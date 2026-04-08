In a dramatic and unprecedented escalation, Israel launched a series of successive airstrikes targeting vital neighborhoods in the heart of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, affecting areas such as "Al-Basta, Al-Barbour, Al-Nuwairi, and Salim Salam," which are known for their high population density and commercial activity, causing widespread panic among civilians.

استهداف أحد المباني



This wave of destruction was not limited to the capital; it simultaneously extended to the Mount Lebanon perimeter, as the towns of "Bshamoun, Choueifat, Souk El-Gharb, Kfour, and Aramoun" were subjected to intense airstrikes, in an escalating pattern that seems aimed at militarily and psychologically encircling Beirut and establishing a new ground reality that surpasses previous red lines.



Field data showed that the airstrikes were executed in very close timing and under heavy supervision from warplanes, leading to a severing of communication between the targeted areas due to the state of panic and rapid internal displacement. This operation follows previous strikes that targeted Aramoun and Bshamoun, but today it took on a more comprehensive and bold character by repeatedly and centrally penetrating the inner neighborhoods of Beirut.



Simultaneously, the Israeli airstrikes reached the vicinity of Al-Karak, Shamsar, Al-Hermel, and the outskirts of Baalbek and Boudai in the Bekaa Valley, as the Israeli army announced that the attack was the most intense since the beginning of the military operation, targeting more than 100 sites in just 10 minutes.



The Israeli army claimed that the strikes targeted military headquarters and infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in Beirut, the Bekaa, and southern Lebanon, clarifying that they were carefully planned over several weeks by the operations, intelligence, air force, and northern command; with the aim of deepening the strike directed at Hezbollah.



It emphasized that the Lebanese state and its citizens must confront Hezbollah's positioning in civilian areas and its attempts at military armament, asserting that it will continue its operations vigorously against the party and will not allow any threat to the citizens of Israel.