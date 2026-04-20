The representative of the nation, Al-Ahli team, the defending champion, is set to play an important match when they face the Japanese team Vissel Kobe at 7:15 PM today (Monday) at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah (Al-Inma), in the semi-finals of the 2025-2026 AFC Champions League.

Al-Ahli enters this match with the ambition of qualifying for the final for the second consecutive time, marking the first time in its history that it competes in back-to-back finals. Al-Ahli had previously reached the semi-finals twice in a row during its 12 previous participations in the tournament (in 2012). The team managed to reach this match after overcoming Johor Darul Ta'zim in the quarter-finals with a score of 2-1. Al-Ahli secured second place in the Western region during the league stage with 17 points from 8 matches, achieving 5 victories, 2 draws, and 1 loss, and then won in the Round of 16 against Qatari team Al-Duhail 1-0 after extra time.

On the other hand, Vissel Kobe enters this match seeking to reach the final after a remarkable journey in the competition, having secured second place in the Eastern region with 16 points from 8 matches, winning 5 matches, drawing 1, and losing 2. They won in the Round of 16 against Seoul from the Republic of Korea with an aggregate score of 3-1 over two legs, and triumphed in the quarter-finals against Qatari team Al-Sadd in a penalty shootout 5-4 after a 3-3 draw.

The second match in the semi-finals will take place on Tuesday, where Machida Zelvia from Japan will face Al-Ahli Youth from the UAE at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, while the final match will be held on Saturday, April 25.