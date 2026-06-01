تفقد محافظ الطائف الأمير فواز بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز اليوم، عدداً من المواقع السياحية والمنتجعات والمتنزهات بمركز الشفا، وذلك في إطار الوقوف على جاهزيتها واستعداداتها لاستقبال الزوار والمصطافين خلال موسم صيف هذا العام.
واطّلع خلال الجولة على مستوى الخدمات المقدمة للزوار، وما تم توفيره من مرافق وتجهيزات تسهم في تعزيز تجربة المصطافين، إلى جانب متابعة أعمال الصيانة والتطوير التي تشهدها المواقع السياحية بالمركز.
وأكد محافظ الطائف أهمية تقديم أفضل الخدمات للزوار، ورفع مستوى الجاهزية في المواقع السياحية والمتنزهات، مع تعزيز إجراءات السلامة والمحافظة على البيئة الطبيعية التي تتميز بها المنطقة.
كما شدد على أهمية تنويع الفعاليات والبرامج المصاحبة لموسم الصيف بما يتوافق مع تطلعات الزوار من داخل المملكة وخارجها، ويسهم في إثراء تجربتهم السياحية، ويعزز مكانة الطائف وجهةً صيفيةً رائدةً بما تمتلكه من مقومات طبيعية ومناخية وسياحية متنوعة.
The Governor of Taif, Prince Fawaz bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, today inspected a number of tourist sites, resorts, and parks in the Al-Shafa area, as part of efforts to assess their readiness and preparations to welcome visitors and vacationers during this summer season.
During the tour, he reviewed the level of services provided to visitors and what has been made available in terms of facilities and equipment that contribute to enhancing the experience of vacationers, in addition to monitoring the maintenance and development work taking place at the tourist sites in the area.
The Governor of Taif emphasized the importance of providing the best services to visitors and raising the level of readiness at tourist sites and parks, while enhancing safety measures and preserving the natural environment that characterizes the region.
He also stressed the importance of diversifying the activities and programs accompanying the summer season in line with the aspirations of visitors from within and outside the Kingdom, contributing to enriching their tourism experience, and enhancing Taif's position as a leading summer destination with its diverse natural, climatic, and tourism components.