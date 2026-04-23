تتجه أنظار عشاق الكرة العربية عموماً والخليجية خصوصاً نحو المواجهة المرتقبة، التي تجمع ممثل الوطن فريق الشباب بنظيره فريق الريان القطري، الساعة 6:45 من مساء اليوم (الخميس)، على استاد أحمد بن علي بالعاصمة القطرية الدوحة، وذلك في نهائي دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية.

يدخل الشباب هذا اللقاء بعد مشوار حافل، فرغم البداية المتواضعة للفريق إلا أنه تمكن من التأهل للدور نصف النهائي بعد احتلاله المركز الثاني في المجموعة الثانية برصيد 7 نقاط، متفوقاً على النهضة العماني بفارق الأهداف، فقد انتصر الشباب في مباراة واحدة فقط وتعادل في 4 لقاءات، وخسر لقاء، وأحرز هجومه 18 هدفاً، واستقبلت شباكه 7 أهداف، وفي دور نصف النهائي لعب الشباب أمام متصدر المجموعة الأولى فريق زاخو العراقي، وبعد مباراة مثيرة، انتهت بالتعادل الإيجابي 1/ 1 في الأشواط الأصلية والإضافية، تمكن الليث الأبيض من حسم المواجهة بركلات الترجيح والتأهل للنهائي.

فيما يدخل فريق الريان القطري هذا اللقاء، بعد أن تصدر فرق المجموعة الثانية برصيد 12 نقطة حصدها من 3 انتصارات ومثلها تعادلات ولم يتعرض للخسارة، وفي نصف النهائي تجاوز الريان نظيره القادسية الكويتي بهدفين دون مقابل.

وسبق أن تواجه الفريقان في دور المجموعات مرتين، وانتهى اللقاءان بالتعادل الإيجابي 1/ 1، 2/ 2، ويسعى كل منهما لتحقيق الفوز ونيل كأس البطولة، لا سيما أنهما يملكان أسماء بارزة وقادرة على حسم اللقب الخليجي.