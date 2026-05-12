Today, the eyes of sports fans are directed towards Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, which hosts the anticipated derby match between traditional rivals Al-Nasr and Al-Hilal as part of the 32nd round of the Saudi Pro League "Roshn League." This match could officially decide the title in favor of Al-Nasr or delay the announcement of the champion until the final rounds of the season.



Al-Nasr's Lead



Al-Nasr enters the match at the top of the standings with (82) points from (32) matches, as a victory is enough for them to clinch the title. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal is in second place with (77) points from (31) matches, hoping to secure a positive result that keeps their chances alive before their remaining matches against Neom and Al-Fayha, while Al-Nasr has one final match against Damak.



Overwhelming Attack



Both teams come into the match with impressive attacking statistics, as they are the most effective at executing quick counter-attacks in the league this season. Al-Nasr leads the list of teams with the most shots, totaling (586) attempts. Additionally, the match features the two teams with the most penalties awarded in the history of the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Hilal receiving (165) penalties and Al-Nasr (160).



Influential Names



In terms of influential players, Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo tops Al-Nasr's scoring chart this season with (26) goals, followed by his compatriot João Félix with (20) goals. The latter is also the team's leading playmaker with (12) assists. Meanwhile, Marcos Leonardo leads Al-Hilal's attack with (13) goals, followed by Portuguese Ruben Neves with (10) goals, while Brazilian Malcolm tops the playmaking list for Al-Hilal with (9) assists.



Remarkable Record



The derby has a unique competitive nature among the stars of the capital, as Ronaldo and Salem Al-Dawsari share the top spot for the leading scorers in matches involving the four capital clubs in the Saudi Pro League, each with (15) goals.



Al-Nasr enters the match with a remarkable record, having achieved (27) victories this season, the highest number of wins the team has recorded in a single season in the history of the competition. They have also not drawn in their last (21) league matches, while Al-Hilal boasts an unbeaten streak that extends to (39) consecutive matches in the Roshn Saudi League, reflecting the intensity and anticipation for the awaited clash between the capital's two giants.