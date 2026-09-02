Princess Jawhara bint Saad bin Faisal, a candidate for the presidency of the Saudi Tennis Federation, confirmed that her candidacy stems from her belief in the importance of developing tennis in the Kingdom and contributing to building a new phase based on institutional work, governance, and transparency, in line with the aspirations of Saudi sports and the objectives of Vision 2030.



She said: We aim to build a sustainable institutional federation that keeps pace with the rapid developments in Saudi sports and prioritizes player development, talent discovery, and institutional excellence.



She added: We believe that the upcoming phase requires a comprehensive work system that benefits from national expertise and competencies specialized in sports, administrative, legal, financial, and technical fields, enhancing the quality of decision-making and improving performance efficiency, achieving sustainability and excellence.



She also indicated that her vision focuses on developing the Saudi tennis system in all its components, from national teams and clubs to players, coaches, and referees, alongside discovering national talents and establishing clear pathways for developing players from youth categories to higher levels. She emphasized the importance of expanding the base of tennis practice in various regions of the Kingdom, empowering women and youth, enhancing partnerships with the private sector, and attracting sponsorships and investment opportunities that contribute to diversifying income sources and supporting the sustainability of the federation.



Jawhara noted that the Kingdom has significant opportunities to enhance the presence of Saudi tennis regionally and internationally by building effective partnerships with international federations and organizations and benefiting from the Kingdom's hosting of global championships and sporting events.