مع انطلاق المرحلة الثانية من اعتماد «عقد العمل الموثق سنداً تنفيذيّاً»، أوضحت وزارة الموارد البشرية أن الاستفادة من السند يتطلب توثيق أو تحديث عقد العمل عبر منصة «قوى»، والحصول على رقم تنفيذي من مركز التوثيق في وزارة العدل، وفي حال عدم استلام العامل كامل أجره خلال 30 يوماً من تاريخ الاستحقاق، أو استلامه جزئياً بعد مرور 90 يوماً، يمكنه التقدم بطلب تنفيذ إلكتروني عبر منصة «ناجز» مع إتاحة الاعتراض لصاحب العمل خلال 5 أيام من تاريخ الإشعار.
وشددت الوزارة على جميع المنشآت أهمية توثيق العقود وتحديثها من خلال الدخول على حساب المنشأة في منصة «قوى»، وحثت جميع أصحاب العمل والعاملين إلى الاطلاع على الدليل الإرشادي الذي يتضمن تفاصيل الضوابط والإجراءات والفئات المستفيدة وآلية التقديم.
وكانت وزارة الموارد اعتمدت المرحلة الثانية «عقد العمل الموثق سنداً تنفيذيّاً»، لتشمل العقود محددة المدة عند تحديثها أو تجديدها عند انتهائها، لتعزيز موثوقية العلاقة التعاقدية ورفع كفاءة الإجراءات المرتبطة بحفظ الحقوق بين أطرافها، وتستهدف المرحلة العقود محددة المدة وصولاً إلى العقود غير محددة المدة في المرحلة الثالثة، ما يمنح مختلف المنشآت والعاملين فرصة التكيّف المرحلي مع الإجراءات الجديدة.
تسريع إجراءات الفصل في المنازعات
وكانت وزارتا العدل والموارد أطلقتا مبادرة «عقد العمل الموثّق سنداً تنفيذياً» بغرض تسريع إجراءات الفصل في منازعات الأجور الناشئة عن عقود العمل، عبر إعطاء عقد العمل الموثق صيغة تنفيذية تمكّن العامل من التنفيذ المباشر لتحصيل مستحقاته المالية في حال تخلّف صاحب العمل عن الدفع، دون اللجوء إلى رفع دعوى قضائية عمالية، وذلك من خلال الربط التقني بين منصتيّ «قوى» و«ناجز».
وكشفت الوزارتان أن «بند الأجر» يشمل: الأجر الأساسي، بدل السكن إن وجد، بدل النقل إن وجد، إجمالي البدلات النقدية وللاستفادة من المبادرة، يشترط أن يكون عقد العمل موثّقاً في منصة «قوى» وفق نموذج عقد العمل الموحد التنفيذي، إلى جانب توفر رقم تنفيذ للعقد صادر عبر مركز التوثيق بوزارة العدل، في عملية تقنية مؤتمتة وتكاملية بين الوزارتين.
ووصل عدد عقود العمل الموثقة التنفيذية إلى أكثر من 300 ألف عقد، وذلك من تاريخ إطلاق المبادرة بداية شهر أكتوبر 2025.
With the launch of the second phase of the "Documented Employment Contract as an Executive Instrument," the Ministry of Human Resources clarified that benefiting from the instrument requires documenting or updating the employment contract through the "Qiwa" platform and obtaining an executive number from the Documentation Center at the Ministry of Justice. If the worker does not receive their full salary within 30 days from the due date, or receives it partially after 90 days, they can submit an electronic execution request via the "Najiz" platform, allowing the employer to object within 5 days from the date of notification.
The ministry emphasized the importance for all establishments to document and update contracts by accessing the establishment's account on the "Qiwa" platform, urging all employers and workers to review the guidance manual that includes details of the controls, procedures, beneficiary categories, and application mechanisms.
The Ministry of Human Resources has adopted the second phase of the "Documented Employment Contract as an Executive Instrument" to include fixed-term contracts when updating or renewing them upon expiration, to enhance the reliability of the contractual relationship and improve the efficiency of procedures related to safeguarding rights among the parties involved. The phase targets fixed-term contracts, leading to indefinite contracts in the third phase, providing various establishments and workers with an opportunity to gradually adapt to the new procedures.
Accelerating Dispute Resolution Procedures
The Ministries of Justice and Human Resources launched the "Documented Employment Contract as an Executive Instrument" initiative aimed at accelerating the resolution of wage disputes arising from employment contracts by giving the documented employment contract an executive form that enables the worker to directly enforce the collection of their financial dues if the employer fails to pay, without resorting to filing a labor lawsuit, through the technical linkage between the "Qiwa" and "Najiz" platforms.
The two ministries revealed that the "Salary Clause" includes: the basic salary, housing allowance if applicable, transportation allowance if applicable, and the total cash allowances. To benefit from the initiative, it is required that the employment contract be documented on the "Qiwa" platform according to the unified executive employment contract model, along with the availability of an execution number for the contract issued through the Documentation Center at the Ministry of Justice, in an automated and integrated technical process between the two ministries.
The number of documented executive employment contracts has reached more than 300,000 contracts since the launch of the initiative at the beginning of October 2025.