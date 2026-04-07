The Egyptian artist Yasmin Abdel Aziz won the Best Actress award in Ramadan 2026 for her role in the series "We Forget What Was," according to the Ramadan Drama Season poll conducted by the program "ET بالعربي."

"A Thousand Thanks"

Yasmin Abdel Aziz posted a thank-you message to her fans on her Facebook account, saying: "Thank God and a thousand thanks to my dear audience, who are always behind me and my support after God."

"I Have a Question"

The song "I Have a Question" by the singer Bousi, which was the opening theme for the series "We Forget What Was," has maintained its position at the top of trending lists across social media.

There has been significant spread of the song on TikTok, with a large number of users sharing various video clips, featuring several celebrities from the platform, along with the lead actress Yasmin Abdel Aziz and singer Bousi.

The song is written by Mena Adly El Qaei, composed by Aziz El Shafie, and arranged and produced by Nader Hamdy, achieving around 1.7 million views on YouTube within just one month of its release.

The events of the series "We Forget What Was" unfold in a thrilling dramatic context, revolving around a woman who faces betrayal from her husband, leading to escalating conflicts between them and prompting her to decide to separate. This situation puts her in a fierce struggle with Sherine Reda, who confronts her by spreading rumors against her, while Yasmin tries to defend herself with the support of her friends, alongside her personal bodyguard, played by the actor Karim Fahmy.

The series "We Forget What Was" features a large cast of stars, including Yasmin Abdel Aziz, Sherine Reda, Karim Fahmy, Laila El Azhar, Cynthia Khalifa, Mohamed Lotfy, and Lina Sofia, directed by Mohamed El Khabiri and written by Amr Mahmoud Yassin.