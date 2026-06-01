Under the guidance of the Emir of the Medina Region, the Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah in the region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Emir of the region and Vice Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, met today in his office at the emirate with members of the Permanent Security Committee in the region.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness conveyed the greetings of the Emir of the Medina Region to the members of the Security Committee and his appreciation for the efforts made by various security sectors involved in serving the guests of God during the Hajj season.

He reviewed the security and organizational plans prepared for the phase of receiving the guests of God arriving in Medina after performing the Hajj rituals, which include arrangements and operational procedures. He also listened to an explanation about the roles played by security agencies in the Prophet's Mosque and its surroundings, and their efforts in crowd management, organizing movement, and ensuring the safety of visitors and worshippers.

The Deputy Emir of the region emphasized the importance of continuing to work in a spirit of teamwork and enhancing coordination and integration among the relevant security and service agencies, to ensure the provision of comprehensive services to the guests of God during their stay in Medina, reflecting the level of care and attention that the leadership gives to serving and caring for the guests of God at all stages of their journey.