإدارة لبت كل ما نحتاج، واللاعبون قدموا ما لديهم، أنا من يتحمل هذه الخسارة التي أراها مؤلمة، ولن أنام هذه الليلة مرتاحاً بسبب ذلك، أتمنى أن نتجاوز هذه الخسارة ونسعى للعودة إلى مستوانا».
(2)
عندما يمدح الناس شخصاً، فإن قليلين يصدقون ذلك، وعندما يذمونه فالجميع يصدقون. قاعدة يجب التسليم بها، وخذ هذا الاستثناء: «ليس هناك شخص يستطيع أن يسعدك أكثر من نفسك، لذلك ثقتك في نفسك هي أهم مصادر سعادتك في الحياة.» وبين القاعدة والاستثناء، وجدت هنا ما لم يجده نيوتن في التفاحة: «نحن نكسب الآخرين بكلمة صادقة من القلب، ونخسرهم أيضاً بكلمة في غير محلها».
(3)
أسمع كثيراً عن تساوي الدعم بين أندية الصندوق، لكن ما نشاهده على أرض الواقع يؤكد أن ثمة تفاوتاً وليس تساوياً.
ومضة
أينما يذهب القطيع، اذهب في الاتجاه الآخر، إنهم دوماً على خطأ.
-تشارلز بوكوفسكي
What happened to the Al-Hilal team?
This question raises many doubts seeking an answer that satisfies the curiosity. The numbers, the value of the deals, and the history were not enough to pull Al-Hilal out of the Neom predicament, where Neom's integrated work showed what Al-Hilal could not. So, what remains in Inzaghi's bag for the Al-Hilalis?
Neom, led by its coach, did not fear the ground, the crowd, or Al-Hilal's market value, and that is why it won, entertained, and wrote a history that may launch it into new horizons. So, what are Neom's ambitions, an elite seat or (Asian 2)?
I know that the work is significant and the ambitions are greater, but on the condition that they forget the joy of winning against Al-Hilal. I expect, but do not guarantee, that any further loss will push Inzaghi to leave without tickets or luggage.
Inzaghi said after the defeat: “The management has met all our needs, and the players gave their best; I am the one who bears this loss, which I find painful, and I will not sleep comfortably tonight because of it. I hope we can overcome this loss and strive to return to our level.”
(2)
When people praise someone, few believe it, but when they criticize them, everyone believes. This is a rule that must be accepted, and take this exception: “No one can make you happier than yourself, so your self-confidence is one of the most important sources of happiness in life.” Between the rule and the exception, I found here what Newton did not find in the apple: “We win others with a sincere word from the heart, and we also lose them with a misplaced word.”
(3)
I often hear about equal support among the clubs of the fund, but what we see on the ground confirms that there is disparity and not equality.
A Flash
Wherever the herd goes, go in the opposite direction; they are always wrong.
-Charles Bukowski