اكتسح المنتخب البرازيلي بقيادة مدربه انشلوتي، نظيره منتخب بنما بنتيجة (6-2) في المباراة الودية التي جمعتهما فجر اليوم الإثنين، على ملعب «ماراكانا» في ريو دي جانيرو، ضمن استعدادات «السيليساو» لخوض منافسات كأس العالم 2026. سجل أهداف البرازيل كل من فينيسيوس جونيور، كاسيميرو، ريان، لوكاس باكيتا، إيغور تياغو (ضربة جزاء)، ودانيلو.
فيما سجل أهداف بنما كارلوس هارفي هدفاً، بينما جاء الهدف الآخر عبر نيران صديقة بواسطة البرازيلي ماتيوس كونيا بالخطأ في مرماه.
تأتي هذه المباراة أولى تحضيرات المنتخب البرازيلي القوية قبل مباراته الودية القادمة ضد منتخب مصر.
The Brazilian national team, led by their coach Ancelotti, swept aside the Panamanian team with a score of (6-2) in the friendly match that took place early this Monday morning at the "Maracanã" stadium in Rio de Janeiro, as part of the "Seleção's" preparations for the 2026 World Cup. The goals for Brazil were scored by Vinícius Júnior, Casemiro, Ryan, Lucas Paquetá, Igor Thiago (penalty), and Danilo.
Meanwhile, Panama's goals came from Carlos Harvey, who scored one goal, while the other was an own goal by Brazilian Matheus Cunha.
This match marks the first strong preparation for the Brazilian national team ahead of their upcoming friendly match against Egypt.