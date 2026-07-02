- هذا ليس تاريخ عبدالله الفيصل.. هذا تشويه.


- كذبة حل الأهلي هي من يبحث عنها الراوي.


- كلنا منزعجون من هذه الروايات وتاريخ والدي في ذاكرة الوطن.


طالب الأمير تركي العبدالله الفيصل مجدداً بإيقاف التحريف والتزييف الذي يروى هذه الأيام من خلال من يدعي أنه يملك كتابا عن تاريخ الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضي والحقيقة التي يجب أن تروى، وما ذكر غير صحيح، والصحيح أن الكتاب المزعوم لم يجز لسبب أو لآخر، وكان يفترض أن لا يتم نشر ما سمي بحكاية أو رواية بهذا الشكل الذي طالبت بوقفه عبر «عكاظ» أكثر من مرة؛ لأنني وجدت في ما يروى كلاما لا يمثل تاريخ رائد الرياضة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل، وليس من حق أي شخص أن يتخذ من مسودة رفضت وسيلة للوصول إلى أهداف غير رياضية، ومن هذا المنطلق أحب أن أوضح أن ما ورد في روايته عن حل الأهلي غير صحيح ولا أساس له، فمن أين جاء بهذه الرواية المنسوبة لوالدي زيفاً، وأقول الأهلي لأن الهدف من هذه الرواية هو الإساءة للتاريخ وليس إنصاف رواده.


وأشار الأمير تركي العبدالله الفيصل في سياق توضيحه إلى أن ثمة خطوات رسمية ستتخذ ما لم يتم إيقاف هذا التشويه بحق والدي الذي ليس من الأدب ولا الأخلاق أن يتم رواية تاريخه من خلال مسودة لم تجز ويفترض أن لا يتم العودة لها بعد هذه السنوات الطويلة، كما ينبغي على الراوي أن يعود لنا قبل أن ينشر كلاما منسوبا لوالدي، وكنت أنتظر من الصحيفة أن تراعي الدقة في مثل هذه الحالة المرتبطة بتاريخ رجل كان يفترض أن لا يسمح بنشر مثل هذه التجاوزات على لسانه التي فيها من التجني ما يجعلنا نطالب بتدخل هيئة تنظيم الإعلام بحماية تاريخ الأمير عبدالله الفيصل من أمثال هذه الروايات المسيئة، فتاريخ والدي أكبر بكثير من شطب وحل ودعم، فهو باني رياضة وطن ومؤسسها الحقيقي، فمعيب أن يأتي راوٍ أو صحفي أو مدعٍ أن ينشر مثل هذه الادعاءات والفبركات على لسان عبدالله الفيصل من أجل ميول أو تصفية حسابات.


كل ما وهبه والدي لوطنه في الرياضة وغيرها مدعاة فخر واعتزاز لنا ولا نحتاج إلى من يعيد نشره وفق روايات تمثل كاتبها ولا تمثل تاريخ الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الذي يعد محفوظا في ذاكرة الوطن.


واختتم الأمير تركي العبدالله الفيصل تصريحه لـ«عكاظ» قائلا: «لم أكن أتوقع مجرد توقع أن يتم رواية تاريخ عبدالله الفيصل بهذا الشكل الذي ساءني وساء إلى كل من يعرف تاريخ عبدالله الفيصل».