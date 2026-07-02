واصل لاعبو أرسنال بصمتهم المميزة في كأس العالم 2026، بعدما أصبح البلجيكي لياندرو تروسارد سادس لاعب من النادي يصنع هدفًا في البطولة، وهو أكبر عدد من صانعي الأهداف لفريق واحد في النسخة الحالية من المونديال.


ورفع تروسارد رصيد لاعبي أرسنال المساهمين في صناعة الأهداف، لينضم إلى النرويجي مارتن أوديغارد (3 تمريرات حاسمة)، والسويدي فيكتور جيوكيريس (تمريرتان حاسمتان)، والإنجليزي بوكايو ساكا (تمريرتان حاسمتان)، والبرازيلي جابرييل (تمريرة حاسمة)، والإنجليزي ديكلان رايس (تمريرة حاسمة).


ويؤكد هذا الرقم التأثير الكبير للاعبي أرسنال مع منتخباتهم في مونديال 2026، بعدما تصدر النادي قائمة أكثر الأندية التي قدم لاعبوها تمريرات حاسمة في البطولة حتى الآن.