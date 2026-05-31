أكد مدير عام فرع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة بمنطقة الرياض علي بن محمد المنصور نجاح الخطة التشغيلية والرقابية لموسم عيد الأضحى المبارك لعام 1447، التي نفذها الفرع بالتعاون والتنسيق مع إمارة منطقة الرياض والجهات الأمنية والبلديات والجهات الحكومية ذات العلاقة والقطاع الخاص، وأسهمت في تحقيق وفرة الأضاحي واستقرار الأسواق ورفع مستوى الامتثال وسلامة الغذاء في مختلف محافظات المنطقة.
وأوضح المنصور أن فرع الوزارة أشرف خلال موسم الأضحى على أعمال الذبح والكشف البيطري لأكثر من 150,000 رأس من الأنعام في المسالخ المعتمدة بالمنطقة، ضمن منظومة متكاملة هدفت إلى المحافظة على الصحة العامة وضمان سلامة الأضاحي وصلاحيتها للاستهلاك الآدمي، من خلال تطبيق برامج الكشف البيطري قبل الذبح وبعده وفق الاشتراطات والمعايير المعتمدة. وأضاف أن الفرع بدأ استعداداته للموسم بخطة استباقية شاملة تضمنت رفع الجاهزية الرقابية والإشرافية في الأسواق والمسالخ، وتكثيف الجولات الميدانية، وتعزيز أعمال المتابعة والتنسيق مع الشركاء، بما يضمن تقديم خدمات ذات كفاءة عالية للمستفيدين واستيعاب الزيادة الموسمية في الطلب على الأضاحي.
وأشار إلى أن الفرع أشرف خلال الموسم على أعمال 42 سوقاً للمواشي ونقاط بيع الأضاحي بمختلف محافظات المنطقة، من بينها 5 نقاط بيع مؤقتة للأضاحي بمدينة الرياض، إضافة إلى الإشراف على أعمال 64 مسلخاً شملت 60 مسلخاً ثابتاً و4 مسالخ مؤقتة في مواقع بيع الأضاحي بمدينة الرياض، بما أسهم في رفع الطاقة الاستيعابية وتحقيق الانسيابية في استقبال الأضاحي وخدمة المستفيدين.
وبيّن المنصور أن الفرق الرقابية والإشرافية التابعة للفرع نفذت أكثر من 12,000 جولة رقابية وميدانية على الأسواق والمسالخ والمنشآت الخاضعة لإشراف الوزارة، أسفرت عن ضبط ومعالجة 490 مخالفة واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحق المخالفين، بما يعزز الالتزام بالاشتراطات الصحية والتنظيمية ويحافظ على سلامة المنتجات المتداولة.
وأوضح أن أعمال الكشف والرقابة أسفرت عن تسجيل إتلافات كلية وجزئية تجاوزت 9,250 كيلوغراماً من اللحوم والمنتجات غير الصالحة للاستهلاك الآدمي، وذلك ضمن الإجراءات الوقائية التي تهدف إلى حماية المستهلك وضمان سلامة الغذاء المتداول خلال الموسم.
وفي جانب الرقابة على أسواق الخضار والفواكه، واصلت الفرق المختصة أعمالها الميدانية؛ للتأكد من سلامة المنتجات المعروضة والحد من تداول المنتجات المخالفة للاشتراطات الصحية، ضمن منظومة رقابية متكاملة تستهدف حماية المستهلك وتعزيز الأمن الغذائي.
كما نفذ الفرع، بالتعاون مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، حملات ميدانية مكثفة لمعالجة الأنشطة العشوائية المخالفة، أسفرت عن إزالة أكثر من 80 موقعاً عشوائياً من المسالخ والأسواق غير النظامية، واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحق المخالفين، بما يسهم في الحد من الممارسات غير النظامية والمحافظة على الصحة العامة وسلامة الغذاء.
وأكد المنصور أن وفرة الأضاحي التي شهدتها أسواق المنطقة جاءت نتيجة للخطط الاستباقية التي نفذتها وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة قبل الموسم، من خلال تعزيز الإمدادات ورفع الجاهزية الرقابية والإشرافية للأسواق والمحاجر، الأمر الذي انعكس على استقرار المعروض وتلبية حاجات المستهلكين، وأسهم في توفير خيارات متنوعة من الأضاحي في مختلف محافظات المنطقة.
وأضاف أن الفرع واصل طوال الموسم متابعة الأسواق ونقاط البيع وإصدار التقارير والنشرات الدورية لرصد وفرة الأضاحي ومستويات الأسعار والكميات المعروضة، إذ أظهرت المتابعة الميدانية انسيابية حركة العرض والطلب واستقراراً ملحوظاً في الأسعار، مع توفر كميات كافية من الأضاحي لتلبية حاجات المستهلكين في مختلف محافظات المنطقة.
كما أسهمت غرفة العمليات بالفرع في متابعة البلاغات والملاحظات الميدانية على مدار الساعة، والتنسيق مع المكاتب والوحدات والجهات الشريكة لمعالجة الحالات المرصودة ورفع مستوى الاستجابة الميدانية، بما دعم كفاءة الأعمال الرقابية والإشرافية وسرعة التعامل مع المستجدات خلال الموسم.
وأشار المنصور إلى أن نجاح الموسم جاء ثمرة للتكامل بين مختلف الجهات الحكومية والشركاء من القطاع الخاص والمستثمرين ومشغلي الأسواق والمسالخ، الذين أسهموا في تقديم خدمات متكاملة للمستفيدين ورفع كفاءة التشغيل والالتزام بالاشتراطات الصحية والتنظيمية المعتمدة.
وفي ختام تصريحه، رفع مدير عام فرع الوزارة بمنطقة الرياض الشكر والتقدير للقيادة الرشيدة على ما توليه من دعم واهتمام بمنظومة الأمن الغذائي، مشيداً بالتعاون الكبير بين إمارة منطقة الرياض والجهات الأمنية والبلديات والجهات الحكومية الشريكة والقطاع الخاص، وما بذله منسوبو الفرع وشركائه من جهود ميدانية أسهمت في نجاح أعمال موسم عيد الأضحى وتحقيق مستهدفاته، بما يعزز جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين والمقيمين.
The General Director of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture branch in the Riyadh region, Ali bin Mohammed Al-Mansour, confirmed the success of the operational and regulatory plan for the Eid al-Adha season of 1447, which was implemented by the branch in cooperation and coordination with the Emirate of Riyadh, security agencies, municipalities, relevant government entities, and the private sector. This contributed to achieving an abundance of sacrificial animals, stabilizing markets, and enhancing compliance and food safety across various governorates in the region.
Al-Mansour explained that the ministry's branch supervised the slaughtering and veterinary inspection of more than 150,000 heads of livestock in the approved slaughterhouses in the region during the Eid al-Adha season, as part of a comprehensive system aimed at maintaining public health and ensuring the safety and suitability of the sacrificial animals for human consumption, through the application of veterinary inspection programs before and after slaughter in accordance with the approved conditions and standards. He added that the branch began its preparations for the season with a proactive comprehensive plan that included raising regulatory and supervisory readiness in markets and slaughterhouses, intensifying field tours, and enhancing follow-up and coordination with partners to ensure the provision of high-quality services to beneficiaries and accommodate the seasonal increase in demand for sacrificial animals.
He pointed out that the branch supervised the operations of 42 livestock markets and points of sale for sacrificial animals across various governorates in the region, including 5 temporary points of sale for sacrificial animals in Riyadh city, in addition to supervising the operations of 64 slaughterhouses, which included 60 permanent slaughterhouses and 4 temporary slaughterhouses at sacrificial animal sales sites in Riyadh city. This contributed to increasing capacity and facilitating the reception of sacrificial animals and serving beneficiaries.
Al-Mansour indicated that the regulatory and supervisory teams affiliated with the branch conducted more than 12,000 regulatory and field tours of markets, slaughterhouses, and facilities under the ministry's supervision, resulting in the detection and handling of 490 violations and taking legal actions against the violators, which enhances compliance with health and regulatory requirements and maintains the safety of the products traded.
He clarified that the inspection and monitoring operations resulted in the destruction of more than 9,250 kilograms of meat and products that were unfit for human consumption, as part of preventive measures aimed at protecting consumers and ensuring the safety of food traded during the season.
In the area of monitoring vegetable and fruit markets, specialized teams continued their fieldwork to ensure the safety of the displayed products and to limit the circulation of products that do not comply with health requirements, as part of an integrated regulatory system aimed at protecting consumers and enhancing food security.
The branch also carried out, in cooperation with relevant entities, intensive field campaigns to address random illegal activities, resulting in the removal of more than 80 random sites from slaughterhouses and unregulated markets, and taking legal actions against violators, which contributes to reducing illegal practices and maintaining public health and food safety.
Al-Mansour confirmed that the abundance of sacrificial animals witnessed in the region's markets was a result of the proactive plans implemented by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture before the season, through enhancing supplies and raising regulatory and supervisory readiness for markets and quarantine facilities, which reflected positively on the stability of supply and meeting consumer needs, and contributed to providing a variety of sacrificial animal options across various governorates in the region.
He added that the branch continued throughout the season to monitor markets and points of sale and issue periodic reports and bulletins to track the abundance of sacrificial animals, price levels, and quantities on display. The field monitoring showed a smooth flow of supply and demand and a noticeable stability in prices, with sufficient quantities of sacrificial animals available to meet consumer needs in various governorates in the region.
The operations room at the branch also contributed to monitoring reports and field observations around the clock, coordinating with offices, units, and partner entities to address reported cases and raise the level of field response, which supported the efficiency of regulatory and supervisory operations and the speed of dealing with developments during the season.
Al-Mansour pointed out that the success of the season was the result of the integration between various government entities and partners from the private sector, investors, and operators of markets and slaughterhouses, who contributed to providing integrated services to beneficiaries and enhancing operational efficiency and compliance with the approved health and regulatory requirements.
In conclusion, the General Director of the ministry branch in the Riyadh region expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the wise leadership for its support and attention to the food security system, praising the great cooperation between the Emirate of Riyadh, security agencies, municipalities, partner government entities, and the private sector, as well as the efforts made by the branch's staff and its partners, which contributed to the success of the Eid al-Adha season and achieving its objectives, thereby enhancing the quality of services provided to citizens and residents.