في معظم دول العالم المتقدم يبرز رقم موحد للطوارئ والاستجابة السريعة للحالات الأمنية والإنسانية والخدمية، وفي المملكة العربية السعودية أسس المركز الوطني للعمليات الأمنية، الذي يضم تحت لوائه مراكز عمليات أمنية موحدة برقم موحد (911)، فكان العون والسند للإنسان فيها عند الحاجة، بإمكانات تقنية عالمية تشغلها كوادر وطنية سعودية يتحدثون بأكثر من (8) لغات.

وتميّز خلال موسم حج 1447هـ مركز العمليات الأمنية الموحدة (911) بمنطقة مكة المكرمة بمهمات إضافية تتعلق بخدمة ضيوف الرحمن والرد على اتصالاتهم، التي بلغت هذا العام نحو (0.5) مليون اتصال كانت في معظمها ذات طابع استفساري وخدمي ومروري، بزمن رد قياسي وعالمي لم يتجاوز ثانيتين، وفق خطة تشغيلية محكمة، لهذه الشعيرة الدينية العظيمة، فريضة الحج، دون الإخلال بأيّ مهمات أخرى تلامس حياة المجتمع في المنطقة ومدنها ومحافظاتها.

واستقبل المركز بمنطقة مكة خلال موسم حج هذا العام -تحديداً- (465.822) اتصالاً، معززاً جهود صالة المراقبة التلفزيونية من خلال تكثيف المتابعة الأمنية بالحرم المكي الشريف والمشاعر المقدسة والمنطقة المركزية ونقاط المنع لأمن وسلامة ضيوف الرحمن، إذ تم رصد (755) حالة، تم تمريرها للجهات المعنية في حينه دون الحاجة لورود بلاغ هاتفي.

وشارك المركز الوطني للعمليات الأمنية -لأول مرة- خلال هذا العام ضمن قوات أمن الحج، بقوة بشرية لتنظيم وإدارة الحشود ميدانياً في عدد من المواقع المختلفة بالمشاعر المقدسة، أسهمت في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن وأمنهم وسلامتهم، جنباً إلى جنب مع قطاعات وزارة الداخلية والجهات الحكومية في المملكة.

وأكد المركز مواصلة جهوده في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن المتجهين من منطقة مكة المكرمة لمنطقة المدينة المنورة لزيارة الحرم النبوي الشريف بعد أن أدوا مناسك الحج، وتقديم أفضل الخدمات لهم وفق أعلى معايير الجودة، وأن المكالمات والبلاغات الواردة كافة يتم التعامل معها وإحالتها إلى الجهات المعنية بسرية تامة، دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.