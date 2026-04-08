With the launch of the second phase of the "Documented Employment Contract as an Executive Instrument," the Ministry of Human Resources clarified that benefiting from the instrument requires documenting or updating the employment contract through the "Qiwa" platform and obtaining an executive number from the Documentation Center at the Ministry of Justice. If the worker does not receive their full salary within 30 days from the due date, or receives it partially after 90 days, they can submit an electronic execution request via the "Najiz" platform, allowing the employer to object within 5 days from the date of notification.

The ministry emphasized the importance for all establishments to document and update contracts by accessing the establishment's account on the "Qiwa" platform, urging all employers and workers to review the guidance manual that includes details of the controls, procedures, beneficiary categories, and application mechanisms.

The Ministry of Human Resources has adopted the second phase of the "Documented Employment Contract as an Executive Instrument" to include fixed-term contracts when updating or renewing them upon expiration, to enhance the reliability of the contractual relationship and improve the efficiency of procedures related to safeguarding rights among the parties involved. The phase targets fixed-term contracts, leading to indefinite contracts in the third phase, providing various establishments and workers with an opportunity to gradually adapt to the new procedures.

Accelerating Dispute Resolution Procedures

The Ministries of Justice and Human Resources launched the "Documented Employment Contract as an Executive Instrument" initiative aimed at accelerating the resolution of wage disputes arising from employment contracts by giving the documented employment contract an executive form that enables the worker to directly enforce the collection of their financial dues if the employer fails to pay, without resorting to filing a labor lawsuit, through the technical linkage between the "Qiwa" and "Najiz" platforms.

The two ministries revealed that the "Salary Clause" includes: the basic salary, housing allowance if applicable, transportation allowance if applicable, and the total cash allowances. To benefit from the initiative, it is required that the employment contract be documented on the "Qiwa" platform according to the unified executive employment contract model, along with the availability of an execution number for the contract issued through the Documentation Center at the Ministry of Justice, in an automated and integrated technical process between the two ministries.

The number of documented executive employment contracts has reached more than 300,000 contracts since the launch of the initiative at the beginning of October 2025.