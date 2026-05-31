The General Director of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture branch in the Riyadh region, Ali bin Mohammed Al-Mansour, confirmed the success of the operational and regulatory plan for the Eid al-Adha season of 1447, which was implemented by the branch in cooperation and coordination with the Emirate of Riyadh, security agencies, municipalities, relevant government entities, and the private sector. This contributed to achieving an abundance of sacrificial animals, stabilizing markets, and enhancing compliance and food safety across various governorates in the region.

Al-Mansour explained that the ministry's branch supervised the slaughtering and veterinary inspection of more than 150,000 heads of livestock in the approved slaughterhouses in the region during the Eid al-Adha season, as part of a comprehensive system aimed at maintaining public health and ensuring the safety and suitability of the sacrificial animals for human consumption, through the application of veterinary inspection programs before and after slaughter in accordance with the approved conditions and standards. He added that the branch began its preparations for the season with a proactive comprehensive plan that included raising regulatory and supervisory readiness in markets and slaughterhouses, intensifying field tours, and enhancing follow-up and coordination with partners to ensure the provision of high-quality services to beneficiaries and accommodate the seasonal increase in demand for sacrificial animals.

He pointed out that the branch supervised the operations of 42 livestock markets and points of sale for sacrificial animals across various governorates in the region, including 5 temporary points of sale for sacrificial animals in Riyadh city, in addition to supervising the operations of 64 slaughterhouses, which included 60 permanent slaughterhouses and 4 temporary slaughterhouses at sacrificial animal sales sites in Riyadh city. This contributed to increasing capacity and facilitating the reception of sacrificial animals and serving beneficiaries.

Al-Mansour indicated that the regulatory and supervisory teams affiliated with the branch conducted more than 12,000 regulatory and field tours of markets, slaughterhouses, and facilities under the ministry's supervision, resulting in the detection and handling of 490 violations and taking legal actions against the violators, which enhances compliance with health and regulatory requirements and maintains the safety of the products traded.

He clarified that the inspection and monitoring operations resulted in the destruction of more than 9,250 kilograms of meat and products that were unfit for human consumption, as part of preventive measures aimed at protecting consumers and ensuring the safety of food traded during the season.

In the area of monitoring vegetable and fruit markets, specialized teams continued their fieldwork to ensure the safety of the displayed products and to limit the circulation of products that do not comply with health requirements, as part of an integrated regulatory system aimed at protecting consumers and enhancing food security.

The branch also carried out, in cooperation with relevant entities, intensive field campaigns to address random illegal activities, resulting in the removal of more than 80 random sites from slaughterhouses and unregulated markets, and taking legal actions against violators, which contributes to reducing illegal practices and maintaining public health and food safety.

Al-Mansour confirmed that the abundance of sacrificial animals witnessed in the region's markets was a result of the proactive plans implemented by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture before the season, through enhancing supplies and raising regulatory and supervisory readiness for markets and quarantine facilities, which reflected positively on the stability of supply and meeting consumer needs, and contributed to providing a variety of sacrificial animal options across various governorates in the region.

He added that the branch continued throughout the season to monitor markets and points of sale and issue periodic reports and bulletins to track the abundance of sacrificial animals, price levels, and quantities on display. The field monitoring showed a smooth flow of supply and demand and a noticeable stability in prices, with sufficient quantities of sacrificial animals available to meet consumer needs in various governorates in the region.

The operations room at the branch also contributed to monitoring reports and field observations around the clock, coordinating with offices, units, and partner entities to address reported cases and raise the level of field response, which supported the efficiency of regulatory and supervisory operations and the speed of dealing with developments during the season.

Al-Mansour pointed out that the success of the season was the result of the integration between various government entities and partners from the private sector, investors, and operators of markets and slaughterhouses, who contributed to providing integrated services to beneficiaries and enhancing operational efficiency and compliance with the approved health and regulatory requirements.

In conclusion, the General Director of the ministry branch in the Riyadh region expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the wise leadership for its support and attention to the food security system, praising the great cooperation between the Emirate of Riyadh, security agencies, municipalities, partner government entities, and the private sector, as well as the efforts made by the branch's staff and its partners, which contributed to the success of the Eid al-Adha season and achieving its objectives, thereby enhancing the quality of services provided to citizens and residents.