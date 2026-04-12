The German club Union Berlin announced the appointment of Marie-Louise Eta as the head coach of the first football team until next June, making her the first woman to be appointed to manage a men's team in one of the top five leagues in Europe, following the loss to Heidenheim 1 - 3 yesterday, Saturday.



Union Berlin stated in a statement via the X platform: "The men's first team will enter the final phase of the season, fighting to stay in the Premier League under the leadership of Marie-Louise Eta, the former coach of the under-19 youth team, and the future coach of the women's first team."



Union currently occupies the 11th position in the league with 32 points from 29 matches.



Eta made history in November 2023 when she became the first assistant coach in the Bundesliga with Union.