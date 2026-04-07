86 governmental and private entities are showcasing more than 1,000 job opportunities and training programs that lead to employment at the third career forum organized by the University of the Founder. The forum reflects the growing reliability of national professional platforms and their ability to enhance recruitment efficiency, especially in value-added sectors such as technology, logistics, and energy, thereby boosting the competitiveness of national talent in a rapidly changing job market.



The forum's activities formed a direct meeting point between students and recruitment entities, providing career consultations, showcasing career paths, and allowing for immediate applications, which enhances the efficiency of matching supply and demand. The forum offers a knowledge program that includes (26) discussion sessions presented by more than (60) speakers, addressing various topics aimed at qualifying students, increasing their readiness for the job market, developing their skills, and raising their awareness of the requirements of the upcoming phase, in light of the rapid transformations occurring in the job market. Additionally, the forum provides practical solutions to expedite employment, through personal interview rooms that allow for immediate interviews within the event, alongside the use of digital technologies in managing application and screening processes, which contributes to reducing hiring time and improving the quality of its outcomes, as one of the essential indicators of labor market efficiency.