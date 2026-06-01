The Governor of Taif, Prince Fawaz bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, today inspected a number of tourist sites, resorts, and parks in the Al-Shafa area, as part of efforts to assess their readiness and preparations to welcome visitors and vacationers during this summer season.

During the tour, he reviewed the level of services provided to visitors and what has been made available in terms of facilities and equipment that contribute to enhancing the experience of vacationers, in addition to monitoring the maintenance and development work taking place at the tourist sites in the area.

The Governor of Taif emphasized the importance of providing the best services to visitors and raising the level of readiness at tourist sites and parks, while enhancing safety measures and preserving the natural environment that characterizes the region.

He also stressed the importance of diversifying the activities and programs accompanying the summer season in line with the aspirations of visitors from within and outside the Kingdom, contributing to enriching their tourism experience, and enhancing Taif's position as a leading summer destination with its diverse natural, climatic, and tourism components.