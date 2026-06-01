The Brazilian national team, led by their coach Ancelotti, swept aside the Panamanian team with a score of (6-2) in the friendly match that took place early this Monday morning at the "Maracanã" stadium in Rio de Janeiro, as part of the "Seleção's" preparations for the 2026 World Cup. The goals for Brazil were scored by Vinícius Júnior, Casemiro, Ryan, Lucas Paquetá, Igor Thiago (penalty), and Danilo.



Meanwhile, Panama's goals came from Carlos Harvey, who scored one goal, while the other was an own goal by Brazilian Matheus Cunha.



This match marks the first strong preparation for the Brazilian national team ahead of their upcoming friendly match against Egypt.