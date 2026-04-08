في تصريح لافت، وصف نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس، اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران بأنه «هدنة هشة»، معتبراً أن إمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق ممكن إذا تفاوض الإيرانيون بحسن نية.


وقال فانس خلال مشاركته في فعالية خلال زيارته إلى المجر، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إن الاتفاق الذي أبرمته الولايات المتحدة يتم تحريفه داخل إيران، لافتا إلى أن الاتفاق يتضمن خططاً للتفاوض، وإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة أسوشيتد برس.


ولفت إلى أن هناك أشخاصا يكذبون حتى بشأن الهدنة الهشة التي توصلنا إليها بالفعل، دون تحديد أسماء.


ولم يتطرق فانس إلى التكهنات حول احتمال سفره إلى باكستان للمشاركة شخصياً في المحادثات المرتقبة يوم الجمعة القادم مع إيران.


وأضاف أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب طلب من ممثلي الولايات المتحدة الذين سيتولون التفاوض مع إيران أن يفعلوا ذلك بحسن نية، لكنه حذّر من أن ترمب غير صبور لتحقيق تقدم.


وأفاد فانس بأن الولايات المتحدة مستعدة لاستخدام نفوذ اقتصادي استثنائي، لافتاً إلى أن ترمب وجّه بعدم استخدام تلك الأدوات في الوقت الحالي.


وقال: لقد طلب منا الرئيس ترمب الجلوس إلى طاولة المفاوضات، لكن إذا لم يفعل الإيرانيون الشيء نفسه، فسيدركون أن رئيس الولايات المتحدة ليس شخصاً يمكن العبث معه.


وأعرب عن اعتقاده أنه إذا تفاوض الإيرانيون بحسن نية، فسنتمكن من التوصل إلى اتفاق، هذا احتمال كبير، وفي النهاية، الأمر يعود إلى الإيرانيين في كيفية التفاوض، وآمل أن يتخذوا القرار الصحيح.


ووافق الرئيس الأمريكي، مساء الثلاثاء، على وقف إطلاق نار لمدة أسبوعين مع إيران، قبل أقل من ساعتين من انتهاء المهلة التي حددها لطهران لإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، أو مواجهة هجمات واسعة النطاق على بنيتها التحتية المدنية.


ولفت ترمب إلى أن الاتفاق، الذي تم التوصل إليه في اللحظة الأخيرة مشروط بموافقة إيران على وقف عرقلتها لإمدادات النفط والغاز عبر المضيق، الذي يمر عبره عادة نحو خمس شحنات النفط العالمية.


وشكل إعلان ترمب الذي نشره على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي تحولاً مفاجئاً عن موقفه في وقت سابق، عندما حذّر من أن «حضارة بأكملها ستفنى الليلة» إذا لم تتم تلبية مطالبه.


وقال رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف، الذي ساعد في التوسط لوقف إطلاق النار، في منشور على منصة «إكس»، إنه دعا الوفدين الإيراني والأمريكي للاجتماع في إسلام آباد، الجمعة.


وقال وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي في بيان إن طهران ستوقف الهجمات المضادة وتتيح مروراً آمناً عبر مضيق هرمز.