اكتسح المنتخب البرازيلي بقيادة مدربه انشلوتي، نظيره منتخب بنما بنتيجة (6-2) في المباراة الودية التي جمعتهما فجر اليوم الإثنين، على ملعب «ماراكانا» في ريو دي جانيرو، ضمن استعدادات «السيليساو» لخوض منافسات كأس العالم 2026. سجل أهداف البرازيل كل من فينيسيوس جونيور، كاسيميرو، ريان، لوكاس باكيتا، إيغور تياغو (ضربة جزاء)، ودانيلو.


فيما سجل أهداف بنما كارلوس هارفي هدفاً، بينما جاء الهدف الآخر عبر نيران صديقة بواسطة البرازيلي ماتيوس كونيا بالخطأ في مرماه.


تأتي هذه المباراة أولى تحضيرات المنتخب البرازيلي القوية قبل مباراته الودية القادمة ضد منتخب مصر.