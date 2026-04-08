أكد مدرب ريال مدريد ألفارو أربيلوا أن فريقه قادر على تحقيق ريمونتادا أمام بايرن ميونخ في إياب ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا، ومواصلة مشواره في البطولة.
وخسر ريال مدريد أمام بايرن ميونخ بهدفين مقابل هدف في لقاء الذهاب الذي أقيم مساء (الثلاثاء) على ملعب «سانتياغو برنابيو» ليصبح مطالباً بالفوز بفارق هدفين في لقاء الإياب الأربعاء القادم على ملعب «أليانز أرينا».
أخطاء مكلفة
وقال أربيلوا في تصريحات نقلها موقع ناديه: «كان بإمكاننا تجنب الهزيمة في الشوط الثاني مع قليل من الحظ، لكننا واجهنا فريقاً كبيراً إذا أخطأت أمامه ستدفع الثمن، وهو ما حدث».
ثقة في تحقيق الريمونتادا
وأضاف: «لن يكون الأمر سهلاً في لقاء الإياب لكن إذا كان هناك فريق يمكنه الفوز في ميونخ فهو ريال مدريد، سنذهب إلى ألمانيا بكل قوتنا لتحقيق الفوز ومن لا يؤمن بذلك يمكنه البقاء في مدريد».
وتابع مدرب الملكي: «من المؤسف أننا لم نستغل الفرص الإضافية لكن لدي ثقة كبيرة في الذهاب إلى ألمانيا والفوز لن نركز على الجانب النفسي فقط بل على الجانب الكروي، فنحن ريال مدريد ولا نخشى أحداً».
Real Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa confirmed that his team is capable of achieving a comeback against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and continuing their journey in the tournament.
Real Madrid lost to Bayern Munich by two goals to one in the first leg, which took place on Tuesday evening at the "Santiago Bernabéu" stadium, making it necessary for them to win by a two-goal margin in the return leg next Wednesday at the "Allianz Arena".
Costly Mistakes
Arbeloa said in statements reported by his club's website: "We could have avoided defeat in the second half with a bit of luck, but we faced a great team; if you make mistakes against them, you will pay the price, and that’s what happened."
Confidence in Achieving the Comeback
He added: "It won't be easy in the return leg, but if there is a team that can win in Munich, it is Real Madrid. We will go to Germany with all our strength to achieve victory, and those who do not believe that can stay in Madrid."
The royal coach continued: "It is unfortunate that we did not take advantage of the extra chances, but I have great confidence in going to Germany and winning. We will not only focus on the psychological aspect but also on the footballing side, as we are Real Madrid and we fear no one."