The Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Emir of the Makkah Region and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, raised, on his behalf and on behalf of the people of the region, the highest expressions of congratulations and blessings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha.

He asked Allah Almighty to return this blessed occasion to the leadership and to the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness, prosperity, and blessings, and to protect the dear homeland, sustaining its blessing of security and stability, and to reward the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince with the best reward for their care and attention to the guests of الرحمن.