أعلنت لجنة الانضباط في الاتحاد القطري لكرة القدم قبول الاحتجاج المقدم من نادي الشمال بشأن مشاركة أحد لاعبي نادي قطر في المواجهة التي جمعت الفريقين ضمن منافسات دوري نجوم بنك الدوحة، التي أقيمت بتاريخ 13 أبريل 2026.
وأوضحت اللجنة في بيانها أن القرار جاء بعد دراسة حيثيات الاحتجاج، لتقرر قبوله شكلاً ومضموناً، مع اعتماد خسارة نادي قطر المباراة بنتيجة (3-0)، إضافة إلى فرض غرامة مالية قدرها 10 آلاف ريال.
وبيّنت اللجنة أن القرار استند إلى لائحة أوضاع اللاعبين للموسم الرياضي 2025-2026، التي تنص على عدم أحقية استبدال لاعب أجنبي في حال حصول أحد اللاعبين المحترفين الأجانب على بطاقة حمراء داخل أرضية الملعب، على أن يُكمل الفريق المباراة بعدد (5) لاعبين أجانب.
ويُعيد هذا القرار نادي الشمال إلى دائرة المنافسة على لقب الدوري، حيث يستعد لمواجهة نظيره السد يوم 27 أبريل 2026 على استاد جاسم بن حمد، في لقاء مرتقب ضمن سباق الصدارة.
وأكدت لجنة الانضباط أن هذه القرارات تأتي في إطار تطبيق اللوائح والأنظمة المعتمدة، بما يضمن عدالة المنافسة والحفاظ على سلامة الإجراءات التنظيمية في المسابقات المحلية.
The Disciplinary Committee of the Qatar Football Association announced the acceptance of the protest submitted by Al-Shamal Club regarding the participation of one of Qatar Club's players in the match between the two teams in the Doha Bank Stars League, which took place on April 13, 2026.
The committee clarified in its statement that the decision came after studying the details of the protest, deciding to accept it in form and substance, while confirming the loss of Qatar Club in the match with a score of (3-0), in addition to imposing a financial fine of 10,000 Qatari riyals.
The committee indicated that the decision was based on the Players' Status Regulations for the 2025-2026 sports season, which stipulate that a foreign player cannot be substituted if one of the foreign professional players receives a red card on the field, and the team must complete the match with (5) foreign players.
This decision brings Al-Shamal Club back into the competition for the league title, as they prepare to face their counterpart Al-Sadd on April 27, 2026, at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, in an anticipated match within the title race.
The Disciplinary Committee confirmed that these decisions are part of the application of the approved regulations and systems, ensuring fair competition and maintaining the integrity of organizational procedures in local competitions.