أكد مدير عام فرع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة بمنطقة الرياض علي بن محمد المنصور نجاح الخطة التشغيلية والرقابية لموسم عيد الأضحى المبارك لعام 1447، التي نفذها الفرع بالتعاون والتنسيق مع إمارة منطقة الرياض والجهات الأمنية والبلديات والجهات الحكومية ذات العلاقة والقطاع الخاص، وأسهمت في تحقيق وفرة الأضاحي واستقرار الأسواق ورفع مستوى الامتثال وسلامة الغذاء في مختلف محافظات المنطقة.

وأوضح المنصور أن فرع الوزارة أشرف خلال موسم الأضحى على أعمال الذبح والكشف البيطري لأكثر من 150,000 رأس من الأنعام في المسالخ المعتمدة بالمنطقة، ضمن منظومة متكاملة هدفت إلى المحافظة على الصحة العامة وضمان سلامة الأضاحي وصلاحيتها للاستهلاك الآدمي، من خلال تطبيق برامج الكشف البيطري قبل الذبح وبعده وفق الاشتراطات والمعايير المعتمدة. وأضاف أن الفرع بدأ استعداداته للموسم بخطة استباقية شاملة تضمنت رفع الجاهزية الرقابية والإشرافية في الأسواق والمسالخ، وتكثيف الجولات الميدانية، وتعزيز أعمال المتابعة والتنسيق مع الشركاء، بما يضمن تقديم خدمات ذات كفاءة عالية للمستفيدين واستيعاب الزيادة الموسمية في الطلب على الأضاحي.

وأشار إلى أن الفرع أشرف خلال الموسم على أعمال 42 سوقاً للمواشي ونقاط بيع الأضاحي بمختلف محافظات المنطقة، من بينها 5 نقاط بيع مؤقتة للأضاحي بمدينة الرياض، إضافة إلى الإشراف على أعمال 64 مسلخاً شملت 60 مسلخاً ثابتاً و4 مسالخ مؤقتة في مواقع بيع الأضاحي بمدينة الرياض، بما أسهم في رفع الطاقة الاستيعابية وتحقيق الانسيابية في استقبال الأضاحي وخدمة المستفيدين.

وبيّن المنصور أن الفرق الرقابية والإشرافية التابعة للفرع نفذت أكثر من 12,000 جولة رقابية وميدانية على الأسواق والمسالخ والمنشآت الخاضعة لإشراف الوزارة، أسفرت عن ضبط ومعالجة 490 مخالفة واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحق المخالفين، بما يعزز الالتزام بالاشتراطات الصحية والتنظيمية ويحافظ على سلامة المنتجات المتداولة.

وأوضح أن أعمال الكشف والرقابة أسفرت عن تسجيل إتلافات كلية وجزئية تجاوزت 9,250 كيلوغراماً من اللحوم والمنتجات غير الصالحة للاستهلاك الآدمي، وذلك ضمن الإجراءات الوقائية التي تهدف إلى حماية المستهلك وضمان سلامة الغذاء المتداول خلال الموسم.

وفي جانب الرقابة على أسواق الخضار والفواكه، واصلت الفرق المختصة أعمالها الميدانية؛ للتأكد من سلامة المنتجات المعروضة والحد من تداول المنتجات المخالفة للاشتراطات الصحية، ضمن منظومة رقابية متكاملة تستهدف حماية المستهلك وتعزيز الأمن الغذائي.

كما نفذ الفرع، بالتعاون مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، حملات ميدانية مكثفة لمعالجة الأنشطة العشوائية المخالفة، أسفرت عن إزالة أكثر من 80 موقعاً عشوائياً من المسالخ والأسواق غير النظامية، واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحق المخالفين، بما يسهم في الحد من الممارسات غير النظامية والمحافظة على الصحة العامة وسلامة الغذاء.

وأكد المنصور أن وفرة الأضاحي التي شهدتها أسواق المنطقة جاءت نتيجة للخطط الاستباقية التي نفذتها وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة قبل الموسم، من خلال تعزيز الإمدادات ورفع الجاهزية الرقابية والإشرافية للأسواق والمحاجر، الأمر الذي انعكس على استقرار المعروض وتلبية حاجات المستهلكين، وأسهم في توفير خيارات متنوعة من الأضاحي في مختلف محافظات المنطقة.

وأضاف أن الفرع واصل طوال الموسم متابعة الأسواق ونقاط البيع وإصدار التقارير والنشرات الدورية لرصد وفرة الأضاحي ومستويات الأسعار والكميات المعروضة، إذ أظهرت المتابعة الميدانية انسيابية حركة العرض والطلب واستقراراً ملحوظاً في الأسعار، مع توفر كميات كافية من الأضاحي لتلبية حاجات المستهلكين في مختلف محافظات المنطقة.

كما أسهمت غرفة العمليات بالفرع في متابعة البلاغات والملاحظات الميدانية على مدار الساعة، والتنسيق مع المكاتب والوحدات والجهات الشريكة لمعالجة الحالات المرصودة ورفع مستوى الاستجابة الميدانية، بما دعم كفاءة الأعمال الرقابية والإشرافية وسرعة التعامل مع المستجدات خلال الموسم.

وأشار المنصور إلى أن نجاح الموسم جاء ثمرة للتكامل بين مختلف الجهات الحكومية والشركاء من القطاع الخاص والمستثمرين ومشغلي الأسواق والمسالخ، الذين أسهموا في تقديم خدمات متكاملة للمستفيدين ورفع كفاءة التشغيل والالتزام بالاشتراطات الصحية والتنظيمية المعتمدة.

وفي ختام تصريحه، رفع مدير عام فرع الوزارة بمنطقة الرياض الشكر والتقدير للقيادة الرشيدة على ما توليه من دعم واهتمام بمنظومة الأمن الغذائي، مشيداً بالتعاون الكبير بين إمارة منطقة الرياض والجهات الأمنية والبلديات والجهات الحكومية الشريكة والقطاع الخاص، وما بذله منسوبو الفرع وشركائه من جهود ميدانية أسهمت في نجاح أعمال موسم عيد الأضحى وتحقيق مستهدفاته، بما يعزز جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين والمقيمين.