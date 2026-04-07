The spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology, Hussein Al-Qahtani, confirmed that there are no climatic indications of an early summer in Saudi Arabia.

He added that starting from the end of April, temperatures are expected to be below the normal average for two consecutive weeks, followed by a week where they will be close to the normal average in most regions.

The spokesperson clarified that according to the seasonal forecasts for this summer in June, July, and August, indicators suggest a widespread increase in temperatures above normal averages across the Kingdom, with a difference ranging between (1.0-2.0°C) in the west, southwest, and parts of the south, and a smaller difference in the remaining areas, noting that the center will issue a climatic report outlining the main features of this summer.

The National Center of Meteorology had predicted in its weather report for today the occurrence of moderate to heavy thunderstorms leading to flash floods, accompanied by hail showers in parts of the regions of Asir, Jazan, Najran, and parts of the regions of Al-Baha, Makkah, and Riyadh.

Surface winds in the Red Sea will be northwesterly to northerly at a speed of (20-43) km/h in the northern and central parts, and at a speed of (15-30) km/h in the southern part, with wave heights ranging from one to two meters in the northern and central parts, and from half a meter to one and a half meters in the southern part, with the sea state being light to moderate waves.

As for the surface winds in the Arabian Gulf, they will be northwesterly to northerly at a speed of (16-32) km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, and the sea state will be light to moderate waves.