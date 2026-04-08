مع اقتراب انتهاء مهلة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، علم مسؤولون أمريكيون وإسرائيليون بتطور لافت، يوم الإثنين الماضي، إذ وجّه المرشد الإيراني مجتبى خامنئي مفاوضيه للمرة الأولى منذ اندلاع الحرب، نحو السعي إلى إبرام اتفاق.


زخم دبلوماسي خلف الكواليس


ونقل موقع «أكسيوس»، اليوم (الأربعاء)، عن مسؤول إسرائيلي، وآخر إقليمي، ومصدر ثالث، قولهم: بينما كان ترمب يهدد علناً بـ«الإبادة الكاملة»، برزت مؤشرات على زخم دبلوماسي خلف الكواليس، رغم أنه «حتى المقربين من ترمب لم يكونوا يعرفون أي اتجاه ستصل إليه الأمور حتى إعلان وقف إطلاق النار».


ولفت الموقع إلى أن القوات الأمريكية في الشرق الأوسط، ومسؤولي وزارة الحرب «البنتاغون»، كانوا يستعدون في الساعات الأخيرة، التي سبقت إعلان الهدنة لـ«حملة قصف واسعة على البنية التحتية في إيران، ويحاولون معرفة موقف ترمب». وقال مسؤول دفاعي: «لم نكن نعرف ما الذي سيحدث. كان الوضع فوضوياً».


وحسب رواية «أكسيوس» التي استند فيها إلى 11 مصدراً مطلعاً على المفاوضات، فإن حلفاء الولايات المتحدة في المنطقة، «كانوا يستعدون لرد إيراني غير مسبوق»، بينما «فر بعض المدنيين في إيران من منازلهم في محاولة لتجنب وطأة الضربات الأمريكية المحتملة».


ويتكوف يصف مقترح إيران بـ«الكارثي»


وكشف الموقع أنه في صباح الإثنين، وبينما كان ترمب يتفاعل مع الحضور خلال احتفال بعيد الفصح في البيت الأبيض، كان المبعوث ستيف ويتكوف «الغاضب جداً» يجري اتصالات مكثفة، وأبلغ ويتكوف الوسطاء، بأن مقترح إيران المُكون من 10 نقاط، الذي تسلمته واشنطن «كارثياً».


هذا الرأي، أطلق «يوماً فوضوياً» من التعديلات، ونقل الوسطاء الباكستانيون مسودات جديدة بين ويتكوف ووزير خارجية إيران عباس عراقجي، بينما حاول وزيرا خارجية مصر وتركيا المساعدة في تضييق الفجوات.


وبحلول مساء الإثنين، حصل الوسطاء على موافقة أمريكية على مقترح محدّث لوقف إطلاق النار لمدة أسبوعين. وعندها، بات القرار بيد خامنئي الابن، الذي قال مصدران إنه «شارك بشكل مباشر في العملية» يومي الإثنين والثلاثاء.


وحسب المصادر، فإن كانت مشاركة مجتبى التي اعتمد بشكل أساسي على نقل الرسائل عبر وسطاء يحملون مذكرات مكتوبة، مهدت الطريق أمام الاتفاق، واعتبرت أنه «من دون الضوء الأخضر منه، ما كان ليكون هناك اتفاق».


ونقل عن مصدر إقليمي، أن عراقجي لعب دوراً محورياً، سواء في إدارة المفاوضات أو إقناع قادة الحرس الثوري بقبول الاتفاق، ونصحت الصين إيران بالبحث عن مخرج من الأزمة.


تهديدات ترمب بمحو حضارة إيران


وبحلول صباح الثلاثاء، بدا أن هناك تقدماً، إلا أنه لم يمنع ترمب من إطلاق تهديده الأكثر إثارة: «حضارة كاملة ستموت الليلة».


وأفادت بعض وسائل الإعلام الأمريكية، بأن إيران انسحبت من المحادثات رداً على ذلك. لكن مصادر مشاركة في المفاوضات أكدت أن ذلك لم يحدث، بل كان هناك زخم فعلي.


وبحلول نحو الساعة 12:00 ظهراً بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة يوم الثلاثاء، «كان هناك إدراك عام بأن الأطراف تقترب من هدنة لمدة أسبوعين»، وفق «أكسويس».


وبعد ثلاث ساعات نشر رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف شروط الاتفاق على منصة «إكس»، ودعا الطرفين إلى قبولها. وسرعان ما تلقى ترمب اتصالات ورسائل نصية من حلفاء ومستشارين متشددين يحثونه على رفض الاتفاق.


وقبل نشر رده بقليل، تحدث ترمب مع نتنياهو للحصول على التزامه بالهدنة. ثم أجرى اتصالاً مع قائد الجيش الباكستاني عاصم منير، لإتمام الاتفاق. وتلقت القوات الأمريكية أوامر بوقف الاستعدادات بعد 15 دقيقة من منشور ترمب. وأعقب ذلك تأكيد عراقجي التزام إيران بوقف النار وفتح مضيق هرمز أمام السفن.