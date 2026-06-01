تفقد محافظ الطائف الأمير فواز بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز اليوم، عدداً من المواقع السياحية والمنتجعات والمتنزهات بمركز الشفا، وذلك في إطار الوقوف على جاهزيتها واستعداداتها لاستقبال الزوار والمصطافين خلال موسم صيف هذا العام.

واطّلع خلال الجولة على مستوى الخدمات المقدمة للزوار، وما تم توفيره من مرافق وتجهيزات تسهم في تعزيز تجربة المصطافين، إلى جانب متابعة أعمال الصيانة والتطوير التي تشهدها المواقع السياحية بالمركز.

وأكد محافظ الطائف أهمية تقديم أفضل الخدمات للزوار، ورفع مستوى الجاهزية في المواقع السياحية والمتنزهات، مع تعزيز إجراءات السلامة والمحافظة على البيئة الطبيعية التي تتميز بها المنطقة.

كما شدد على أهمية تنويع الفعاليات والبرامج المصاحبة لموسم الصيف بما يتوافق مع تطلعات الزوار من داخل المملكة وخارجها، ويسهم في إثراء تجربتهم السياحية، ويعزز مكانة الطائف وجهةً صيفيةً رائدةً بما تمتلكه من مقومات طبيعية ومناخية وسياحية متنوعة.