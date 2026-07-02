واصل لاعبو أرسنال بصمتهم المميزة في كأس العالم 2026، بعدما أصبح البلجيكي لياندرو تروسارد سادس لاعب من النادي يصنع هدفًا في البطولة، وهو أكبر عدد من صانعي الأهداف لفريق واحد في النسخة الحالية من المونديال.
ورفع تروسارد رصيد لاعبي أرسنال المساهمين في صناعة الأهداف، لينضم إلى النرويجي مارتن أوديغارد (3 تمريرات حاسمة)، والسويدي فيكتور جيوكيريس (تمريرتان حاسمتان)، والإنجليزي بوكايو ساكا (تمريرتان حاسمتان)، والبرازيلي جابرييل (تمريرة حاسمة)، والإنجليزي ديكلان رايس (تمريرة حاسمة).
ويؤكد هذا الرقم التأثير الكبير للاعبي أرسنال مع منتخباتهم في مونديال 2026، بعدما تصدر النادي قائمة أكثر الأندية التي قدم لاعبوها تمريرات حاسمة في البطولة حتى الآن.
Arsenal players continue to leave their distinctive mark in the 2026 World Cup, as Belgian Leandro Trossard became the sixth player from the club to provide an assist in the tournament, which is the highest number of assist providers from a single team in the current edition of the World Cup.
Trossard has increased the tally of Arsenal players contributing to assists, joining Norwegian Martin Ødegaard (3 assists), Swedish Viktor Gyökeres (2 assists), English Bukayo Saka (2 assists), Brazilian Gabriel (1 assist), and English Declan Rice (1 assist).
This figure highlights the significant impact of Arsenal players with their national teams in the 2026 World Cup, as the club tops the list of clubs whose players have provided assists in the tournament so far.