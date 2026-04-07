أكد المتحدث باسم المركز الوطني للأرصاد حسين القحطاني أنه لا دلائل مناخية على صيف مبكر في السعودية.
وأضاف أنه اعتباراً من نهاية شهر أبريل، يُتوقَّع أن تكون درجات الحرارة أقل من المعدل الطبيعي لمدة أسبوعين متتاليين، يعقبها أسبوع تكون فيه قريبة من المعدل الطبيعي على أغلب المناطق.
وأوضح المتحدث أنه بحسب التوقعات الفصلية لصيف هذا العام في يونيو ويوليو وأغسطس، تُرجّح المؤشرات ارتفاع درجات الحرارة عن المعدلات الطبيعية على نطاق واسع في المملكة، بفارق يراوح بين (1.0-2.0°م) على غرب وجنوب غرب وأجزاء من الجنوب، وبفارق أقل من ذلك على بقية المناطق، مشيراً إلى أن المركز سيُصدر تقريراً مناخياً يُبيّن أبرز ملامح صيف هذا العام.
وكان المركز الوطني للأرصاد توقع في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد على أجزاء من مناطق عسير، وجازان، ونجران، وأجزاء من مناطق الباحة، ومكة المكرمة، والرياض.
وتكون الرياح السطحية في البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة (20-43) كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وبسرعة (15-30) كم/ساعة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومن نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيفة إلى متوسطة الموج.
أما الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي فتكون شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة (16-32) كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف، وحالة البحر خفيفة إلى متوسطة الموج.
The spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology, Hussein Al-Qahtani, confirmed that there are no climatic indications of an early summer in Saudi Arabia.
He added that starting from the end of April, temperatures are expected to be below the normal average for two consecutive weeks, followed by a week where they will be close to the normal average in most regions.
The spokesperson clarified that according to the seasonal forecasts for this summer in June, July, and August, indicators suggest a widespread increase in temperatures above normal averages across the Kingdom, with a difference ranging between (1.0-2.0°C) in the west, southwest, and parts of the south, and a smaller difference in the remaining areas, noting that the center will issue a climatic report outlining the main features of this summer.
The National Center of Meteorology had predicted in its weather report for today the occurrence of moderate to heavy thunderstorms leading to flash floods, accompanied by hail showers in parts of the regions of Asir, Jazan, Najran, and parts of the regions of Al-Baha, Makkah, and Riyadh.
Surface winds in the Red Sea will be northwesterly to northerly at a speed of (20-43) km/h in the northern and central parts, and at a speed of (15-30) km/h in the southern part, with wave heights ranging from one to two meters in the northern and central parts, and from half a meter to one and a half meters in the southern part, with the sea state being light to moderate waves.
As for the surface winds in the Arabian Gulf, they will be northwesterly to northerly at a speed of (16-32) km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, and the sea state will be light to moderate waves.