The Saudi Cultural Attaché in the United States and Canada, Dr. Tahani bint Abdulaziz Al-Biz, yesterday sponsored the graduation ceremony for Saudi students from universities in Boston, which was held at Harvard University, in the presence of several students, their families, and members of the academic community.

The Cultural Attaché indicated that the ceremony included honoring 70 graduates from elite and distinguished universities, led by Harvard University with 29 graduates, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with 9 graduates, along with Boston University with 19 graduates, and Tufts University with 10 graduates, in addition to graduates from the University of Massachusetts Boston and Johnson & Wales University.

She pointed out that the graduates' specializations represent qualitative fields that support the objectives of national development and the Kingdom's Vision 2030, including medicine, public health, dentistry, precise medical specialties, engineering, computer science, artificial intelligence, business administration, public policy, law, finance, and supply chains.

She added that the list of graduates showed a remarkable presence of advanced medical programs, including fellowship and residency programs, doctoral studies, and clinical research, alongside master's and bachelor's graduates in various technical and administrative specializations, reflecting the trend of Saudi students towards knowledge and professional fields that contribute to enhancing national human capital.

Dr. Al-Biz emphasized that the excellence of Saudi students in American universities reflects the Kingdom's investment in human capital and the preparation of qualified national cadres to serve the future of the homeland, in light of the support and care that the education and scholarship sector receives from the wise leadership.

She noted that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program for studying abroad, with its new strategy launched by Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Human Capital Development Program, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, represents a qualitative phase in enhancing the global competitiveness of Saudi citizens and aligning specializations with the evolving needs of the labor market and the promising sectors of Vision 2030.

She added that the enrollment of Saudi students in qualitative specializations at distinguished research and academic universities embodies the objectives of the various scholarship pathways, including the pathways of pioneers, supply, promising, and research and development, contributing to building nationally qualified capabilities on a global scale, supporting the research and innovation system, and supplying developmental and economic sectors with Saudi competencies capable of competing and contributing to the future of the Kingdom.

For his part, the President of the Saudi Club at Harvard University, Abdulrahman Al-Naqshbandi, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Cultural Attaché for her presence and for sharing in the students' joy of graduation, affirming that this presence reflects the attaché's interest in the scholarship students and her commitment to supporting their educational journey, in light of the continuous care that the wise leadership provides to the sons and daughters of the nation studying abroad.