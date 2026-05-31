تحوّلت عملية ذبح أضحية عيد الأضحى في مركز الصف بمحافظة الجيزة إلى مأساة، بعدما لقي جزار مصرعه إثر إصابة قاتلة تعرض لها خلال أداء عمله، أمس السبت.

ووفقاً لما أوردته وسائل إعلام مصرية، فقد أُصيب الجزار بطعنة نافذة أثناء ذبح الأضحية، إذ فقد توازنه بشكل مفاجئ، ما أدى إلى إصابته بالسكين التي كان يستخدمها في عملية الذبح.

وجرى نقله على الفور إلى المستشفى في محاولة لإنقاذ حياته، إلا أن خطورة الإصابة حالت دون ذلك، ليفارق الحياة متأثراً بجراحه بعد وقت قصير من وصوله.

وكانت الأجهزة الأمنية قد تلقت بلاغاً بالواقعة، لتنتقل قوة أمنية إلى المكان وتباشر إجراءات المعاينة وجمع إفادات الشهود للوقوف على تفاصيل الحادثة.

وأشارت التحريات الأولية إلى أن الوفاة نتجت عن إصابة عرضية وقعت أثناء مباشرة أعمال نحر الأضاحي، فيما باشرت الجهات المختصة إجراءاتها القانونية، وأُخطرت النيابة العامة التي تولت التحقيق لكشف ملابسات الواقعة بشكل كامل.