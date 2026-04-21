تأهل فريقا النور والخليج إلى المباراة النهائية من بطولة كأس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة اليد للموسم الرياضي 2025-2026، عقب فوزهما في مواجهتَي الدور نصف النهائي التي أُقيمت اليوم، على صالة مدينة الأمير نايف بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بالقطيف.
وتمكن النور من حجز بطاقة التأهل الأولى بعد تغلبه على الوحدة بنتيجة (30-22)، فيما نجح الخليج في خطف البطاقة الثانية عقب فوزه على الزلفي بنتيجة (32-23).
ومن المقرر أن تُقام المباراة النهائية الاثنين القادم 27 أبريل 2026 في المنطقة الشرقية، إذ يلتقي النور والخليج في مواجهة مرتقبة لحسم لقب النسخة الـ48 من البطولة، وفي المقابل، يلتقي الوحدة والزلفي في مباراة تحديد المركزين الثالث والرابع.
The teams Al-Noor and Al-Khaleej have qualified for the final match of the Saudi Handball Federation Cup for the 2025-2026 sports season, following their victories in the semi-final matches held today at the Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Qatif.
Al-Noor managed to secure the first qualification spot after defeating Al-Wahda with a score of (30-22), while Al-Khaleej succeeded in clinching the second spot after winning against Al-Zulfi with a score of (32-23).
The final match is scheduled to take place next Monday, April 27, 2026, in the Eastern Province, where Al-Noor and Al-Khaleej will meet in an anticipated clash to decide the champion of the 48th edition of the tournament. Meanwhile, Al-Wahda will face Al-Zulfi in a match to determine the third and fourth places.