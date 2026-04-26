The global newspapers praised the second continental title, which Al Ahly Club won the day before yesterday against Matsumoto Yamaga from Japan with a goal to nil, in the final match held at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, amidst a large audience and a thrilling atmosphere.



Al Ahly's crowning as the champion of the 2026 AFC Champions League received widespread acclaim from international newspapers and websites, following their victory in the tournament for the second consecutive season.



This title was not just a new trophy added to Al Ahly's cabinet, but a confirmation of the team's development and the continuity of its technical project, especially in light of the strong competition witnessed in the tournament with the participation of the elite clubs from the Asian continent.



With this title, Al Ahly strengthens its position as one of the most prominent clubs in Asia at the moment, and confirms its ambition to continue winning titles and establishing its name among the continent's giants.



Demiral for the second time



The Turkish newspaper "NTVSpor" stated: "For the second consecutive time, Al Ahly, where Merih Demiral plays, has been crowned champion of the AFC Champions League."



In extra time



The newspaper "ASpor" wrote: "Al Ahly won the AFC Champions League final after defeating Matsumoto Yamaga 1-0 in extra time."



The throne of Asia



The website "La Gazzettadufennce" sang praises of Al Ahly's victory, saying: "Mahrez sits on the throne of Asia with Al Ahly, Mahrez and Al Ahly continue their dominance by winning the AFC Champions League."



Defending the title



Meanwhile, the website "Sports digital" commented: "Coach Matthias Jaissle and Al Ahly are defending their title in the prestigious AFC Champions League."



Establishing dominance



The "Alterfutbol" network noted Al Ahly's crowning, stating: "Al Ahly won and claimed the absorption championship title for the second consecutive time, after Firas Al-Buraikan's goal in extra time, Al Ahly defeated Matsumoto Yamaga 1-0 despite playing with 10 players since the 70th minute."



It added: "Al Ahly established its dominance over the match, benefiting from the advantage of playing on home soil; this is the second consecutive continental title."



Two consecutive titles



The website "footallday" stated: "Al Ahly is the Asian champion for the second consecutive time, two consecutive titles."