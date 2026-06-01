في معظم دول العالم المتقدم يبرز رقم موحد للطوارئ والاستجابة السريعة للحالات الأمنية والإنسانية والخدمية، وفي المملكة العربية السعودية أسس المركز الوطني للعمليات الأمنية، الذي يضم تحت لوائه مراكز عمليات أمنية موحدة برقم موحد (911)، فكان العون والسند للإنسان فيها عند الحاجة، بإمكانات تقنية عالمية تشغلها كوادر وطنية سعودية يتحدثون بأكثر من (8) لغات.
وتميّز خلال موسم حج 1447هـ مركز العمليات الأمنية الموحدة (911) بمنطقة مكة المكرمة بمهمات إضافية تتعلق بخدمة ضيوف الرحمن والرد على اتصالاتهم، التي بلغت هذا العام نحو (0.5) مليون اتصال كانت في معظمها ذات طابع استفساري وخدمي ومروري، بزمن رد قياسي وعالمي لم يتجاوز ثانيتين، وفق خطة تشغيلية محكمة، لهذه الشعيرة الدينية العظيمة، فريضة الحج، دون الإخلال بأيّ مهمات أخرى تلامس حياة المجتمع في المنطقة ومدنها ومحافظاتها.
واستقبل المركز بمنطقة مكة خلال موسم حج هذا العام -تحديداً- (465.822) اتصالاً، معززاً جهود صالة المراقبة التلفزيونية من خلال تكثيف المتابعة الأمنية بالحرم المكي الشريف والمشاعر المقدسة والمنطقة المركزية ونقاط المنع لأمن وسلامة ضيوف الرحمن، إذ تم رصد (755) حالة، تم تمريرها للجهات المعنية في حينه دون الحاجة لورود بلاغ هاتفي.
وشارك المركز الوطني للعمليات الأمنية -لأول مرة- خلال هذا العام ضمن قوات أمن الحج، بقوة بشرية لتنظيم وإدارة الحشود ميدانياً في عدد من المواقع المختلفة بالمشاعر المقدسة، أسهمت في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن وأمنهم وسلامتهم، جنباً إلى جنب مع قطاعات وزارة الداخلية والجهات الحكومية في المملكة.
وأكد المركز مواصلة جهوده في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن المتجهين من منطقة مكة المكرمة لمنطقة المدينة المنورة لزيارة الحرم النبوي الشريف بعد أن أدوا مناسك الحج، وتقديم أفضل الخدمات لهم وفق أعلى معايير الجودة، وأن المكالمات والبلاغات الواردة كافة يتم التعامل معها وإحالتها إلى الجهات المعنية بسرية تامة، دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.
In most developed countries, there is a unified emergency number for rapid response to security, humanitarian, and service-related cases. In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the National Security Operations Center was established, which includes unified security operation centers under a single number (911), providing support and assistance to individuals in need, with global technological capabilities operated by Saudi national personnel who speak more than (8) languages.
During the Hajj season of 1447 AH, the Unified Security Operations Center (911) in the Makkah region distinguished itself with additional tasks related to serving the guests of Allah and responding to their calls, which this year reached approximately (0.5) million calls, most of which were of an inquiry, service, and traffic nature, with a record and global response time that did not exceed two seconds, according to a well-structured operational plan for this great religious ritual, the Hajj, without compromising any other tasks that touch the lives of the community in the region and its cities and governorates.
The center in the Makkah region received - specifically during this year's Hajj season - (465,822) calls, enhancing the efforts of the surveillance room by intensifying security monitoring at the Grand Mosque, the holy sites, the central area, and security checkpoints for the safety and security of the guests of Allah. A total of (755) cases were monitored and referred to the relevant authorities in a timely manner without the need for a phone report.
For the first time this year, the National Security Operations Center participated in the Hajj security forces, providing human resources to organize and manage crowds on the ground in several different locations in the holy sites, contributing to the service, security, and safety of the guests of Allah, alongside the sectors of the Ministry of Interior and other government agencies in the Kingdom.
The center confirmed its continued efforts to serve the guests of Allah heading from the Makkah region to the Madinah region to visit the Prophet's Mosque after performing the Hajj rituals, providing them with the best services according to the highest quality standards, and that all incoming calls and reports are handled and referred to the relevant authorities with complete confidentiality, without any responsibility on the reporter.