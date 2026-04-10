أعلنت رابطة الأندية المصرية، اليوم (الخميس)، إيقاف حارس مرمى الأهلي محمد الشناوي وتغريمه مالياً بسبب اعتدائه على الحكم محمود وفا، عقب نهاية مباراة فريقه ضد سيراميكا كلوباترا الثلاثاء الماضي في بطولة الدوري الممتاز.
ورغم طلب الأهلي تأجيل كافة القرارات التي اتخذها الحكم بحق لاعبيه عقب المباراة، مع فتح تحقيق معه، إلا أن الرابطة أصدرت عقوباتها بعد ساعات قليلة من شكوى القلعة الحمراء.
عقوبات الرابطة ضد الأهلي
- توقيع غرامة مالية على محمد الشناوي بقيمة 2500 جنيه؛ وذلك بسبب الطرد لحصوله على إنذارين في المباراة نفسها، وإيقافه أربع مباريات وتوقيع غرامة مالية عليه بقيمة 50 ألف جنيه؛ بسبب الاعتداء على الحكم بالدفع أو الجذب (استعمال اليد دون عنف).
- إيقاف مدير الكرة وليد صلاح الدين مباراة واحدة، وتوقيع غرامة مالية عليه بقيمة 5 آلاف جنيه؛ وذلك بسبب حصوله على الإنذار الثالث.
- تغريم الأهلي 20 ألف جنيه؛ وذلك بسبب عدم التزام الجهاز الفني والإداري بالابتعاد عن تقنية الفيديو أثناء مراجعة الحالات.
عقوبات الرابطة ضد سيراميكا
- إيقاف اللاعب فخري لاكاي مباراة واحدة وتغريمه 5 آلاف جنيه؛ بسبب حصوله على الإنذار الثالث.
- إيقاف محلل الأداء وائل رأفت سيد محمد مباراة واحدة وتغريمه 10آلاف جنيه؛ بسبب الطرد.
- إيقاف المدرب أمين عمر النور الأمين مباراة واحدة وتغريمه 10آلاف جنيه؛ بسبب الطرد.
- توقيع غرامة مالية على نادي سيراميكا كليوباترا بقيمة 20 ألف جنيه؛ بسبب عدم التزام الجهاز الفني والإداري بالابتعاد عن تقنية الفيديو أثناء مراجعة الحالات.
The Egyptian Clubs Association announced today (Thursday) the suspension of Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy and fined him for assaulting referee Mahmoud Wafa after the end of his team's match against Ceramica Cleopatra last Tuesday in the Premier League.
Despite Al Ahly's request to postpone all decisions made by the referee against its players after the match, along with opening an investigation into him, the association issued its penalties just a few hours after the complaint from the Red Castle.
Penalties by the Association Against Al Ahly
- A financial fine of 2,500 Egyptian pounds was imposed on Mohamed El Shenawy for being sent off after receiving two yellow cards in the same match, along with a four-match suspension and a financial fine of 50,000 Egyptian pounds for assaulting the referee by pushing or pulling (using hands without violence).
- The football director Walid Salah El Din was suspended for one match and fined 5,000 Egyptian pounds for receiving a third yellow card.
- Al Ahly was fined 20,000 Egyptian pounds for the coaching and administrative staff's failure to stay away from the video technology during the review of incidents.
Penalties by the Association Against Ceramica
- Player Fakhry Lakai was suspended for one match and fined 5,000 Egyptian pounds for receiving a third yellow card.
- Performance analyst Wael Raafat Said Mohamed was suspended for one match and fined 10,000 Egyptian pounds for being sent off.
- Coach Amin Omar Al Nour Al Amin was suspended for one match and fined 10,000 Egyptian pounds for being sent off.
- Ceramica Cleopatra Club was fined 20,000 Egyptian pounds for the coaching and administrative staff's failure to stay away from the video technology during the review of incidents.