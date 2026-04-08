في تصعيد دراماتيكي وغير مسبوق، شنت إسرائيل سلسلة غارات متلاحقة استهدفت أحياء حيوية في قلب العاصمة اللبنانية بيروت، لتطال مناطق «البسطا، البربور، النويري، وسليم سلام»، وهي مناطق معروفة بكثافتها السكانية ونشاطها التجاري، ما تسبب في حالة واسعة من الذعر بين المدنيين.

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ولم تقتصر هذه الموجة التدميرية على العاصمة، بل امتدت في الوقت نفسه لتشمل طوق جبل لبنان، إذ تعرضت بلدات «بشامون، الشويفات، سوق الغرب، كيفون وعرمون» لغارات عنيفة، في نمط تصعيدي يبدو أنه يهدف إلى تطويق بيروت عسكرياً ونفسياً وإرساء واقع ميداني جديد يتجاوز الخطوط الحمراء السابقة.

وأظهرت المعطيات الميدانية أن الغارات نفذت بتوقيت متقارب جداً وبإشراف كثيف من الطيران الحربي، ما أدى إلى قطع أوصال التواصل بين المناطق المستهدفة نتيجة حالة الهلع وحركة النزوح الداخلي السريعة. وتأتي هذه العملية استكمالاً لضربات سابقة استهدفت عرمون وبشامون، لكنها اليوم اتخذت طابعاً أكثر شمولية وجرأة عبر اختراق أحياء بيروت الداخلية بشكل متكرر ومركز.

وبالتزامن، طالت الغارات الإسرائيلية محيط الكرك وشمسطار والهرمل وأطراف بعلبك وبوداي في البقاع، إذ أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أن الهجوم كان الأعنف منذ بدء العملية العسكرية، مستهدفاً أكثر من 100 موقع خلال 10 دقائق فقط.

وزعم الجيش الإسرائيلي أن الضربات استهدفت مقرات وبنى تحتية عسكرية تابعة لجماعة حزب الله في بيروت والبقاع وجنوب لبنان، موضحاً أنها خُطط لها بعناية على مدى أسابيع طويلة من قبل هيئة العمليات، الاستخبارات، سلاح الجو، والقيادة الشمالية؛ بهدف تعميق الضربة الموجهة لحزب الله.

ولفت إلى أنه يتوجب على الدولة اللبنانية ومواطنيها مواجهة تموضع حزب الله في المناطق المدنية ومحاولاته للتسلح العسكري، مؤكداً أنه سيواصل عملياته بقوة ضد الحزب، ولن يسمح بأي تهديد لمواطني إسرائيل.