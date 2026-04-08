في تصريح لافت، وصف نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس، اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران بأنه «هدنة هشة»، معتبراً أن إمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق ممكن إذا تفاوض الإيرانيون بحسن نية.
وقال فانس خلال مشاركته في فعالية خلال زيارته إلى المجر، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إن الاتفاق الذي أبرمته الولايات المتحدة يتم تحريفه داخل إيران، لافتا إلى أن الاتفاق يتضمن خططاً للتفاوض، وإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة أسوشيتد برس.
ولفت إلى أن هناك أشخاصا يكذبون حتى بشأن الهدنة الهشة التي توصلنا إليها بالفعل، دون تحديد أسماء.
ولم يتطرق فانس إلى التكهنات حول احتمال سفره إلى باكستان للمشاركة شخصياً في المحادثات المرتقبة يوم الجمعة القادم مع إيران.
وأضاف أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب طلب من ممثلي الولايات المتحدة الذين سيتولون التفاوض مع إيران أن يفعلوا ذلك بحسن نية، لكنه حذّر من أن ترمب غير صبور لتحقيق تقدم.
وأفاد فانس بأن الولايات المتحدة مستعدة لاستخدام نفوذ اقتصادي استثنائي، لافتاً إلى أن ترمب وجّه بعدم استخدام تلك الأدوات في الوقت الحالي.
وقال: لقد طلب منا الرئيس ترمب الجلوس إلى طاولة المفاوضات، لكن إذا لم يفعل الإيرانيون الشيء نفسه، فسيدركون أن رئيس الولايات المتحدة ليس شخصاً يمكن العبث معه.
وأعرب عن اعتقاده أنه إذا تفاوض الإيرانيون بحسن نية، فسنتمكن من التوصل إلى اتفاق، هذا احتمال كبير، وفي النهاية، الأمر يعود إلى الإيرانيين في كيفية التفاوض، وآمل أن يتخذوا القرار الصحيح.
ووافق الرئيس الأمريكي، مساء الثلاثاء، على وقف إطلاق نار لمدة أسبوعين مع إيران، قبل أقل من ساعتين من انتهاء المهلة التي حددها لطهران لإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، أو مواجهة هجمات واسعة النطاق على بنيتها التحتية المدنية.
ولفت ترمب إلى أن الاتفاق، الذي تم التوصل إليه في اللحظة الأخيرة مشروط بموافقة إيران على وقف عرقلتها لإمدادات النفط والغاز عبر المضيق، الذي يمر عبره عادة نحو خمس شحنات النفط العالمية.
وشكل إعلان ترمب الذي نشره على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي تحولاً مفاجئاً عن موقفه في وقت سابق، عندما حذّر من أن «حضارة بأكملها ستفنى الليلة» إذا لم تتم تلبية مطالبه.
وقال رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف، الذي ساعد في التوسط لوقف إطلاق النار، في منشور على منصة «إكس»، إنه دعا الوفدين الإيراني والأمريكي للاجتماع في إسلام آباد، الجمعة.
وقال وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي في بيان إن طهران ستوقف الهجمات المضادة وتتيح مروراً آمناً عبر مضيق هرمز.
In a striking statement, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance described the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran as a "fragile truce," considering that the possibility of reaching an agreement is possible if the Iranians negotiate in good faith.
Vance said during his participation in an event during his visit to Hungary today (Wednesday) that the agreement reached by the United States is being distorted within Iran, noting that the agreement includes plans for negotiations and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Associated Press.
He pointed out that there are people who are lying even about the fragile truce that we have actually reached, without naming names.
Vance did not address speculation about the possibility of him traveling to Pakistan to personally participate in the upcoming talks with Iran next Friday.
He added that President Donald Trump has asked U.S. representatives who will negotiate with Iran to do so in good faith, but he warned that Trump is impatient for progress.
Vance stated that the United States is prepared to use exceptional economic leverage, noting that Trump has directed not to use those tools at this time.
He said: The president has asked us to sit at the negotiating table, but if the Iranians do not do the same, they will realize that the President of the United States is not someone to be trifled with.
He expressed his belief that if the Iranians negotiate in good faith, we will be able to reach an agreement; this is a strong possibility, and ultimately, it is up to the Iranians how to negotiate, and I hope they make the right decision.
On Tuesday evening, the U.S. president approved a two-week ceasefire with Iran, less than two hours before the deadline he set for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face widespread attacks on its civilian infrastructure.
Trump noted that the last-minute agreement is conditional on Iran's approval to stop obstructing oil and gas supplies through the strait, through which about one-fifth of global oil shipments typically pass.
Trump's announcement, which he posted on social media, marked a surprising turnaround from his earlier stance when he warned that "an entire civilization will perish tonight" if his demands are not met.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who helped mediate the ceasefire, posted on the platform "X" that he invited the Iranian and American delegations to meet in Islamabad on Friday.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated in a statement that Tehran will stop counterattacks and allow safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.