The process of slaughtering the Eid al-Adha sacrifice in the Saf Center in Giza Governorate turned into a tragedy, after a butcher lost his life due to a fatal injury he sustained while performing his work yesterday, Saturday.

According to reports from Egyptian media, the butcher was stabbed with a sharp object while slaughtering the sacrifice, as he suddenly lost his balance, which led to him being injured by the knife he was using for the slaughtering process.

He was immediately transported to the hospital in an attempt to save his life, but the severity of the injury prevented that, and he passed away shortly after his arrival, succumbing to his wounds.

The security authorities received a report about the incident, prompting a security force to move to the location and begin procedures for examining the scene and collecting witness statements to understand the details of the incident.

Initial investigations indicated that the death resulted from an accidental injury that occurred during the slaughtering of the sacrifices, while the relevant authorities initiated their legal procedures, and the public prosecution was notified to conduct an investigation to fully uncover the circumstances of the incident.