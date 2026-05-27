رفع نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة نائب رئيس اللجنة الدائمة للحج والعمرة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز التهاني والتبريكات لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، بمناسبة حلول عيد الأضحى.

ودعا الله تعالى أن يعيد هذه المناسبة السعيدة على القيادة الرشيدة والوطن وأبنائه بمزيد من الخير والرخاء والازدهار.