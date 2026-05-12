تتجه أنظار الجماهير الرياضية اليوم صوب ملعب الأول بارك بالرياض، الذي يحتضن مواجهة الديربي المرتقب بين الغريمين التقليديين النصر والهلال ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ(32) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن»، في لقاء قد يشهد حسم اللقب رسميًا لصالح النصر، أو تأجيل الإعلان عن البطل حتى الجولات الأخيرة من الموسم.


صدارة نصراوية


ويدخل النصر المواجهة متصدرًا جدول الترتيب برصيد (82) نقطة من (32) مباراة، إذ يكفيه الفوز للتتويج باللقب، فيما يحل الهلال ثانيًا برصيد (77) نقطة من (31) مباراة، ويأمل في الخروج بنتيجة إيجابية تُبقي على حظوظه قائمة قبل مواجهتيه المتبقيتين أمام نيوم والفيحاء، مقابل مباراة أخيرة للنصر أمام ضمك.


هجوم كاسح


ويخوض الفريقان اللقاء بأرقام هجومية لافتة، إذ يُعدان الأكثر تنفيذًا للهجمات عبر التحولات السريعة «المرتدات» في الدوري هذا الموسم، بينما يتصدر النصر قائمة أكثر الفرق تسديدًا بإجمالي (586) تسديدة، كما تجمع المواجهة بين أكثر فريقين حصولًا على ركلات الجزاء في تاريخ الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، بواقع (165) ركلة للهلال و(160) للنصر.


أسماء مؤثرة


وعلى مستوى الأسماء المؤثرة، يتصدر البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو قائمة هدافي النصر هذا الموسم برصيد (26) هدفًا، يليه مواطنه جواو فيليكس بـ(20) هدفًا، كما يُعد الأخير أكثر لاعبي الفريق صناعة للأهداف بـ(12) تمريرة حاسمة، فيما يقود ماركوس ليوناردو هجوم الهلال بـ(13) هدفًا، ويأتي خلفه البرتغالي روبن نيفيز بـ(10) أهداف، بينما يتصدر البرازيلي مالكوم قائمة صناع اللعب في الهلال بـ(9) تمريرات حاسمة.


سجل مميز


ويحمل الديربي طابعًا تنافسيًا خاصًا على مستوى نجوم العاصمة، إذ يتقاسم رونالدو وسالم الدوسري صدارة هدافي مواجهات أندية العاصمة الأربعة في الدوري السعودي للمحترفين برصيد (15) هدفًا لكلٍ منهما.


ويدخل النصر المواجهة بسجل مميز بعد تحقيقه (27) انتصارًا هذا الموسم، وهو أعلى عدد انتصارات يحققه الفريق في موسم واحد بتاريخ المسابقة، كما أنه لم يتعادل في آخر (21) مباراة بالدوري، في حين يمتلك الهلال سلسلة خالية من الخسائر تمتد إلى (39) مباراة متتالية في دوري روشن السعودي، ما يعكس حجم الندية والترقب للمواجهة المنتظرة بين قطبي العاصمة.