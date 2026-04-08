نظّمت الهيئة العامة للإحصاء جلسة حوارية بعنوان «نبض الأرقام: البيانات الإحصائية في خدمة الصحة»، وذلك ضمن فعاليات «الطريق إلى الرياض»، بمشاركة نخبة من القيادات والخبراء من الجهات الإحصائية والصحية، إلى جانب المكتب الإقليمي لمنظمة الصحة العالمية لشرق المتوسط.

وسلطت الجلسة، الضوء على الدور الحيوي الذي تؤديه البيانات الإحصائية في دعم صناعة القرار في القطاع الصحي، من خلال تحسين جودة المؤشرات الصحية وتعزيز موثوقيتها، إلى جانب تطوير حوكمة البيانات، ورفع مستوى التكامل بين الجهات ذات العلاقة، بما ينعكس إيجاباً على كفاءة التخطيط الصحي.

كما ناقش المشاركون أثر التقنيات المتقدمة في تطوير الأنظمة الصحية، ودورها في تسهيل الوصول إلى البيانات وتحسين استخدامها، مستعرضين أبرز التجارب والممارسات الحديثة في هذا المجال.

وتطرقت الجلسة إلى أهمية الاستثمار في التقنيات الحديثة، وما أحدثته من تحولات نوعية في تحليل البيانات الصحية، مع تأكيد الدور المتنامي للذكاء الاصطناعي كأداة محورية في دعم القرارات الصحية المبنية على البيانات.

وأشاد المشاركون بما حققته المملكة من تقدّم ملحوظ في جودة البيانات الصحية، وحصولها على اعترافات دولية متقدمة، مشيرين إلى أن تحسين جودة بيانات الوفيات أسهم في رفع متوسط العمر، إلى جانب دور البيانات في تقديم صورة أكثر شمولية ودقة للواقع الصحي، عبر التكامل بين البيانات الإحصائية والسجلات الإدارية، ودعم المسوح الميدانية لتمثيل السكان بشكل أدق.