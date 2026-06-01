أعلن المدير الفني للمنتخب السعودي جورجيوس دونيس القائمة النهائية للأخضر المشاركة في نهائيات كأس العالم FIFA 2026، مكتفياً بـ26 لاعباً لخوض غمار البطولة العالمية التي يستهلها المنتخب الوطني ضمن منافسات المجموعة الثامنة التي تضم إسبانيا والأوروغواي والرأس الأخضر.

وشهد الإعلان الرسمي خروج خمسة لاعبين من القائمة النهائية، هم: عبدالرحمن الصانبي، وعبدالقدوس عطية، وصالح أبو الشامات، وزكريا هوساوي، وعبدالله آل سالم، بعد مشاركتهم في مراحل الإعداد السابقة ومعسكرات المنتخب الأخيرة.

أبو الشامات وهوساوي.. أبرز الغائبين

وأثار قرار استبعاد الثنائي صالح أبو الشامات وزكريا هوساوي ردود فعل واسعة في الأوساط الرياضية وبين الجماهير السعودية، خصوصاً أن اللاعبين قدما مستويات لافتة خلال الموسم الماضي، وكان كثير من المتابعين يعتقدون أن حظوظهما كبيرة في الوجود ضمن القائمة النهائية للمونديال.

وتداولت الجماهير عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي تساؤلات عديدة حول أسباب غياب الثنائي، معتبرة أن ما قدماه خلال الفترة الماضية يجعلهما من الأسماء القادرة على تقديم الإضافة الفنية للأخضر في المحفل العالمي، فيما فضّل الجهاز الفني بقيادة دونيس خيارات أخرى تتوافق مع رؤيته الفنية ومتطلبات البطولة.

3 لاعبين يواصلون المعسكر

وفي المقابل، قرر الجهاز الفني استمرار الثلاثي عبدالله آل سالم، وعبدالرحمن الصانبي، وعبدالقدوس عطية في معسكر المنتخب الوطني، رغم استبعادهم من القائمة النهائية، وذلك تحسباً لأي مستجدات قد تطرأ قبل انطلاق المنافسات.

ويأتي هذا التوجه انسجاماً مع لوائح البطولة التي تتيح استبدال أي لاعب مدرج في القائمة النهائية قبل موعد المباراة الأولى للمنتخب بـ24 ساعة في حال تعرضه لإصابة تمنعه من المشاركة، كما تسمح اللوائح باستبدال حارس المرمى المصاب خلال فترة البطولة.

القائمة النهائية للمنتخب السعودي المشارك في مونديال 2026

القائمة النهائية للمنتخب السعودي المشارك في مونديال 2026

قائمة الأخضر النهائية

وضمت قائمة المنتخب السعودي للمونديال كلاً من: محمد العويس، نواف العقيدي، أحمد الكسار، عبدالله العمري، حسان تمبكتي، جهاد ذكري، علي لاجامي، حسن كادش، سعود عبدالحميد، محمد أبو الشامات، علي مجرشي، متعب الحربي، نواف بوشل، محمد كنو، عبدالله الخيبري، زياد الجهني، ناصر الدوسري، مصعب الجوير، علاء آل حجي، سالم الدوسري، خالد الغنام، أيمن يحيى، سلطان مندش، فراس البريكان، صالح الشهري، وعبدالله الحمدان.

مجموعة قوية تنتظر الأخضر

ويترقب المنتخب السعودي تحدياً صعباً في المجموعة الثامنة، إذ سيواجه منتخبات إسبانيا والأوروغواي والرأس الأخضر، وسط آمال جماهيرية بتقديم مشاركة مشرفة وتكرار الحضور اللافت الذي قدمه الأخضر في النسخ السابقة من كأس العالم.