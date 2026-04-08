The General Authority for Statistics organized a dialogue session titled "The Pulse of Numbers: Statistical Data in the Service of Health," as part of the "Road to Riyadh" events, with the participation of a select group of leaders and experts from statistical and health entities, alongside the regional office of the World Health Organization for the Eastern Mediterranean.

The session highlighted the vital role that statistical data plays in supporting decision-making in the health sector, by improving the quality of health indicators and enhancing their reliability, in addition to developing data governance and increasing the level of integration among relevant entities, which positively impacts the efficiency of health planning.

Participants also discussed the impact of advanced technologies in developing health systems and their role in facilitating access to data and improving its use, showcasing the most prominent experiences and modern practices in this field.

The session addressed the importance of investing in modern technologies and the qualitative transformations they have brought about in health data analysis, emphasizing the growing role of artificial intelligence as a pivotal tool in supporting data-driven health decisions.

Participants praised the notable progress that the Kingdom has achieved in the quality of health data and its receipt of advanced international recognitions, noting that improving the quality of mortality data has contributed to increasing the average lifespan, alongside the role of data in providing a more comprehensive and accurate picture of health reality through the integration of statistical data and administrative records, and supporting field surveys to represent the population more accurately.