Despite the conclusion of the series "As Much as Love" featuring artists Nelly Karim and Sherif Salama, the creators of the work found themselves facing the court on charges of stealing the events of the series and adapting it from a novel by author Heba Diab.

Legal Complaint

Lawyer Madi Al-Daqn revealed that he has filed a legal complaint against the author Mustafa Jamal Hashem and producer Sally Wali, following the airing of Nelly Karim's series "As Much as Love" during last Ramadan season, noting that the first session to consider the complaint submitted by his client Heba Mahmoud Diab, daughter of the late writer Mahmoud Diab, will be on April 12.

He explained that the complaint includes an accusation of adapting her work in the series "As Much as Love," which aired last Ramadan, pointing out that a lawsuit has been initiated against the author of the work and the production company, emphasizing that his client documented this story more than 3 years ago.

"As Much as Love"

The events of "As Much as Love" revolve around the successful businesswoman "Mariam," who finds herself confronting a past that refuses to be forgotten, as an old event resurfaces to shake her stability and throw her into a whirlwind of confusion, placing her success and future before two options: to overcome or to collapse.