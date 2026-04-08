Real Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa confirmed that his team is capable of achieving a comeback against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and continuing their journey in the tournament.

Real Madrid lost to Bayern Munich by two goals to one in the first leg, which took place on Tuesday evening at the "Santiago Bernabéu" stadium, making it necessary for them to win by a two-goal margin in the return leg next Wednesday at the "Allianz Arena".

Costly Mistakes

Arbeloa said in statements reported by his club's website: "We could have avoided defeat in the second half with a bit of luck, but we faced a great team; if you make mistakes against them, you will pay the price, and that’s what happened."

Confidence in Achieving the Comeback

He added: "It won't be easy in the return leg, but if there is a team that can win in Munich, it is Real Madrid. We will go to Germany with all our strength to achieve victory, and those who do not believe that can stay in Madrid."

The royal coach continued: "It is unfortunate that we did not take advantage of the extra chances, but I have great confidence in going to Germany and winning. We will not only focus on the psychological aspect but also on the footballing side, as we are Real Madrid and we fear no one."