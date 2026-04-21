بالتوازي مع التصعيد السياسي، يشهد مضيق هرمز توتراً غير مسبوق، إذ أظهرت بيانات تتبع السفن محاولة 3 سفن عبور المضيق فجر اليوم الثلاثاء، في ظل الحصار المفروض على هذا الممر الاستراتيجي.

عبور سفينة إيرانية

وتمكنت سفينة إيرانية من عبور المضيق قبل أن تتوقف عن إرسال إشاراتها، ما أثار مخاوف بشأن مصيرها، خصوصاً بعد احتجاز البحرية الأمريكية سفينة إيرانية أخرى أخيراً.

في المقابل، عبرت سفن أخرى لا ترتبط بإيران المضيق باتجاه خليج عُمان، فيما لا تزال حركة الملاحة عموماً شبه مشلولة، مع بقاء نحو 800 سفينة عالقة في الخليج العربي.

توترات متصاعدة ومخاطر متزايدة

وباستثناء تحركات السفن الثلاث، ظلّت حركة الملاحة عبر الممر المائي الحيوي شبه متوقفة بعد عطلة نهاية أسبوع مضطربة، حيث أعلنت إيران فتح الممر قبل أن تغلقه مجدداً بعد رفض الولايات المتحدة رفع الحصار. ولا تزال نحو 800 سفينة عالقة في الخليج العربي.

وتشهد الملاحة في المضيق حالة من عدم الاستقرار منذ بدء سريان وقف إطلاق النار، إذ تكررت حوادث إطلاق النار على سفن حاولت العبور، ما أجبر بعضها على التراجع.

تحذير من عمليات احتيال

وحذّرت شركة يونانية متخصصة في إدارة المخاطر البحرية من عمليات احتيال تستهدف شركات الشحن، عبر رسائل مزيفة تطالب بدفع رسوم عبور بعملات مشفرة مقابل ضمان المرور الآمن، مؤكدة أن هذه الرسائل لا علاقة لها بالسلطات الإيرانية.

ومع استمرار الحصار الأمريكي، وتصلّب الموقف الإيراني، تبقى الأنظار متجهة نحو محادثات إسلام أباد، التي قد تحدد مسار المرحلة القادمة إما تهدئة مؤقتة عبر اتفاق جديد، أو انزلاق نحو تصعيد عسكري أوسع في المنطقة.