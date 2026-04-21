The teams Al-Noor and Al-Khaleej have qualified for the final match of the Saudi Handball Federation Cup for the 2025-2026 sports season, following their victories in the semi-final matches held today at the Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Qatif.



Al-Noor managed to secure the first qualification spot after defeating Al-Wahda with a score of (30-22), while Al-Khaleej succeeded in clinching the second spot after winning against Al-Zulfi with a score of (32-23).



The final match is scheduled to take place next Monday, April 27, 2026, in the Eastern Province, where Al-Noor and Al-Khaleej will meet in an anticipated clash to decide the champion of the 48th edition of the tournament. Meanwhile, Al-Wahda will face Al-Zulfi in a match to determine the third and fourth places.