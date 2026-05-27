The Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, extended his congratulations and best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha for the year 1447.

He asked Allah - the Almighty - to bring this blessed occasion back to the leadership with abundant health and wellness, and to continue bestowing upon the Kingdom the blessings of security, stability, and prosperity.