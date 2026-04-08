As the deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump approached, American and Israeli officials learned of a significant development last Monday, as Iranian leader Mojtaba Khamenei directed his negotiators for the first time since the outbreak of the war to seek a deal.



Diplomatic Momentum Behind the Scenes



The Axios website reported today (Wednesday) that an Israeli official, a regional official, and a third source stated: While Trump was publicly threatening "total annihilation," signs of diplomatic momentum emerged behind the scenes, although "even Trump's closest aides did not know which direction things would take until the announcement of a ceasefire."



The site noted that U.S. forces in the Middle East and Pentagon officials were preparing in the final hours before the ceasefire announcement for "a wide-ranging bombing campaign on infrastructure in Iran, trying to gauge Trump's stance." A defense official said: "We did not know what would happen. The situation was chaotic."



According to Axios, which relied on 11 sources familiar with the negotiations, U.S. allies in the region "were preparing for an unprecedented Iranian response," while "some civilians in Iran fled their homes in an attempt to avoid the brunt of potential U.S. strikes."



Weitkov Describes Iran's Proposal as "Catastrophic"



The site revealed that on Monday morning, while Trump was interacting with attendees during an Easter celebration at the White House, envoy Steve Weitkov, who was "very angry," was making intensive calls and informed the mediators that Iran's 10-point proposal, which Washington received, was "catastrophic."



This opinion triggered a "chaotic day" of amendments, and Pakistani mediators conveyed new drafts between Weitkov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the foreign ministers of Egypt and Turkey tried to help narrow the gaps.



By Monday evening, the mediators had received U.S. approval for an updated proposal for a two-week ceasefire. At that point, the decision rested with Khamenei's son, who two sources said "was directly involved in the process" on Monday and Tuesday.



According to the sources, Mojtaba's involvement, which primarily relied on conveying messages through intermediaries carrying written notes, paved the way for the agreement, and it was considered that "without his green light, there would have been no agreement."



A regional source reported that Araghchi played a pivotal role, both in managing the negotiations and in convincing Revolutionary Guard leaders to accept the agreement, and China advised Iran to seek a way out of the crisis.



Trump's Threats to Annihilate Iranian Civilization



By Tuesday morning, it seemed that progress had been made, but that did not prevent Trump from issuing his most provocative threat: "A whole civilization will die tonight."



Some American media reported that Iran withdrew from the talks in response. However, sources involved in the negotiations confirmed that this did not happen; rather, there was actual momentum.



By around 12:00 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, "there was a general awareness that the parties were approaching a two-week truce," according to Axios.



Three hours later, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif posted the terms of the agreement on the "X" platform and called on both parties to accept them. Trump quickly received calls and text messages from hardline allies and advisors urging him to reject the agreement.



Shortly before posting his response, Trump spoke with Netanyahu to secure his commitment to the ceasefire. He then called Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir to finalize the agreement. U.S. forces received orders to halt preparations 15 minutes after Trump's post. This was followed by Araghchi confirming Iran's commitment to ceasefire and opening the Strait of Hormuz to ships.