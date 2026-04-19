The Al-Nasr team enters a strong match as they visit Al-Wasl in the UAE today (Sunday) at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, in the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League 2, in a match that is expected to witness great excitement between the two teams.



The coaching staff, led by Jorge Jesus, relies on the full readiness of the group of foreign players, foremost among them the team captain Cristiano Ronaldo, in an effort to present the best possible lineup in this critical stage of the tournament.



On the physical side, Al-Nasr received a positive boost before the match with the confirmation of Angelo Gabriel and goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi's readiness, following the completion of their rehabilitation programs and their return to training normally, which provides the team with additional options in terms of tactical choices.



The match carries a renewed competitive spirit between Al-Nasr and Al-Wasl, given the history of previous encounters that have seen a closeness in level and a back-and-forth of victories in Asian and Gulf tournaments, which increases the importance of tomorrow's match in terms of tactical considerations and qualification.



Al-Nasr aims to continue their continental journey successfully and get closer to a ticket to the next round, while Al-Wasl seeks to take advantage of the home ground and crowd in an anticipated match that is expected to be open to all possibilities.