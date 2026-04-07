حققت الفنانة المصرية ياسمين عبدالعزيز جائزة أفضل ممثلة في رمضان 2026 عن دورها في مسلسل «وننسى اللي كان»، وذلك وفق استفتاء موسم دراما رمضان الذي أجراه برنامج «ET بالعربي».

«ألف شكر»

ونشرت ياسمين عبدالعزيز عبر حسابها على «فيسبوك» رسالة شكر لجمهورها، قالت فيها: «الحمد لله وألف شكر لجمهوري الغالي أوي، ودايماً في ضهري وسندي بعد ربنا».

«عندي سؤال»

كما حافظت أغنية «عندي سؤال» للمطربة بوسي، والتي كانت تتر البداية لمسلسل «وننسى اللي كان» على تصدر قوائم الترند، عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعى.

وشهد «تيك توك» انتشاراً كبيراً للأغنية، إذ تداولها عدد ضخم من المستخدمين من خلال مقاطع فيديو متنوعة، بمشاركة عدد من مشاهير المنصة، إلى جانب بطلة العمل الفنانة ياسمين عبدالعزيز، والمطربة بوسي.

الأغنية من كلمات منة عدلي القيعي، وألحان عزيز الشافعي، وتوزيع وموسيقى نادر حمدي، وقد حققت نحو 1.7 مليون مشاهدة عبر «يوتيوب» خلال شهر واحد فقط من طرحها.

وتدور أحداث مسلسل «وننسى اللي كان» في إطار درامي تشويقي، عن امرأة تتعرض للخيانة من زوجها، ما يؤدي إلى تصاعد الخلافات بينهما، ويدفعها لاتخاذ قرار الانفصال، وذلك يجعلها تعيش صراعاً حاداً بين شيرين رضا، التي تدخل في مواجهة معها من خلال ترويج الشائعات ضدها، بينما تحاول ياسمين الدفاع عن نفسها بمساندة أصدقائها، إلى جانب الحارس الشخصي الخاص بها، الذي يجسد دوره الفنان كريم فهمي.

يضم مسلسل «وننسى اللي كان»، كوكبة كبيرة من النجوم، على رأسهم ياسمين عبدالعزيز، شيرين رضا، كريم فهمي، ليلي عز العرب، سينتيا خليفة محمد لطفي، ولينا صوفيا، ومن إخراج محمد الخبيري، وتأليف عمرو محمود ياسين.