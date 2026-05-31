رعت الملحق الثقافي السعودي في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا المشرف على أمريكا الجنوبية الدكتورة تهاني بنت عبدالعزيز البيز، أمس، حفل تخرج الطلبة السعوديين من جامعات مدينة بوسطن، الذي أقيم في جامعة هارفارد، بحضور عدد من الطلبة وأسرهم وأعضاء المجتمع الأكاديمي.

وأوضحت الملحق الثقافي أن الحفل تضمن تكريم 70 خريجاً وخريجة من جامعات النخبة والتميز، تصدرتها جامعة هارفارد بـ29 خريجاً وخريجة، ومعهد ماساتشوستس للتقنية بـ9 خريجين، إلى جانب جامعة بوسطن بـ19 خريجاً، وجامعة تافتس بـ10 خريجين، إضافة إلى خريجين من جامعة ماساتشوستس بوسطن وجامعة جونسون آند ويلز.

وأبانت أن تخصصات الخريجين تمثل مجالات نوعية تدعم مستهدفات التنمية الوطنية ورؤية المملكة 2030، وشملت الطب والصحة العامة وطب الأسنان والتخصصات الطبية الدقيقة والهندسة وعلوم الحاسب والذكاء الاصطناعي وإدارة الأعمال والسياسات العامة والقانون والمالية وسلاسل الإمداد.

وأضافت أن قائمة الخريجين أظهرت حضوراً لافتاً للبرامج الطبية المتقدمة، بما في ذلك برامج الزمالة والإقامة الطبية والدكتوراه والأبحاث السريرية، إلى جانب خريجي الماجستير والبكالوريوس في تخصصات تقنية وإدارية متنوعة، بما يعكس توجه الطلبة السعوديين نحو المجالات المعرفية والمهنية التي تسهم في تعزيز رأس المال البشري الوطني.

وأكدت الدكتورة البيز أن تميز الطلبة السعوديين في الجامعات الأمريكية يعكس استثمار المملكة في رأس المال البشري وإعداد كوادر وطنية مؤهلة لخدمة مستقبل الوطن، في ظل ما يحظى به قطاع التعليم والابتعاث من دعم ورعاية من القيادة الرشيدة.

وأشارت إلى أن برنامج خادم الحرمين الشريفين للابتعاث الخارجي، بإستراتيجيته الجديدة التي أطلقها ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس لجنة برنامج تنمية القدرات البشرية الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، يمثل مرحلة نوعية في تعزيز تنافسية المواطن السعودي عالمياً، ومواءمة التخصصات مع احتياجات سوق العمل المتجددة وقطاعات رؤية المملكة 2030 الواعدة.

وأضافت أن التحاق الطلبة السعوديين بتخصصات نوعية في جامعات بحثية وأكاديمية متميزة يجسد مستهدفات مسارات الابتعاث المختلفة، ومنها مسارات الرواد، وإمداد، وواعد، والبحث والتطوير، بما يسهم في بناء قدرات وطنية مؤهلة عالمياً، ودعم منظومة البحث والابتكار، ورفد القطاعات التنموية والاقتصادية بكفاءات سعودية قادرة على المنافسة والإسهام في مستقبل المملكة.

من جانبه، رفع رئيس النادي السعودي في جامعة هارفارد عبدالرحمن النقشبندي الشكر والتقدير للملحق الثقافي على حضورها ومشاركة الطلبة فرحة تخرجهم، مؤكداً أن هذا الحضور يعكس اهتمام الملحقية بالمبتعثين وحرصها على دعم مسيرتهم التعليمية، في ظل ما توليه القيادة الرشيدة من عناية مستمرة بأبناء وبنات الوطن الدارسين في الخارج.