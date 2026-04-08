In a striking statement, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance described the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran as a "fragile truce," considering that the possibility of reaching an agreement is possible if the Iranians negotiate in good faith.



Vance said during his participation in an event during his visit to Hungary today (Wednesday) that the agreement reached by the United States is being distorted within Iran, noting that the agreement includes plans for negotiations and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Associated Press.



He pointed out that there are people who are lying even about the fragile truce that we have actually reached, without naming names.



Vance did not address speculation about the possibility of him traveling to Pakistan to personally participate in the upcoming talks with Iran next Friday.



He added that President Donald Trump has asked U.S. representatives who will negotiate with Iran to do so in good faith, but he warned that Trump is impatient for progress.



Vance stated that the United States is prepared to use exceptional economic leverage, noting that Trump has directed not to use those tools at this time.



He said: The president has asked us to sit at the negotiating table, but if the Iranians do not do the same, they will realize that the President of the United States is not someone to be trifled with.



He expressed his belief that if the Iranians negotiate in good faith, we will be able to reach an agreement; this is a strong possibility, and ultimately, it is up to the Iranians how to negotiate, and I hope they make the right decision.



On Tuesday evening, the U.S. president approved a two-week ceasefire with Iran, less than two hours before the deadline he set for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face widespread attacks on its civilian infrastructure.



Trump noted that the last-minute agreement is conditional on Iran's approval to stop obstructing oil and gas supplies through the strait, through which about one-fifth of global oil shipments typically pass.



Trump's announcement, which he posted on social media, marked a surprising turnaround from his earlier stance when he warned that "an entire civilization will perish tonight" if his demands are not met.



Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who helped mediate the ceasefire, posted on the platform "X" that he invited the Iranian and American delegations to meet in Islamabad on Friday.



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated in a statement that Tehran will stop counterattacks and allow safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.