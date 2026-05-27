رفع محافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي التهاني والتبريكات إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، بمناسبة حلول عيد الأضحى لعام 1447.

وسأل الله -العلي القدير- أن يُعيد هذه المناسبة المباركة على القيادة بموفور الصحة والعافية، وأن يُديم على المملكة نعمة الأمن والاستقرار والازدهار.