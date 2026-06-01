بتوجيه من أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة رئيس اللجنة الدائمة للحج والعمرة بالمنطقة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، التقى نائب أمير المنطقة نائب رئيس اللجنة الدائمة للحج والعمرة بالمنطقة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتب سموه بالإمارة اليوم، أعضاء اللجنة الأمنية الدائمة بالمنطقة.

وفي مستهل اللقاء، نقل سموه تحيات أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة لأعضاء اللجنة الأمنية، وتقديره للجهود التي تبذلها مختلف القطاعات الأمنية المشاركة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن خلال موسم الحج.

واطّلع على الخطط الأمنية والتنظيمية المعدّة لمرحلة استقبال ضيوف الرحمن القادمين إلى المدينة المنورة بعد أدائهم مناسك الحج، وما تتضمنه من ترتيبات وإجراءات تشغيلية، كما استمع إلى شرحٍ عن الأدوار التي تضطلع بها الجهات الأمنية في المسجد النبوي الشريف ومحيطه، وجهودها في إدارة الحشود وتنظيم الحركة والمحافظة على سلامة الزوار والمصلين.

وأكد نائب أمير المنطقة أهمية مواصلة العمل بروح الفريق الواحد، وتعزيز التنسيق والتكامل بين الجهات الأمنية والخدمية ذات العلاقة، بما يضمن تقديم خدمات متكاملة لضيوف الرحمن خلال فترة إقامتهم في المدينة المنورة، ويعكس مستوى العناية والاهتمام اللذين توليهما القيادة لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن ورعايتهم في مختلف مراحل رحلتهم.