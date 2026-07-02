Arsenal players continue to leave their distinctive mark in the 2026 World Cup, as Belgian Leandro Trossard became the sixth player from the club to provide an assist in the tournament, which is the highest number of assist providers from a single team in the current edition of the World Cup.



Trossard has increased the tally of Arsenal players contributing to assists, joining Norwegian Martin Ødegaard (3 assists), Swedish Viktor Gyökeres (2 assists), English Bukayo Saka (2 assists), Brazilian Gabriel (1 assist), and English Declan Rice (1 assist).



This figure highlights the significant impact of Arsenal players with their national teams in the 2026 World Cup, as the club tops the list of clubs whose players have provided assists in the tournament so far.