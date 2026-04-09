تعادل فريقا القادسية وضمك بنتيجة (1-1) في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم على ملعب مدينة الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بالمحالة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ(28) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين.
وافتتح القادسية التسجيل عن طريق لاعبه ناهيتان نانديز عند الدقيقة (35)، قبل أن يدرك ضمك التعادل بواسطة فلورينتين فادا في الدقيقة (37)، لينتهي الشوط الأول بالتعادل الإيجابي.
وبهذه النتيجة، رفع القادسية رصيده إلى (61) نقطة في المركز الرابع، فيما وصل ضمك إلى (23) نقطة في المركز الخامس عشر.
The teams Al-Qadisiyah and Damak drew with a score of (1-1) in the match that took place today at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Al-Mahala, as part of the 28th round of the Saudi Professional League.
Al-Qadisiyah opened the scoring through their player Nahitan Nandez in the (35th) minute, before Damak equalized with a goal from Florentyn Vada in the (37th) minute, ending the first half in a positive draw.
With this result, Al-Qadisiyah raised their points to (61) in fourth place, while Damak reached (23) points in fifteenth place.