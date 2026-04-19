In the presence of Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Emir of the Medina Region, the Al-Ansar team achieved the championship of the Kingdom's clubs under 21 years old in the first division, after winning in the final against their guest Al-Faisaly with a score of 2-3. Mohannad Al-Rasheedi opened the scoring for Al-Ansar in the 9th minute, before his teammate Youssef Thamer added the second goal in the 19th minute. Al-Faisaly reduced the score to 1-2 in the 21st minute through their player Daio Osho, then Al-Ansar added the third goal in the 26th minute of the first half, before Al-Faisaly concluded the five goals of the half by scoring their second goal in the 38th minute through Daio Osho.



Neither team was able to shake the net of the other during the second half, which was completely different from the first half, ending the match with the score of the first half after the referee blew his whistle, announcing the end of the second half and the match, and Al-Ansar's victory in the championship with a score of 2-3.



The match witnessed a significant audience presence, in a competitive atmosphere that highlighted the level of competition in the age categories, and the attention that clubs pay to developing young sports talents.



The organization of this championship and hosting the final match at Al-Ansar Club is an extension of the role that clubs in the region play in supporting sports activities and creating a professional environment that contributes to the development of players and raising the level of competition.