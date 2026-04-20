يخوض ممثل الوطن فريق الأهلي حامل اللقب لقاءً مهماً عندما يواجه فريق فيسيل كوبي الياباني الساعة 7:15 من مساء اليوم (الإثنين) على استاد مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة (الإنماء)، وذلك في نصف نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2025-2026.
يدخل الأهلي هذا اللقاء بطموح التأهل للنهائي للمرة الثانية على التوالي، للمرة الأولى بتاريخه يخوض نهائيين متتاليين، وكان سبق للأهلي التأهل لنصف النهائي مرتين متتاليتين، وذلك في مشاركاته الـ12 السابقة في البطولة (عام 2012). وتمكّن الأهلي من الوصول لهذا اللقاء بعد أن تجاوز جوهور دار التعظيم في دور ربع النهائي 1/2، وكان الأهلي حصل في مرحلة الدوري على المركز الثاني في منطقة الغرب برصيد 17 نقطة من 8 مباريات، بعدما حقّق 5 انتصارات مقابل التعادل مرتين، وخسارة مباراة واحدة، ثم فاز في دور الـ16 على الدحيل القطري 1-0 بعد التمديد.
في المقابل يدخل فريق فيسيل كوبي هذا اللقاء سعياً للوصول للنهائي بعد مشوار حافل في المسابقة، إذ حصل على المركز الثاني في منطقة الشرق برصيد 16 نقطة من 8 مباريات، بعدما فاز في 5 مباريات، مقابل التعادل في مباراة واحدة، وخسارة مباراتين، ثم فاز في دور الـ16 على سيؤول من جمهورية كوريا بواقع 3-1 في مجموع مباراتي الذهاب والإياب، وفاز في ربع النهائي على السد القطري بفارق ركلات الترجيح 5-4 بعد التعادل 3-3.
وتقام المباراة الثانية ضمن الدور قبل النهائي (الثلاثاء)، حيث يلتقي ماتشيدا زيلفيا الياباني مع شباب الأهلي الإماراتي على ستاد مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية في جدة، فيما ستقام المباراة النهائية (السبت) 25 أبريل.
The representative of the nation, Al-Ahli team, the defending champion, is set to play an important match when they face the Japanese team Vissel Kobe at 7:15 PM today (Monday) at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah (Al-Inma), in the semi-finals of the 2025-2026 AFC Champions League.
Al-Ahli enters this match with the ambition of qualifying for the final for the second consecutive time, marking the first time in its history that it competes in back-to-back finals. Al-Ahli had previously reached the semi-finals twice in a row during its 12 previous participations in the tournament (in 2012). The team managed to reach this match after overcoming Johor Darul Ta'zim in the quarter-finals with a score of 2-1. Al-Ahli secured second place in the Western region during the league stage with 17 points from 8 matches, achieving 5 victories, 2 draws, and 1 loss, and then won in the Round of 16 against Qatari team Al-Duhail 1-0 after extra time.
On the other hand, Vissel Kobe enters this match seeking to reach the final after a remarkable journey in the competition, having secured second place in the Eastern region with 16 points from 8 matches, winning 5 matches, drawing 1, and losing 2. They won in the Round of 16 against Seoul from the Republic of Korea with an aggregate score of 3-1 over two legs, and triumphed in the quarter-finals against Qatari team Al-Sadd in a penalty shootout 5-4 after a 3-3 draw.
The second match in the semi-finals will take place on Tuesday, where Machida Zelvia from Japan will face Al-Ahli Youth from the UAE at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, while the final match will be held on Saturday, April 25.