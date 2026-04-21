تأهل فريقا النور والخليج إلى المباراة النهائية من بطولة كأس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة اليد للموسم الرياضي 2025-2026، عقب فوزهما في مواجهتَي الدور نصف النهائي التي أُقيمت اليوم، على صالة مدينة الأمير نايف بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بالقطيف.


وتمكن النور من حجز بطاقة التأهل الأولى بعد تغلبه على الوحدة بنتيجة (30-22)، فيما نجح الخليج في خطف البطاقة الثانية عقب فوزه على الزلفي بنتيجة (32-23).


ومن المقرر أن تُقام المباراة النهائية الاثنين القادم 27 أبريل 2026 في المنطقة الشرقية، إذ يلتقي النور والخليج في مواجهة مرتقبة لحسم لقب النسخة الـ48 من البطولة، وفي المقابل، يلتقي الوحدة والزلفي في مباراة تحديد المركزين الثالث والرابع.