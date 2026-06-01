The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army announced that the air defenses were able to thwart missile attacks and hostile drones targeting Kuwaiti airspace, at a time when several areas reported hearing explosions and alarm sirens.

The General Staff confirmed, in a statement, that the sounds of explosions heard in some areas were due to successful interception operations carried out by the air defense systems against hostile targets, urging citizens and residents to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

Uncertainty Surrounding the Source of the Attacks

Kuwaiti authorities did not disclose the source of the attacks or the nature of the entities behind them, nor did they announce any additional details regarding the number of missiles or drones that were intercepted, amid ongoing security and military monitoring of the situation.

Simultaneous American Strikes on Iranian Sites

The developments came concurrently with the announcement by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) of conducting precise strikes on Saturday and Sunday targeting Iranian radar sites, in addition to command and control sites linked to drones.

CENTCOM clarified that the operations aimed to reduce the surveillance and guidance capabilities of the systems used in aerial attacks, as part of the ongoing military escalation in the region.

Similar Attacks Last Week

Kuwait announced last Thursday that it had thwarted missile attacks and drones, while CENTCOM confirmed at that time that Iran had launched a ballistic missile towards Kuwait, before the Kuwaiti air defenses successfully intercepted it.

This followed the Iranian military's announcement of carrying out an attack targeting a U.S. airbase in response to previous American strikes, which heightened the level of security and military tension in the region.

Alert and Monitoring of Developments

Kuwaiti security and military authorities continue to monitor field developments amid the state of alert in the country, emphasizing the importance of adhering to official guidelines and not succumbing to rumors or unreliable information regarding the course of events.