Former Egyptian football star Ahmed Hossam Mido suffered a health setback and was transferred to intensive care at a hospital, following the confirmation of his son Hussein's imprisonment sentence.

The Child Appeals Court upheld yesterday (Monday) the ruling sentencing his son to 7 months in prison, in connection with charges related to drug possession and resisting authorities, along with other violations linked to the incident.

Details of Mido's Health Condition

Yosra El-Laythi, Ahmed Hossam's wife, stated that Mido experienced a severe spike in blood pressure, which necessitated his transfer to intensive care at a specialized hospital, noting that his condition has improved in recent hours, with close monitoring by doctors.

A Successful European Career

Ahmed Hossam Mido is considered one of the most successful Egyptian players who have had professional experiences in Europe. He began his career with Zamalek before moving to the old continent at a young age, representing clubs such as Gent, Ajax, Celta Vigo, Marseille, Roma, Tottenham, Middlesbrough, Wigan, West Ham, and Barnsley.

Coaching Career

After retiring, Mido turned to coaching, leading teams such as Zamalek, Ismaily, Wadi Degla, and Misr El-Makasa, and also had an experience in the Saudi league with Al-Wehda.

Media Presence

In recent years, Mido has focused on television work, stepping away from the pressures of coaching, as he hosts a sports program on one of the Egyptian channels.