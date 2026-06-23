تعرض نجم كرة القدم المصرية السابق أحمد حسام ميدو لوعكة صحية نُقل على إثرها إلى العناية المركزة بأحد المستشفيات، بعد تأييد حكم حبس نجله حسين.
وكانت محكمة جنح مستأنف الطفل قد أيدت أمس (الإثنين) الحكم الصادر بحبس نجله لمدة 7 أشهر، على خلفية اتهامات تتعلق بحيازة مواد مخدرة ومقاومة السلطات، إلى جانب مخالفات أخرى مرتبطة بالواقعة.
تفاصيل الحالة لصحية لميدو
وقالت يسرى الليثي، زوجة أحمد حسام، إن ميدو تعرض لارتفاع شديد في ضغط الدم، ما استدعى نقله إلى العناية المركزة بأحد المستشفيات المتخصصة، مشيرة إلى تحسن حالته خلال الساعات الأخيرة، مع خضوعه لمتابعة دقيقة من قبل الأطباء.
مسيرة أوروبية حافلة
ويُعد أحمد حسام ميدو أحد أنجح اللاعبين المصريين الذين خاضوا تجارب احترافية في أوروبا، إذ بدأ مسيرته مع نادي الزمالك قبل أن يشد الرحال إلى القارة العجوز في سن مبكرة، ويدافع عن ألوان أندية جينت وأياكس وسيلتا فيغو ومارسيليا وروما وتوتنهام وميدلزبره وويغان ووست هام وبارنسلي.
محطات تدريبية
وعقب اعتزاله، اتجه ميدو إلى التدريب، وقاد فرق الزمالك والإسماعيلي ووادي دجلة ومصر المقاصة، كما خاض تجربة في الدوري السعودي مع نادي الوحدة.
حضور إعلامي
وركز ميدو على العمل التلفزيوني في السنوات الأخيرة مبتعداً عن ضغوط التدريب، إذ يُقدم برنامجاً رياضياً على إحدى القنوات المصرية.
Former Egyptian football star Ahmed Hossam Mido suffered a health setback and was transferred to intensive care at a hospital, following the confirmation of his son Hussein's imprisonment sentence.
The Child Appeals Court upheld yesterday (Monday) the ruling sentencing his son to 7 months in prison, in connection with charges related to drug possession and resisting authorities, along with other violations linked to the incident.
Details of Mido's Health Condition
Yosra El-Laythi, Ahmed Hossam's wife, stated that Mido experienced a severe spike in blood pressure, which necessitated his transfer to intensive care at a specialized hospital, noting that his condition has improved in recent hours, with close monitoring by doctors.
A Successful European Career
Ahmed Hossam Mido is considered one of the most successful Egyptian players who have had professional experiences in Europe. He began his career with Zamalek before moving to the old continent at a young age, representing clubs such as Gent, Ajax, Celta Vigo, Marseille, Roma, Tottenham, Middlesbrough, Wigan, West Ham, and Barnsley.
Coaching Career
After retiring, Mido turned to coaching, leading teams such as Zamalek, Ismaily, Wadi Degla, and Misr El-Makasa, and also had an experience in the Saudi league with Al-Wehda.
Media Presence
In recent years, Mido has focused on television work, stepping away from the pressures of coaching, as he hosts a sports program on one of the Egyptian channels.