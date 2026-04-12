أعلن نادي يونيون برلين الألماني تعيين ماري لويز إيتا مدربة للفريق الكروي الأول حتى يونيو القادم كأول امرأة تعين لإدارة فريق رجالي في أحد الدوريات الخمسة الكبرى في أوروبا، وذلك بعد الخسارة من هايدنهايم 1 - 3 أمس السبت.


وقال يونيون برلين في بيان له عبر منصة إكس: «سيخوض الفريق الأول للرجال المرحلة الأخيرة من الموسم، ويخوض معركة البقاء في الدوري الممتاز تحت قيادة ماري لويز إيتا، المدربة السابقة لفريق الناشئين تحت 19 عاماً، والمدربة المستقبلية للفريق الأول للسيدات».


ويحتل أونيون حالياً المركز 11 في الدوري برصيد 32 نقطة من 29 مباراة.


وصنعت إيتا التاريخ في نوفمبر (تشرين الثاني) 2023 عندما أصبحت أول مدربة مساعدة في الدوري الألماني مع أونيون.