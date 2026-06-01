The passports at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina have completed the departure procedures for the first flights of the guests of Allah, after Allah granted them the opportunity to perform the Hajj pilgrimage this year 1447 AH, with ease and comfort.

The passports confirmed their readiness to complete the departure procedures for the guests of Allah through all entry points in the Kingdom (land, air, and sea), emphasizing the importance of the guests of Allah adhering to their departure times after performing the rituals of Hajj.