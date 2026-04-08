يدخل فريق ليفربول الإنجليزي بقيادة اللاعب المصري محمد صلاح، مواجهة حاسمة الليلة عندما يحل ضيفاً على باريس سان جيرمان «حامل اللقب» في ذهاب الدور ربع النهائي من دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم (2025-2026).. ساعياً للثأر والتقدم نحو نهائي «بوشكاش أرينا». وحسب مسار قرعة المسابقة، فإن المتأهل من لقاء ريال مدريد وبايرن ميونيخ يواجه الفائز من مباراة باريس سان جيرمان وليفربول في نصف النهائي، على أن يلتقي المتأهل من مباراة أرسنال وسبورتنغ لشبونة مع الفائز من مباراة برشلونة وأتلتيكو مدريد.


إذ يترقب أنصار الفريقين المواجهة المرتقبة في «ملعب حديقة الأمراء» الذي سيكون مسرحاً لنجوم الفريقين، إذ استعاد «الريدز» مستوى مهاجمه «ألكسندر إيزاك» منذ إصابته التي أبعدته 3 أشهر عن الملاعب، بسبب كسر في الساق خلال مواجهة فريقه أمام توتنهام هوتسبير، إثر تدخل قوي من ميكي فان دي فين مما أبعده عن صفوف الفريق، وسيغيب خمسة لاعبين مهمين عن مواجهة اليوم، وهم الحارس أليسون بيكر إلى جانب كونور برادلي وواتارو إندو وستيفان بايتيتش وجيوفاني ليوني.


وفي الجانب الآخر يعاني فريق أصحاب الأرض من عدم جاهزية الثلاثي برادلي باركولا وفابيان رويز وكوينتين نجانتو، وفرص مشاركتهم في المباراة ضعيفة.