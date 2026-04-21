In parallel with the political escalation, the Strait of Hormuz is experiencing unprecedented tension, as ship tracking data showed that 3 ships attempted to cross the strait early this Tuesday, amidst the blockade imposed on this strategic passage.

An Iranian Ship Crosses

An Iranian ship managed to cross the strait before it stopped transmitting its signals, raising concerns about its fate, especially after the U.S. Navy recently detained another Iranian ship.

In contrast, other ships not linked to Iran crossed the strait towards the Gulf of Oman, while maritime traffic remains largely paralyzed, with around 800 ships stuck in the Arabian Gulf.

Escalating Tensions and Increasing Risks

Except for the movements of the three ships, maritime traffic through the vital waterway has been almost halted following a tumultuous weekend, during which Iran announced the opening of the passage before closing it again after the United States refused to lift the blockade. About 800 ships remain stuck in the Arabian Gulf.

Navigation in the strait has been unstable since the ceasefire came into effect, as incidents of gunfire on ships attempting to cross have recurred, forcing some to turn back.

Warning of Fraud Operations

A Greek company specializing in maritime risk management has warned of fraud operations targeting shipping companies, through fake messages demanding payment of crossing fees in cryptocurrencies in exchange for ensuring safe passage, confirming that these messages have no connection to Iranian authorities.

As the U.S. blockade continues and the Iranian stance hardens, attention remains focused on the Islamabad talks, which may determine the course of the next phase, either a temporary easing through a new agreement or a slide towards broader military escalation in the region.