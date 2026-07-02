- هذا ليس تاريخ عبدالله الفيصل.. هذا تشويه.
- كذبة حل الأهلي هي من يبحث عنها الراوي.
- كلنا منزعجون من هذه الروايات وتاريخ والدي في ذاكرة الوطن.
طالب الأمير تركي العبدالله الفيصل مجدداً بإيقاف التحريف والتزييف الذي يروى هذه الأيام من خلال من يدعي أنه يملك كتابا عن تاريخ الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضي والحقيقة التي يجب أن تروى، وما ذكر غير صحيح، والصحيح أن الكتاب المزعوم لم يجز لسبب أو لآخر، وكان يفترض أن لا يتم نشر ما سمي بحكاية أو رواية بهذا الشكل الذي طالبت بوقفه عبر «عكاظ» أكثر من مرة؛ لأنني وجدت في ما يروى كلاما لا يمثل تاريخ رائد الرياضة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل، وليس من حق أي شخص أن يتخذ من مسودة رفضت وسيلة للوصول إلى أهداف غير رياضية، ومن هذا المنطلق أحب أن أوضح أن ما ورد في روايته عن حل الأهلي غير صحيح ولا أساس له، فمن أين جاء بهذه الرواية المنسوبة لوالدي زيفاً، وأقول الأهلي لأن الهدف من هذه الرواية هو الإساءة للتاريخ وليس إنصاف رواده.
وأشار الأمير تركي العبدالله الفيصل في سياق توضيحه إلى أن ثمة خطوات رسمية ستتخذ ما لم يتم إيقاف هذا التشويه بحق والدي الذي ليس من الأدب ولا الأخلاق أن يتم رواية تاريخه من خلال مسودة لم تجز ويفترض أن لا يتم العودة لها بعد هذه السنوات الطويلة، كما ينبغي على الراوي أن يعود لنا قبل أن ينشر كلاما منسوبا لوالدي، وكنت أنتظر من الصحيفة أن تراعي الدقة في مثل هذه الحالة المرتبطة بتاريخ رجل كان يفترض أن لا يسمح بنشر مثل هذه التجاوزات على لسانه التي فيها من التجني ما يجعلنا نطالب بتدخل هيئة تنظيم الإعلام بحماية تاريخ الأمير عبدالله الفيصل من أمثال هذه الروايات المسيئة، فتاريخ والدي أكبر بكثير من شطب وحل ودعم، فهو باني رياضة وطن ومؤسسها الحقيقي، فمعيب أن يأتي راوٍ أو صحفي أو مدعٍ أن ينشر مثل هذه الادعاءات والفبركات على لسان عبدالله الفيصل من أجل ميول أو تصفية حسابات.
كل ما وهبه والدي لوطنه في الرياضة وغيرها مدعاة فخر واعتزاز لنا ولا نحتاج إلى من يعيد نشره وفق روايات تمثل كاتبها ولا تمثل تاريخ الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الذي يعد محفوظا في ذاكرة الوطن.
واختتم الأمير تركي العبدالله الفيصل تصريحه لـ«عكاظ» قائلا: «لم أكن أتوقع مجرد توقع أن يتم رواية تاريخ عبدالله الفيصل بهذا الشكل الذي ساءني وساء إلى كل من يعرف تاريخ عبدالله الفيصل».
Subheadings:
- This is not the history of Abdullah Al-Faisal.. this is distortion.
- The lie of solving Al-Ahli is what the narrator is looking for.
- We are all disturbed by these narratives and my father's history in the memory of the nation.
Prince Turki Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal has once again called for the cessation of the distortion and falsification being recounted these days by those who claim to possess a book about the sports history of Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal and the truth that should be told. What has been mentioned is incorrect, and the truth is that the alleged book was not approved for one reason or another, and it should not have been published as a so-called story or narrative in the manner that I have demanded to be stopped through "Okaz" multiple times; because I found in what is narrated words that do not represent the history of the pioneer of sports, Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal. It is not the right of any person to use a rejected draft as a means to achieve non-sporting goals. From this standpoint, I would like to clarify that what was mentioned in his narrative about solving Al-Ahli is incorrect and baseless. Where did he come up with this falsely attributed narrative about my father? I say Al-Ahli because the goal of this narrative is to insult history rather than to fairly represent its pioneers.
Prince Turki Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal pointed out in the context of his clarification that there will be official steps taken unless this distortion against my father is stopped, which is neither polite nor ethical to recount his history through a draft that was not approved and should not be revisited after all these long years. The narrator should return to us before publishing words attributed to my father, and I was expecting the newspaper to ensure accuracy in such a case related to the history of a man whose story should not allow the publication of such transgressions attributed to him, which contain enough injustice to compel us to call for the intervention of the Media Regulation Authority to protect the history of Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal from such offensive narratives. My father's history is much greater than mere erasure, dissolution, and support; he is the builder of the nation's sports and its true founder. It is disgraceful for a narrator, journalist, or claimant to publish such allegations and fabrications attributed to Abdullah Al-Faisal for the sake of inclinations or settling scores.
Everything my father has given to his nation in sports and other fields is a source of pride and honor for us, and we do not need anyone to republish it according to narratives that represent their author and do not represent the history of Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal, which is preserved in the memory of the nation.
Prince Turki Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal concluded his statement to "Okaz" by saying: "I did not expect, even in my wildest dreams, that the history of Abdullah Al-Faisal would be recounted in such a way that has upset me and upset everyone who knows the history of Abdullah Al-Faisal."