The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Deputy Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, extended his congratulations and best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bring this happy occasion back to the wise leadership and the nation and its people with more goodness, prosperity, and flourishing.