يخوض ممثل الوطن فريق الأهلي حامل اللقب لقاءً مهماً عندما يواجه فريق فيسيل كوبي الياباني الساعة 7:15 من مساء اليوم (الإثنين) على استاد مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة (الإنماء)، وذلك في نصف نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2025-2026.

يدخل الأهلي هذا اللقاء بطموح التأهل للنهائي للمرة الثانية على التوالي، للمرة الأولى بتاريخه يخوض نهائيين متتاليين، وكان سبق للأهلي التأهل لنصف النهائي مرتين متتاليتين، وذلك في مشاركاته الـ12 السابقة في البطولة (عام 2012). وتمكّن الأهلي من الوصول لهذا اللقاء بعد أن تجاوز جوهور دار التعظيم في دور ربع النهائي 1/2، وكان الأهلي حصل في مرحلة الدوري على المركز الثاني في منطقة الغرب برصيد 17 نقطة من 8 مباريات، بعدما حقّق 5 انتصارات مقابل التعادل مرتين، وخسارة مباراة واحدة، ثم فاز في دور الـ16 على الدحيل القطري 1-0 بعد التمديد.

في المقابل يدخل فريق فيسيل كوبي هذا اللقاء سعياً للوصول للنهائي بعد مشوار حافل في المسابقة، إذ حصل على المركز الثاني في منطقة الشرق برصيد 16 نقطة من 8 مباريات، بعدما فاز في 5 مباريات، مقابل التعادل في مباراة واحدة، وخسارة مباراتين، ثم فاز في دور الـ16 على سيؤول من جمهورية كوريا بواقع 3-1 في مجموع مباراتي الذهاب والإياب، وفاز في ربع النهائي على السد القطري بفارق ركلات الترجيح 5-4 بعد التعادل 3-3.

وتقام المباراة الثانية ضمن الدور قبل النهائي (الثلاثاء)، حيث يلتقي ماتشيدا زيلفيا الياباني مع شباب الأهلي الإماراتي على ستاد مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية في جدة، فيما ستقام المباراة النهائية (السبت) 25 أبريل.