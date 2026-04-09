The teams Al-Qadisiyah and Damak drew with a score of (1-1) in the match that took place today at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Al-Mahala, as part of the 28th round of the Saudi Professional League.



Al-Qadisiyah opened the scoring through their player Nahitan Nandez in the (35th) minute, before Damak equalized with a goal from Florentyn Vada in the (37th) minute, ending the first half in a positive draw.



With this result, Al-Qadisiyah raised their points to (61) in fourth place, while Damak reached (23) points in fifteenth place.