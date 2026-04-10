The Egyptian Clubs Association announced today (Thursday) the suspension of Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy and fined him for assaulting referee Mahmoud Wafa after the end of his team's match against Ceramica Cleopatra last Tuesday in the Premier League.

Despite Al Ahly's request to postpone all decisions made by the referee against its players after the match, along with opening an investigation into him, the association issued its penalties just a few hours after the complaint from the Red Castle.

Penalties by the Association Against Al Ahly

- A financial fine of 2,500 Egyptian pounds was imposed on Mohamed El Shenawy for being sent off after receiving two yellow cards in the same match, along with a four-match suspension and a financial fine of 50,000 Egyptian pounds for assaulting the referee by pushing or pulling (using hands without violence).

- The football director Walid Salah El Din was suspended for one match and fined 5,000 Egyptian pounds for receiving a third yellow card.

- Al Ahly was fined 20,000 Egyptian pounds for the coaching and administrative staff's failure to stay away from the video technology during the review of incidents.

Penalties by the Association Against Ceramica

- Player Fakhry Lakai was suspended for one match and fined 5,000 Egyptian pounds for receiving a third yellow card.

- Performance analyst Wael Raafat Said Mohamed was suspended for one match and fined 10,000 Egyptian pounds for being sent off.

- Coach Amin Omar Al Nour Al Amin was suspended for one match and fined 10,000 Egyptian pounds for being sent off.

- Ceramica Cleopatra Club was fined 20,000 Egyptian pounds for the coaching and administrative staff's failure to stay away from the video technology during the review of incidents.