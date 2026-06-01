أعلن المدير الفني للمنتخب السعودي جورجيوس دونيس القائمة النهائية للأخضر المشاركة في نهائيات كأس العالم FIFA 2026، مكتفياً بـ26 لاعباً لخوض غمار البطولة العالمية التي يستهلها المنتخب الوطني ضمن منافسات المجموعة الثامنة التي تضم إسبانيا والأوروغواي والرأس الأخضر.
وشهد الإعلان الرسمي خروج خمسة لاعبين من القائمة النهائية، هم: عبدالرحمن الصانبي، وعبدالقدوس عطية، وصالح أبو الشامات، وزكريا هوساوي، وعبدالله آل سالم، بعد مشاركتهم في مراحل الإعداد السابقة ومعسكرات المنتخب الأخيرة.
أبو الشامات وهوساوي.. أبرز الغائبين
وأثار قرار استبعاد الثنائي صالح أبو الشامات وزكريا هوساوي ردود فعل واسعة في الأوساط الرياضية وبين الجماهير السعودية، خصوصاً أن اللاعبين قدما مستويات لافتة خلال الموسم الماضي، وكان كثير من المتابعين يعتقدون أن حظوظهما كبيرة في الوجود ضمن القائمة النهائية للمونديال.
وتداولت الجماهير عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي تساؤلات عديدة حول أسباب غياب الثنائي، معتبرة أن ما قدماه خلال الفترة الماضية يجعلهما من الأسماء القادرة على تقديم الإضافة الفنية للأخضر في المحفل العالمي، فيما فضّل الجهاز الفني بقيادة دونيس خيارات أخرى تتوافق مع رؤيته الفنية ومتطلبات البطولة.
3 لاعبين يواصلون المعسكر
وفي المقابل، قرر الجهاز الفني استمرار الثلاثي عبدالله آل سالم، وعبدالرحمن الصانبي، وعبدالقدوس عطية في معسكر المنتخب الوطني، رغم استبعادهم من القائمة النهائية، وذلك تحسباً لأي مستجدات قد تطرأ قبل انطلاق المنافسات.
ويأتي هذا التوجه انسجاماً مع لوائح البطولة التي تتيح استبدال أي لاعب مدرج في القائمة النهائية قبل موعد المباراة الأولى للمنتخب بـ24 ساعة في حال تعرضه لإصابة تمنعه من المشاركة، كما تسمح اللوائح باستبدال حارس المرمى المصاب خلال فترة البطولة.
القائمة النهائية للمنتخب السعودي المشارك في مونديال 2026
قائمة الأخضر النهائية
وضمت قائمة المنتخب السعودي للمونديال كلاً من: محمد العويس، نواف العقيدي، أحمد الكسار، عبدالله العمري، حسان تمبكتي، جهاد ذكري، علي لاجامي، حسن كادش، سعود عبدالحميد، محمد أبو الشامات، علي مجرشي، متعب الحربي، نواف بوشل، محمد كنو، عبدالله الخيبري، زياد الجهني، ناصر الدوسري، مصعب الجوير، علاء آل حجي، سالم الدوسري، خالد الغنام، أيمن يحيى، سلطان مندش، فراس البريكان، صالح الشهري، وعبدالله الحمدان.
مجموعة قوية تنتظر الأخضر
ويترقب المنتخب السعودي تحدياً صعباً في المجموعة الثامنة، إذ سيواجه منتخبات إسبانيا والأوروغواي والرأس الأخضر، وسط آمال جماهيرية بتقديم مشاركة مشرفة وتكرار الحضور اللافت الذي قدمه الأخضر في النسخ السابقة من كأس العالم.
The head coach of the Saudi national team, Georgios Donis, announced the final list of players for the Green team participating in the FIFA World Cup 2026, limiting it to 26 players to compete in the global tournament, which the national team will kick off in Group H alongside Spain, Uruguay, and Cape Verde.
The official announcement saw the exclusion of five players from the final list: Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi, Abdulqadoos Atiyah, Saleh Abu Al-Shamat, Zakaria Hawsawi, and Abdullah Al-Salem, after their participation in previous preparation stages and the national team’s recent camps.
Abu Al-Shamat and Hawsawi.. The notable absentees
The decision to exclude the duo Saleh Abu Al-Shamat and Zakaria Hawsawi sparked widespread reactions in sports circles and among Saudi fans, especially since the players had shown remarkable performances during the last season, and many observers believed they had a strong chance of being included in the final World Cup roster.
Fans circulated numerous questions on social media about the reasons for the duo's absence, considering that their recent performances made them names capable of providing a technical addition to the Green team on the global stage, while the coaching staff, led by Donis, preferred other options that align with his technical vision and the tournament's requirements.
3 players continue in the camp
On the other hand, the coaching staff decided to keep the trio Abdullah Al-Salem, Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi, and Abdulqadoos Atiyah in the national team camp, despite their exclusion from the final list, in anticipation of any developments that may arise before the competitions begin.
This approach aligns with the tournament regulations that allow for the replacement of any player listed in the final roster 24 hours before the national team’s first match in case of injury preventing participation, and the regulations also permit the replacement of an injured goalkeeper during the tournament.
القائمة النهائية للمنتخب السعودي المشارك في مونديال 2026
The final list of the Green team
The Saudi national team’s roster for the World Cup includes: Mohammed Al-Owais, Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Ahmed Al-Qassar, Abdullah Al-Amri, Hassan Tambakti, Jihad Dhakri, Ali Lajami, Hassan Kadash, Saud Abdulhamid, Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, Ali Majrashi, Muteb Al-Harbi, Nawaf Bushal, Mohammed Kanno, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Ziad Al-Juhani, Nasser Al-Dosari, Musab Al-Juwair, Alaa Al-Hajji, Salem Al-Dosari, Khalid Al-Ghanam, Ayman Yahya, Sultan Mandash, Firas Al-Buraikan, Saleh Al-Shehri, and Abdullah Al-Hamdan.
A strong group awaits the Green team
The Saudi national team is anticipating a tough challenge in Group H, as it will face the teams of Spain, Uruguay, and Cape Verde, amid fans' hopes for a commendable participation and a repeat of the impressive presence the Green team showcased in previous World Cup editions.