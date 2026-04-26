تغزّلت الصحف العالمية باللقب القاري الثاني، الذي توج به النادي الأهلي، أمس الأول، من أمام ماتشيدا زيليفيا الياباني بهدف دون رد، في المباراة النهائية التي أقيمت على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة جدة، وسط حضور جماهيري كبير وأجواء حماسية.
حيث حظي تتويج الراقي بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2026 بإشادة واسعة من الصحف والمواقع العالمية، عقب تتويجه بالبطولة للموسم الثاني على التوالي.
هذا التتويج لم يكن مجرد لقب جديد يُضاف إلى خزائن الأهلي، بل تأكيد على تطور الفريق واستمرارية مشروعه الفني، خصوصاً في ظل المنافسة القوية التي شهدتها البطولة بمشاركة نخبة من أقوى أندية القارة الآسيوية.
وبهذا اللقب، يعزز الراقي مكانته واحداً أبرز أندية آسيا في الوقت الحالي، ويؤكد طموحه في مواصلة حصد الألقاب وفرض اسمه بين كبار القارة.
ديميرال للمرة الثانية
وقالت صحيفة «NTVSpor» التركية: «للمرة الثانية على التوالي، تُوِّج الأهلي، الذي يلعب فيه ميريح ديميرال، بطلاً لدوري أبطال آسيا».
في الإضافي
وكتبت صحيفه «ASpor»: «فاز الأهلي بنهائي دوري أبطال آسيا بعد تغلبه على ماتشيدا زيلفيا بنتيجة 1-0 في الوقت الإضافي».
عرش آسيا
وتغنى موقع «La Gazzettadufennce» بفوز الأهلى قائلاً: «محرز يتربع على عرش آسيا مع الأهلي، محرز والأهلي يواصلان هيمنتهما بالفوز بدوري أبطال آسيا».
دفاع عن اللقب
فيما علّق موقع «Sports digital»: «المدرب ماتياس يايسله، والأهلي يدافعان عن لقبهما في دوري أبطال آسيا الممتاز».
فرض سيطرة
وأشارت شبكة «Alterfutbol» إلى تتويج الأهلي قائلة: «فاز الأهلي، وأحرز لقب بطولة الاستيعاب للمرة الثانية على التوالي، بعد هدف فراس البريكان في الوقت الإضافي، فاز الأهلي على ماتشيدا زيلفيا 1-0 رغم لعبه بـ10 لاعبين منذ الدقيقة 70».
وأضافت: «فرض الأهلي سيطرته على المباراة مستفيداً من ميزة اللعب على أرضه، إنه اللقب القاري الثاني والمتتالي».
لقبان متتاليان
وقال موقع «footallday»: «الأهلي بطل آسيا للمرة الثانية على التوالي، لقبان متتاليان».
The global newspapers praised the second continental title, which Al Ahly Club won the day before yesterday against Matsumoto Yamaga from Japan with a goal to nil, in the final match held at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, amidst a large audience and a thrilling atmosphere.
Al Ahly's crowning as the champion of the 2026 AFC Champions League received widespread acclaim from international newspapers and websites, following their victory in the tournament for the second consecutive season.
This title was not just a new trophy added to Al Ahly's cabinet, but a confirmation of the team's development and the continuity of its technical project, especially in light of the strong competition witnessed in the tournament with the participation of the elite clubs from the Asian continent.
With this title, Al Ahly strengthens its position as one of the most prominent clubs in Asia at the moment, and confirms its ambition to continue winning titles and establishing its name among the continent's giants.
Demiral for the second time
The Turkish newspaper "NTVSpor" stated: "For the second consecutive time, Al Ahly, where Merih Demiral plays, has been crowned champion of the AFC Champions League."
In extra time
The newspaper "ASpor" wrote: "Al Ahly won the AFC Champions League final after defeating Matsumoto Yamaga 1-0 in extra time."
The throne of Asia
The website "La Gazzettadufennce" sang praises of Al Ahly's victory, saying: "Mahrez sits on the throne of Asia with Al Ahly, Mahrez and Al Ahly continue their dominance by winning the AFC Champions League."
Defending the title
Meanwhile, the website "Sports digital" commented: "Coach Matthias Jaissle and Al Ahly are defending their title in the prestigious AFC Champions League."
Establishing dominance
The "Alterfutbol" network noted Al Ahly's crowning, stating: "Al Ahly won and claimed the absorption championship title for the second consecutive time, after Firas Al-Buraikan's goal in extra time, Al Ahly defeated Matsumoto Yamaga 1-0 despite playing with 10 players since the 70th minute."
It added: "Al Ahly established its dominance over the match, benefiting from the advantage of playing on home soil; this is the second consecutive continental title."
Two consecutive titles
The website "footallday" stated: "Al Ahly is the Asian champion for the second consecutive time, two consecutive titles."