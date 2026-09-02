أكدت الأميرة الجوهرة بنت سعد بن فيصل، المرشحة لرئاسة مجلس إدارة الاتحاد السعودي للتنس، أن ترشحها يأتي انطلاقاً من إيمانها بأهمية تطوير رياضة التنس في المملكة، والإسهام في بناء مرحلة جديدة تقوم على العمل المؤسسي والحوكمة والشفافية، بما يواكب تطلعات الرياضة السعودية ومستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.


وقالت: نسعى إلى بناء اتحاد مؤسسي مستدام، يواكب التطور المتسارع الذي تشهده الرياضة السعودية، ويضع تطوير اللاعب واكتشاف المواهب والتميز المؤسسي في مقدمة أولوياته.


وأضافت: نؤمن بأن المرحلة القادمة تتطلب منظومة عمل متكاملة، تستفيد من الخبرات والكفاءات الوطنية والمتخصصة في المجالات الرياضية والإدارية والقانونية والمالية والتقنية، وتعزز جودة اتخاذ القرار وترفع كفاءة الأداء، بما يحقق الاستدامة والتميز.


كما أشارت إلى أن رؤيتها تركز على تطوير منظومة التنس السعودي بمختلف مكوناتها، من المنتخبات والأندية واللاعبين والمدربين والحكام، إلى جانب اكتشاف المواهب الوطنية ووضع مسارات واضحة لتطوير اللاعبين من الفئات السنية وصولاً إلى المستويات العليا. وأهمية توسيع قاعدة ممارسة رياضة التنس في مختلف مناطق المملكة، وتمكين المرأة والشباب، وتعزيز الشراكات مع القطاع الخاص، واستقطاب الرعايات والفرص الاستثمارية التي تسهم في تنويع مصادر الدخل ودعم استدامة الاتحاد.


ونوهت الجوهرة إلى أن المملكة تمتلك فرصاً كبيرة لتعزيز حضور التنس السعودي إقليمياً ودولياً، من خلال بناء شراكات فاعلة مع الاتحادات والمنظمات الدولية، والاستفادة من استضافة المملكة للبطولات والفعاليات الرياضية العالمية.