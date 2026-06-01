Today, the full moon of the month of Dhul-Hijjah was observed in the sky of the Northern Borders region, marking the last full moon of the Hijri year 1447, as the moon's disc reached fullness at 11:45 AM Saudi time.

The full moon phase is one of the most prominent stages in the lunar monthly cycle, as the moon is positioned opposite the sun in relation to the Earth, allowing sunlight to reflect off its entire face facing the Earth, making its disc appear fully illuminated at nearly 100%, and it looks brighter and more radiant in the sky.

The full moon was witnessed in the sky of the region amidst suitable conditions for observation, enabling astronomy enthusiasts and astrophotography hobbyists to follow and document this phenomenon, known for its visual beauty and clear details of the moon's surface, especially the craters, highlands, and mountain ranges that stand out through binoculars and telescopes.

The full moon of Dhul-Hijjah holds special significance for those interested in astronomical phenomena, as it represents the last full moon observed in the Hijri year 1447 AH, before the arrival of the month of Muharram and the beginning of a new Hijri year, thus concluding a complete cycle of crescents and full moons witnessed in the sky throughout the year.

Experts confirm that tracking and observing the phases of the moon contributes to enhancing astronomical awareness and spreading scientific culture among community members, in addition to providing educational and awareness opportunities for astronomy enthusiasts and those interested in cosmic sciences.

This scene is part of a series of astronomical phenomena that adorn the sky of the Kingdom throughout the year, attracting increasing attention from observation and astrophotography enthusiasts, given that many regions of the Kingdom enjoy suitable weather and clear skies that facilitate the observation and tracking of celestial bodies.