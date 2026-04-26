تغزّلت الصحف العالمية باللقب القاري الثاني، الذي توج به النادي الأهلي، أمس الأول، من أمام ماتشيدا زيليفيا الياباني بهدف دون رد، في المباراة النهائية التي أقيمت على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة جدة، وسط حضور جماهيري كبير وأجواء حماسية.


حيث حظي تتويج الراقي بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2026 بإشادة واسعة من الصحف والمواقع العالمية، عقب تتويجه بالبطولة للموسم الثاني على التوالي.


هذا التتويج لم يكن مجرد لقب جديد يُضاف إلى خزائن الأهلي، بل تأكيد على تطور الفريق واستمرارية مشروعه الفني، خصوصاً في ظل المنافسة القوية التي شهدتها البطولة بمشاركة نخبة من أقوى أندية القارة الآسيوية.


وبهذا اللقب، يعزز الراقي مكانته واحداً أبرز أندية آسيا في الوقت الحالي، ويؤكد طموحه في مواصلة حصد الألقاب وفرض اسمه بين كبار القارة.


ديميرال للمرة الثانية


وقالت صحيفة «NTVSpor» التركية: «للمرة الثانية على التوالي، تُوِّج الأهلي، الذي يلعب فيه ميريح ديميرال، بطلاً لدوري أبطال آسيا».


في الإضافي


وكتبت صحيفه «ASpor»: «فاز الأهلي بنهائي دوري أبطال آسيا بعد تغلبه على ماتشيدا زيلفيا بنتيجة 1-0 في الوقت الإضافي».


عرش آسيا


وتغنى موقع «La Gazzettadufennce» بفوز الأهلى قائلاً: «محرز يتربع على عرش آسيا مع الأهلي، محرز والأهلي يواصلان هيمنتهما بالفوز بدوري أبطال آسيا».


دفاع عن اللقب


فيما علّق موقع «Sports digital»: «المدرب ماتياس يايسله، والأهلي يدافعان عن لقبهما في دوري أبطال آسيا الممتاز».


فرض سيطرة


وأشارت شبكة «Alterfutbol» إلى تتويج الأهلي قائلة: «فاز الأهلي، وأحرز لقب بطولة الاستيعاب للمرة الثانية على التوالي، بعد هدف فراس البريكان في الوقت الإضافي، فاز الأهلي على ماتشيدا زيلفيا 1-0 رغم لعبه بـ10 لاعبين منذ الدقيقة 70».


وأضافت: «فرض الأهلي سيطرته على المباراة مستفيداً من ميزة اللعب على أرضه، إنه اللقب القاري الثاني والمتتالي».


لقبان متتاليان


وقال موقع «footallday»: «الأهلي بطل آسيا للمرة الثانية على التوالي، لقبان متتاليان».