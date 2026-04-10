أعلنت رابطة الأندية المصرية، اليوم (الخميس)، إيقاف حارس مرمى الأهلي محمد الشناوي وتغريمه مالياً بسبب اعتدائه على الحكم محمود وفا، عقب نهاية مباراة فريقه ضد سيراميكا كلوباترا الثلاثاء الماضي في بطولة الدوري الممتاز.

ورغم طلب الأهلي تأجيل كافة القرارات التي اتخذها الحكم بحق لاعبيه عقب المباراة، مع فتح تحقيق معه، إلا أن الرابطة أصدرت عقوباتها بعد ساعات قليلة من شكوى القلعة الحمراء.

عقوبات الرابطة ضد الأهلي

- توقيع غرامة مالية على محمد الشناوي بقيمة 2500 جنيه؛ وذلك بسبب الطرد لحصوله على إنذارين في المباراة نفسها، وإيقافه أربع مباريات وتوقيع غرامة مالية عليه بقيمة 50 ألف جنيه؛ بسبب الاعتداء على الحكم بالدفع أو الجذب (استعمال اليد دون عنف).

- إيقاف مدير الكرة وليد صلاح الدين مباراة واحدة، وتوقيع غرامة مالية عليه بقيمة 5 آلاف جنيه؛ وذلك بسبب حصوله على الإنذار الثالث.

- تغريم الأهلي 20 ألف جنيه؛ وذلك بسبب عدم التزام الجهاز الفني والإداري بالابتعاد عن تقنية الفيديو أثناء مراجعة الحالات.

عقوبات الرابطة ضد سيراميكا

- إيقاف اللاعب فخري لاكاي مباراة واحدة وتغريمه 5 آلاف جنيه؛ بسبب حصوله على الإنذار الثالث.

- إيقاف محلل الأداء وائل رأفت سيد محمد مباراة واحدة وتغريمه 10آلاف جنيه؛ بسبب الطرد.

- إيقاف المدرب أمين عمر النور الأمين مباراة واحدة وتغريمه 10آلاف جنيه؛ بسبب الطرد.

- توقيع غرامة مالية على نادي سيراميكا كليوباترا بقيمة 20 ألف جنيه؛ بسبب عدم التزام الجهاز الفني والإداري بالابتعاد عن تقنية الفيديو أثناء مراجعة الحالات.