تعادل فريقا القادسية وضمك بنتيجة (1-1) في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم على ملعب مدينة الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بالمحالة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ(28) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين.


وافتتح القادسية التسجيل عن طريق لاعبه ناهيتان نانديز عند الدقيقة (35)، قبل أن يدرك ضمك التعادل بواسطة فلورينتين فادا في الدقيقة (37)، لينتهي الشوط الأول بالتعادل الإيجابي.


وبهذه النتيجة، رفع القادسية رصيده إلى (61) نقطة في المركز الرابع، فيما وصل ضمك إلى (23) نقطة في المركز الخامس عشر.