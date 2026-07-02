Subheadings:



- This is not the history of Abdullah Al-Faisal.. this is distortion.



- The lie of solving Al-Ahli is what the narrator is looking for.



- We are all disturbed by these narratives and my father's history in the memory of the nation.



Prince Turki Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal has once again called for the cessation of the distortion and falsification being recounted these days by those who claim to possess a book about the sports history of Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal and the truth that should be told. What has been mentioned is incorrect, and the truth is that the alleged book was not approved for one reason or another, and it should not have been published as a so-called story or narrative in the manner that I have demanded to be stopped through "Okaz" multiple times; because I found in what is narrated words that do not represent the history of the pioneer of sports, Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal. It is not the right of any person to use a rejected draft as a means to achieve non-sporting goals. From this standpoint, I would like to clarify that what was mentioned in his narrative about solving Al-Ahli is incorrect and baseless. Where did he come up with this falsely attributed narrative about my father? I say Al-Ahli because the goal of this narrative is to insult history rather than to fairly represent its pioneers.



Prince Turki Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal pointed out in the context of his clarification that there will be official steps taken unless this distortion against my father is stopped, which is neither polite nor ethical to recount his history through a draft that was not approved and should not be revisited after all these long years. The narrator should return to us before publishing words attributed to my father, and I was expecting the newspaper to ensure accuracy in such a case related to the history of a man whose story should not allow the publication of such transgressions attributed to him, which contain enough injustice to compel us to call for the intervention of the Media Regulation Authority to protect the history of Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal from such offensive narratives. My father's history is much greater than mere erasure, dissolution, and support; he is the builder of the nation's sports and its true founder. It is disgraceful for a narrator, journalist, or claimant to publish such allegations and fabrications attributed to Abdullah Al-Faisal for the sake of inclinations or settling scores.



Everything my father has given to his nation in sports and other fields is a source of pride and honor for us, and we do not need anyone to republish it according to narratives that represent their author and do not represent the history of Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal, which is preserved in the memory of the nation.



Prince Turki Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal concluded his statement to "Okaz" by saying: "I did not expect, even in my wildest dreams, that the history of Abdullah Al-Faisal would be recounted in such a way that has upset me and upset everyone who knows the history of Abdullah Al-Faisal."