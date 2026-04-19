حقق فريق الأنصار بطولة أندية المملكة تحت 21 عاماً بالدرجة الأولى، وذلك بعد فوزه في النهائي على ضيفه الفيصلي بنتيجة 2-3، إذ افتتح مهند الرشيدي التسجيل للأنصار عند الدقيقة (9)، قبل أن يضيف زميله في الفريق يوسف ثامر الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة (19)، وقلّص الفيصلي النتيجة إلى (1-2) في الدقيقة (21) عن طريق لاعبه دايو أوشو، ثم أضاف الأنصار الهدف الثالث في الدقيقة (26) من زمن شوط المباراة الأول، قبل أن يختتم الفيصلي شوط الأهداف الخمسة بتسجيله الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة (38) عن طريق دايو أوشو.


ولم يتمكن أحد الفريقين من هز مرمى الفريق الآخر خلال الشوط الثاني، الذي كان مغايراً تماماً للشوط الأول، لينتهي اللقاء بنتيجة الشوط الأول بعد أن أطلق حكم اللقاء صافرته معلناً نهاية الشوط الثاني والمباراة، وفوز الأنصار بالبطولة بنتيجة 2-3 .