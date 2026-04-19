The Disciplinary Committee of the Qatar Football Association announced the acceptance of the protest submitted by Al-Shamal Club regarding the participation of one of Qatar Club's players in the match between the two teams in the Doha Bank Stars League, which took place on April 13, 2026.



The committee clarified in its statement that the decision came after studying the details of the protest, deciding to accept it in form and substance, while confirming the loss of Qatar Club in the match with a score of (3-0), in addition to imposing a financial fine of 10,000 Qatari riyals.



The committee indicated that the decision was based on the Players' Status Regulations for the 2025-2026 sports season, which stipulate that a foreign player cannot be substituted if one of the foreign professional players receives a red card on the field, and the team must complete the match with (5) foreign players.



This decision brings Al-Shamal Club back into the competition for the league title, as they prepare to face their counterpart Al-Sadd on April 27, 2026, at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, in an anticipated match within the title race.



The Disciplinary Committee confirmed that these decisions are part of the application of the approved regulations and systems, ensuring fair competition and maintaining the integrity of organizational procedures in local competitions.