أعلنت رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش الكويتي أن الدفاعات الجوية تمكنت من التصدي لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية استهدفت الأجواء الكويتية، في وقت شهدت فيه مناطق عدة سماع دوي انفجارات وصفارات إنذار.
وأكدت رئاسة الأركان، في بيان، أن أصوات الانفجارات التي سُمعت في بعض المناطق تعود إلى عمليات اعتراض ناجحة نفذتها منظومات الدفاع الجوي ضد الأهداف المعادية، داعية المواطنين والمقيمين إلى الالتزام بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة.
غموض حول مصدر الهجمات
ولم تكشف السلطات الكويتية عن مصدر الهجمات أو طبيعة الجهات التي تقف خلفها، كما لم تعلن أي تفاصيل إضافية بشأن عدد الصواريخ أو الطائرات المسيّرة التي تم اعتراضها، وسط استمرار المتابعة الأمنية والعسكرية للموقف.
ضربات أمريكية متزامنة لمواقع إيرانية
وجاءت التطورات بالتزامن مع إعلان القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (سنتكوم) تنفيذ ضربات دقيقة خلال يومي السبت والأحد استهدفت مواقع رادار إيرانية، إضافة إلى مواقع قيادة وتحكم مرتبطة بالطائرات المسيّرة.
وأوضحت القيادة المركزية أن العمليات استهدفت تقليص قدرات الرصد والتوجيه الخاصة بالمنظومات المستخدمة في الهجمات الجوية، في إطار التصعيد العسكري المتواصل في المنطقة.
هجمات مماثلة الأسبوع الماضي
وكانت الكويت قد أعلنت الخميس الماضي تصديها لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة، فيما أكدت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية حينها أن إيران أطلقت صاروخاً بالستياً باتجاه الكويت، قبل أن تتمكن الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية من اعتراضه بنجاح.
وجاء ذلك عقب إعلان الجيش الإيراني تنفيذ هجوم استهدف قاعدة جوية أمريكية رداً على ضربات أمريكية سابقة، ما رفع من مستوى التوتر الأمني والعسكري في المنطقة.
استنفار ومتابعة للمستجدات
وتواصل الجهات الأمنية والعسكرية الكويتية متابعة التطورات الميدانية، في ظل حالة الاستنفار التي تشهدها البلاد، مع التشديد على أهمية الالتزام بالإرشادات الرسمية وعدم الانسياق وراء الشائعات أو المعلومات غير الموثوقة بشأن مجريات الأحداث.
The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army announced that the air defenses were able to thwart missile attacks and hostile drones targeting Kuwaiti airspace, at a time when several areas reported hearing explosions and alarm sirens.
The General Staff confirmed, in a statement, that the sounds of explosions heard in some areas were due to successful interception operations carried out by the air defense systems against hostile targets, urging citizens and residents to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.
Uncertainty Surrounding the Source of the Attacks
Kuwaiti authorities did not disclose the source of the attacks or the nature of the entities behind them, nor did they announce any additional details regarding the number of missiles or drones that were intercepted, amid ongoing security and military monitoring of the situation.
Simultaneous American Strikes on Iranian Sites
The developments came concurrently with the announcement by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) of conducting precise strikes on Saturday and Sunday targeting Iranian radar sites, in addition to command and control sites linked to drones.
CENTCOM clarified that the operations aimed to reduce the surveillance and guidance capabilities of the systems used in aerial attacks, as part of the ongoing military escalation in the region.
Similar Attacks Last Week
Kuwait announced last Thursday that it had thwarted missile attacks and drones, while CENTCOM confirmed at that time that Iran had launched a ballistic missile towards Kuwait, before the Kuwaiti air defenses successfully intercepted it.
This followed the Iranian military's announcement of carrying out an attack targeting a U.S. airbase in response to previous American strikes, which heightened the level of security and military tension in the region.
Alert and Monitoring of Developments
Kuwaiti security and military authorities continue to monitor field developments amid the state of alert in the country, emphasizing the importance of adhering to official guidelines and not succumbing to rumors or unreliable information regarding the course of events.