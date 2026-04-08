أكد مدرب ريال مدريد ألفارو أربيلوا أن فريقه قادر على تحقيق ريمونتادا أمام بايرن ميونخ في إياب ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا، ومواصلة مشواره في البطولة.

وخسر ريال مدريد أمام بايرن ميونخ بهدفين مقابل هدف في لقاء الذهاب الذي أقيم مساء (الثلاثاء) على ملعب «سانتياغو برنابيو» ليصبح مطالباً بالفوز بفارق هدفين في لقاء الإياب الأربعاء القادم على ملعب «أليانز أرينا».

أخطاء مكلفة

وقال أربيلوا في تصريحات نقلها موقع ناديه: «كان بإمكاننا تجنب الهزيمة في الشوط الثاني مع قليل من الحظ، لكننا واجهنا فريقاً كبيراً إذا أخطأت أمامه ستدفع الثمن، وهو ما حدث».

ثقة في تحقيق الريمونتادا

وأضاف: «لن يكون الأمر سهلاً في لقاء الإياب لكن إذا كان هناك فريق يمكنه الفوز في ميونخ فهو ريال مدريد، سنذهب إلى ألمانيا بكل قوتنا لتحقيق الفوز ومن لا يؤمن بذلك يمكنه البقاء في مدريد».

وتابع مدرب الملكي: «من المؤسف أننا لم نستغل الفرص الإضافية لكن لدي ثقة كبيرة في الذهاب إلى ألمانيا والفوز لن نركز على الجانب النفسي فقط بل على الجانب الكروي، فنحن ريال مدريد ولا نخشى أحداً».