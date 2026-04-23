The eyes of Arab football fans in general, and Gulf fans in particular, are directed towards the anticipated clash that brings together the national representative team, Al-Shabab, and their Qatari counterpart, Al-Rayan, at 6:45 PM today (Thursday) at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in the Qatari capital, Doha, in the final of the Gulf Clubs Champions League.

Al-Shabab enters this match after a remarkable journey. Despite the team's modest start, they managed to qualify for the semi-finals by finishing second in Group B with 7 points, surpassing Oman’s Al-Nahda on goal difference. Al-Shabab won only one match, drew in 4 encounters, and lost one match, scoring 18 goals while conceding 7. In the semi-finals, Al-Shabab faced the group A leader, Iraqi team Zakho, and after an exciting match that ended in a 1-1 draw in regular and extra time, the White Lion managed to secure victory in the penalty shootout and qualify for the final.

Meanwhile, Qatari team Al-Rayan enters this match after topping Group B with 12 points, achieved through 3 wins and 3 draws without suffering any losses. In the semi-finals, Al-Rayan overcame Kuwaiti team Al-Qadsia with a score of 2-0.

The two teams previously faced each other twice in the group stage, with both matches ending in draws of 1-1 and 2-2. Each team is striving for victory and to claim the championship trophy, especially since they both have prominent names capable of securing the Gulf title.