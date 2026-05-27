رفع مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة رئيس اللجنة الدائمة للحج والعمرة الأمير خالد بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، باسمه ونيابة عن أهالي المنطقة، أسمى آيات التهاني والتبريكات إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود بمناسبة حلول عيد الأضحى.

وسأل الله تعالى أن يعيد هذه المناسبة المباركة على القيادة والأمتين العربية والإسلامية بالخير واليُمن والبركات، وأن يحفظ الوطن الغالي، ويديم عليه نعمة الأمن والاستقرار، وأن يجزي خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده خير الجزاء على ما يقدمانه من عناية واهتمام بضيوف الرحمن.