يدخل فريق النصر مواجهة قوية عندما يحلّ ضيفاً على الوصل الإماراتي اليوم (الأحد) على ملعب زعبيل في دبي، ضمن منافسات ربع نهائي بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا 2، في لقاء يُتوقع أن يشهد إثارة كبيرة بين الفريقين.


ويعوّل الجهاز الفني بقيادة جورجي جيسوس على جاهزية المجموعة الكاملة من اللاعبين الأجانب، وفي مقدمتهم قائد الفريق كريستيانو رونالدو، في إطار السعي لتقديم أفضل تشكيل ممكن في هذه المرحلة الحاسمة من البطولة.


وفي الجانب البدني، تلقى النصر دفعة إيجابية قبل المباراة بعد تأكد جاهزية أنجيلو جابرييل والحارس نواف العقيدي، عقب اكتمال برنامجيهما العلاجيين وعودتهما للتدريبات بشكل طبيعي، ما يمنح الفريق حلولاً إضافية على مستوى الخيارات الفنية.


وتحمل المواجهة طابعاً تنافسياً متجدداً بين النصر والوصل، في ظل تاريخ من اللقاءات السابقة التي شهدت تقارباً في المستوى وتبادلاً للانتصارات في بطولات آسيوية وخليجية، ما يزيد من أهمية مباراة الغد على مستوى الحسابات الفنية والتأهل.


ويطمح النصر إلى مواصلة مشواره القاري بنجاح والاقتراب من بطاقة العبور إلى الدور القادم، فيما يسعى الوصل للاستفادة من عاملي الأرض والجمهور في مواجهة مرتقبة يتوقع أن تكون مفتوحة على جميع الاحتمالات.