تتجه أنظار عشاق الكرة العربية عموماً والخليجية خصوصاً نحو المواجهة المرتقبة، التي تجمع ممثل الوطن فريق الشباب بنظيره فريق الريان القطري، الساعة 6:45 من مساء اليوم (الخميس)، على استاد أحمد بن علي بالعاصمة القطرية الدوحة، وذلك في نهائي دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية.
يدخل الشباب هذا اللقاء بعد مشوار حافل، فرغم البداية المتواضعة للفريق إلا أنه تمكن من التأهل للدور نصف النهائي بعد احتلاله المركز الثاني في المجموعة الثانية برصيد 7 نقاط، متفوقاً على النهضة العماني بفارق الأهداف، فقد انتصر الشباب في مباراة واحدة فقط وتعادل في 4 لقاءات، وخسر لقاء، وأحرز هجومه 18 هدفاً، واستقبلت شباكه 7 أهداف، وفي دور نصف النهائي لعب الشباب أمام متصدر المجموعة الأولى فريق زاخو العراقي، وبعد مباراة مثيرة، انتهت بالتعادل الإيجابي 1/ 1 في الأشواط الأصلية والإضافية، تمكن الليث الأبيض من حسم المواجهة بركلات الترجيح والتأهل للنهائي.
فيما يدخل فريق الريان القطري هذا اللقاء، بعد أن تصدر فرق المجموعة الثانية برصيد 12 نقطة حصدها من 3 انتصارات ومثلها تعادلات ولم يتعرض للخسارة، وفي نصف النهائي تجاوز الريان نظيره القادسية الكويتي بهدفين دون مقابل.
وسبق أن تواجه الفريقان في دور المجموعات مرتين، وانتهى اللقاءان بالتعادل الإيجابي 1/ 1، 2/ 2، ويسعى كل منهما لتحقيق الفوز ونيل كأس البطولة، لا سيما أنهما يملكان أسماء بارزة وقادرة على حسم اللقب الخليجي.
The eyes of Arab football fans in general, and Gulf fans in particular, are directed towards the anticipated clash that brings together the national representative team, Al-Shabab, and their Qatari counterpart, Al-Rayan, at 6:45 PM today (Thursday) at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in the Qatari capital, Doha, in the final of the Gulf Clubs Champions League.
Al-Shabab enters this match after a remarkable journey. Despite the team's modest start, they managed to qualify for the semi-finals by finishing second in Group B with 7 points, surpassing Oman’s Al-Nahda on goal difference. Al-Shabab won only one match, drew in 4 encounters, and lost one match, scoring 18 goals while conceding 7. In the semi-finals, Al-Shabab faced the group A leader, Iraqi team Zakho, and after an exciting match that ended in a 1-1 draw in regular and extra time, the White Lion managed to secure victory in the penalty shootout and qualify for the final.
Meanwhile, Qatari team Al-Rayan enters this match after topping Group B with 12 points, achieved through 3 wins and 3 draws without suffering any losses. In the semi-finals, Al-Rayan overcame Kuwaiti team Al-Qadsia with a score of 2-0.
The two teams previously faced each other twice in the group stage, with both matches ending in draws of 1-1 and 2-2. Each team is striving for victory and to claim the championship trophy, especially since they both have prominent names capable of securing the Gulf title.