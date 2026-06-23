تعرض نجم كرة القدم المصرية السابق أحمد حسام ميدو لوعكة صحية نُقل على إثرها إلى العناية المركزة بأحد المستشفيات، بعد تأييد حكم حبس نجله حسين.

وكانت محكمة جنح مستأنف الطفل قد أيدت أمس (الإثنين) الحكم الصادر بحبس نجله لمدة 7 أشهر، على خلفية اتهامات تتعلق بحيازة مواد مخدرة ومقاومة السلطات، إلى جانب مخالفات أخرى مرتبطة بالواقعة.

تفاصيل الحالة لصحية لميدو

وقالت يسرى الليثي، زوجة أحمد حسام، إن ميدو تعرض لارتفاع شديد في ضغط الدم، ما استدعى نقله إلى العناية المركزة بأحد المستشفيات المتخصصة، مشيرة إلى تحسن حالته خلال الساعات الأخيرة، مع خضوعه لمتابعة دقيقة من قبل الأطباء.

مسيرة أوروبية حافلة

ويُعد أحمد حسام ميدو أحد أنجح اللاعبين المصريين الذين خاضوا تجارب احترافية في أوروبا، إذ بدأ مسيرته مع نادي الزمالك قبل أن يشد الرحال إلى القارة العجوز في سن مبكرة، ويدافع عن ألوان أندية جينت وأياكس وسيلتا فيغو ومارسيليا وروما وتوتنهام وميدلزبره وويغان ووست هام وبارنسلي.

محطات تدريبية

وعقب اعتزاله، اتجه ميدو إلى التدريب، وقاد فرق الزمالك والإسماعيلي ووادي دجلة ومصر المقاصة، كما خاض تجربة في الدوري السعودي مع نادي الوحدة.

حضور إعلامي

وركز ميدو على العمل التلفزيوني في السنوات الأخيرة مبتعداً عن ضغوط التدريب، إذ يُقدم برنامجاً رياضياً على إحدى القنوات المصرية.