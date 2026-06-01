أعلنت رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش الكويتي أن الدفاعات الجوية تمكنت من التصدي لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية استهدفت الأجواء الكويتية، في وقت شهدت فيه مناطق عدة سماع دوي انفجارات وصفارات إنذار.

وأكدت رئاسة الأركان، في بيان، أن أصوات الانفجارات التي سُمعت في بعض المناطق تعود إلى عمليات اعتراض ناجحة نفذتها منظومات الدفاع الجوي ضد الأهداف المعادية، داعية المواطنين والمقيمين إلى الالتزام بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة.

غموض حول مصدر الهجمات

ولم تكشف السلطات الكويتية عن مصدر الهجمات أو طبيعة الجهات التي تقف خلفها، كما لم تعلن أي تفاصيل إضافية بشأن عدد الصواريخ أو الطائرات المسيّرة التي تم اعتراضها، وسط استمرار المتابعة الأمنية والعسكرية للموقف.

ضربات أمريكية متزامنة لمواقع إيرانية

وجاءت التطورات بالتزامن مع إعلان القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (سنتكوم) تنفيذ ضربات دقيقة خلال يومي السبت والأحد استهدفت مواقع رادار إيرانية، إضافة إلى مواقع قيادة وتحكم مرتبطة بالطائرات المسيّرة.

وأوضحت القيادة المركزية أن العمليات استهدفت تقليص قدرات الرصد والتوجيه الخاصة بالمنظومات المستخدمة في الهجمات الجوية، في إطار التصعيد العسكري المتواصل في المنطقة.

هجمات مماثلة الأسبوع الماضي

وكانت الكويت قد أعلنت الخميس الماضي تصديها لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة، فيما أكدت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية حينها أن إيران أطلقت صاروخاً بالستياً باتجاه الكويت، قبل أن تتمكن الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية من اعتراضه بنجاح.

وجاء ذلك عقب إعلان الجيش الإيراني تنفيذ هجوم استهدف قاعدة جوية أمريكية رداً على ضربات أمريكية سابقة، ما رفع من مستوى التوتر الأمني والعسكري في المنطقة.

استنفار ومتابعة للمستجدات

وتواصل الجهات الأمنية والعسكرية الكويتية متابعة التطورات الميدانية، في ظل حالة الاستنفار التي تشهدها البلاد، مع التشديد على أهمية الالتزام بالإرشادات الرسمية وعدم الانسياق وراء الشائعات أو المعلومات غير الموثوقة بشأن مجريات الأحداث.