The head coach of the Saudi national team, Georgios Donis, announced the final list of players for the Green team participating in the FIFA World Cup 2026, limiting it to 26 players to compete in the global tournament, which the national team will kick off in Group H alongside Spain, Uruguay, and Cape Verde.

The official announcement saw the exclusion of five players from the final list: Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi, Abdulqadoos Atiyah, Saleh Abu Al-Shamat, Zakaria Hawsawi, and Abdullah Al-Salem, after their participation in previous preparation stages and the national team’s recent camps.

Abu Al-Shamat and Hawsawi.. The notable absentees

The decision to exclude the duo Saleh Abu Al-Shamat and Zakaria Hawsawi sparked widespread reactions in sports circles and among Saudi fans, especially since the players had shown remarkable performances during the last season, and many observers believed they had a strong chance of being included in the final World Cup roster.

Fans circulated numerous questions on social media about the reasons for the duo's absence, considering that their recent performances made them names capable of providing a technical addition to the Green team on the global stage, while the coaching staff, led by Donis, preferred other options that align with his technical vision and the tournament's requirements.

3 players continue in the camp

On the other hand, the coaching staff decided to keep the trio Abdullah Al-Salem, Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi, and Abdulqadoos Atiyah in the national team camp, despite their exclusion from the final list, in anticipation of any developments that may arise before the competitions begin.

This approach aligns with the tournament regulations that allow for the replacement of any player listed in the final roster 24 hours before the national team’s first match in case of injury preventing participation, and the regulations also permit the replacement of an injured goalkeeper during the tournament.

القائمة النهائية للمنتخب السعودي المشارك في مونديال 2026

The final list of the Green team

The Saudi national team’s roster for the World Cup includes: Mohammed Al-Owais, Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Ahmed Al-Qassar, Abdullah Al-Amri, Hassan Tambakti, Jihad Dhakri, Ali Lajami, Hassan Kadash, Saud Abdulhamid, Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, Ali Majrashi, Muteb Al-Harbi, Nawaf Bushal, Mohammed Kanno, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Ziad Al-Juhani, Nasser Al-Dosari, Musab Al-Juwair, Alaa Al-Hajji, Salem Al-Dosari, Khalid Al-Ghanam, Ayman Yahya, Sultan Mandash, Firas Al-Buraikan, Saleh Al-Shehri, and Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

A strong group awaits the Green team

The Saudi national team is anticipating a tough challenge in Group H, as it will face the teams of Spain, Uruguay, and Cape Verde, amid fans' hopes for a commendable participation and a repeat of the impressive presence the Green team showcased in previous World Cup editions.