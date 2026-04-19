أعلنت لجنة الانضباط في الاتحاد القطري لكرة القدم قبول الاحتجاج المقدم من نادي الشمال بشأن مشاركة أحد لاعبي نادي قطر في المواجهة التي جمعت الفريقين ضمن منافسات دوري نجوم بنك الدوحة، التي أقيمت بتاريخ 13 أبريل 2026.


وأوضحت اللجنة في بيانها أن القرار جاء بعد دراسة حيثيات الاحتجاج، لتقرر قبوله شكلاً ومضموناً، مع اعتماد خسارة نادي قطر المباراة بنتيجة (3-0)، إضافة إلى فرض غرامة مالية قدرها 10 آلاف ريال.


وبيّنت اللجنة أن القرار استند إلى لائحة أوضاع اللاعبين للموسم الرياضي 2025-2026، التي تنص على عدم أحقية استبدال لاعب أجنبي في حال حصول أحد اللاعبين المحترفين الأجانب على بطاقة حمراء داخل أرضية الملعب، على أن يُكمل الفريق المباراة بعدد (5) لاعبين أجانب.


ويُعيد هذا القرار نادي الشمال إلى دائرة المنافسة على لقب الدوري، حيث يستعد لمواجهة نظيره السد يوم 27 أبريل 2026 على استاد جاسم بن حمد، في لقاء مرتقب ضمن سباق الصدارة.


وأكدت لجنة الانضباط أن هذه القرارات تأتي في إطار تطبيق اللوائح والأنظمة المعتمدة، بما يضمن عدالة المنافسة والحفاظ على سلامة الإجراءات التنظيمية في المسابقات المحلية.