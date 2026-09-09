ماذا حدث لفريق الهلال؟


سؤال يثير علامات استفهام تبحث عن إجابة تشفي الغليل. الأرقام وقيمة الصفقات والتاريخ لم تكن كافية لإخراج الهلال من مأزق نيوم، حيث وجد العمل التكاملي لدى نيوم ما لم يظهره الهلال. فماذا بقي في جعبة إنزاغي للهلاليين؟


لم يخشَ نيوم بقيادة مدربه أرضاً أو جمهوراً أو القيمة السوقية للهلال، ولهذا فاز وأمتع وكتب تاريخاً قد ينطلق منه إلى آفاق جديدة. فما هي طموحات نيوم، مقعد نخبوي أم (آسيوي 2)؟


أعلم أن العمل كبير والطموحات أكبر، ولكن بشرط أن ينسى الفرحة بالفوز على الهلال. إنزاغي أتوقع، ولا أجزم، أن أي خسارة أخرى ستدفعه للمغادرة بلا تذاكر أو أمتعة.


قال إنزاغي بعد الهزيمة: «الإدارة لبت كل ما نحتاج، واللاعبون قدموا ما لديهم، أنا من يتحمل هذه الخسارة التي أراها مؤلمة، ولن أنام هذه الليلة مرتاحاً بسبب ذلك، أتمنى أن نتجاوز هذه الخسارة ونسعى للعودة إلى مستوانا».


(2)


عندما يمدح الناس شخصاً، فإن قليلين يصدقون ذلك، وعندما يذمونه فالجميع يصدقون. قاعدة يجب التسليم بها، وخذ هذا الاستثناء: «ليس هناك شخص يستطيع أن يسعدك أكثر من نفسك، لذلك ثقتك في نفسك هي أهم مصادر سعادتك في الحياة.» وبين القاعدة والاستثناء، وجدت هنا ما لم يجده نيوتن في التفاحة: «نحن نكسب الآخرين بكلمة صادقة من القلب، ونخسرهم أيضاً بكلمة في غير محلها».


(3)


أسمع كثيراً عن تساوي الدعم بين أندية الصندوق، لكن ما نشاهده على أرض الواقع يؤكد أن ثمة تفاوتاً وليس تساوياً.


ومضة


أينما يذهب القطيع، اذهب في الاتجاه الآخر، إنهم دوماً على خطأ.


-تشارلز بوكوفسكي