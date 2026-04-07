رغم انتهاء عرض مسلسل «على قد الحب» للفنانة نيللي كريم وشريف سلامة، وجد صنّاع العمل أنفسهم يمثلون أمام المحكمة بتهمة سرقة أحداث المسلسل واقتباسه من رواية للمؤلفة هبة دياب.

شكوى قضائية

وكشف المحامي ماضي الدقن تقدّمه بشكوى قضائية ضد المؤلف مصطفى جمال هاشم والمنتجة سالي والي، بعد عرض مسلسل نيللي كريم «على قد الحب» في موسم رمضان الماضي، مشيراً إلى أن أولى الجلسات للنظر في الشكوى المقدَّمة من موكلته هبة محمود دياب، ابنة الأديب الراحل محمود دياب، ستكون في 12 أبريل.

وأوضح أن الشكوى تتضمن اتهاماً باقتباس عملها في مسلسل «على قد الحب»، الذي عُرض رمضان الماضي، مشيراً إلى أنه تم تحريك الدعوى القضائية ضد مؤلف العمل والشركة المنتجة، لافتاً إلى أن موكلته وثّقت هذه القصة قبل أكثر من 3 سنوات.

«على قد الحب»

تدور أحداث «على قد الحب» حول سيدة الأعمال الناجحة «مريم» التي تجد نفسها في مواجهة مع ماضٍ يأبى النسيان، إذ يطفو حدثٌ قديم على السطح ليزلزل استقرارها ويقذف بها في دوامة من التشتت، واضعةً نجاحها ومستقبلها أمام خيارين: التجاوز أو الانهيار.