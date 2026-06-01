In most developed countries, there is a unified emergency number for rapid response to security, humanitarian, and service-related cases. In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the National Security Operations Center was established, which includes unified security operation centers under a single number (911), providing support and assistance to individuals in need, with global technological capabilities operated by Saudi national personnel who speak more than (8) languages.

During the Hajj season of 1447 AH, the Unified Security Operations Center (911) in the Makkah region distinguished itself with additional tasks related to serving the guests of Allah and responding to their calls, which this year reached approximately (0.5) million calls, most of which were of an inquiry, service, and traffic nature, with a record and global response time that did not exceed two seconds, according to a well-structured operational plan for this great religious ritual, the Hajj, without compromising any other tasks that touch the lives of the community in the region and its cities and governorates.

The center in the Makkah region received - specifically during this year's Hajj season - (465,822) calls, enhancing the efforts of the surveillance room by intensifying security monitoring at the Grand Mosque, the holy sites, the central area, and security checkpoints for the safety and security of the guests of Allah. A total of (755) cases were monitored and referred to the relevant authorities in a timely manner without the need for a phone report.

For the first time this year, the National Security Operations Center participated in the Hajj security forces, providing human resources to organize and manage crowds on the ground in several different locations in the holy sites, contributing to the service, security, and safety of the guests of Allah, alongside the sectors of the Ministry of Interior and other government agencies in the Kingdom.

The center confirmed its continued efforts to serve the guests of Allah heading from the Makkah region to the Madinah region to visit the Prophet's Mosque after performing the Hajj rituals, providing them with the best services according to the highest quality standards, and that all incoming calls and reports are handled and referred to the relevant authorities with complete confidentiality, without any responsibility on the reporter.