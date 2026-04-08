يدخل فريق ليفربول الإنجليزي بقيادة اللاعب المصري محمد صلاح، مواجهة حاسمة الليلة عندما يحل ضيفاً على باريس سان جيرمان «حامل اللقب» في ذهاب الدور ربع النهائي من دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم (2025-2026).. ساعياً للثأر والتقدم نحو نهائي «بوشكاش أرينا». وحسب مسار قرعة المسابقة، فإن المتأهل من لقاء ريال مدريد وبايرن ميونيخ يواجه الفائز من مباراة باريس سان جيرمان وليفربول في نصف النهائي، على أن يلتقي المتأهل من مباراة أرسنال وسبورتنغ لشبونة مع الفائز من مباراة برشلونة وأتلتيكو مدريد.
إذ يترقب أنصار الفريقين المواجهة المرتقبة في «ملعب حديقة الأمراء» الذي سيكون مسرحاً لنجوم الفريقين، إذ استعاد «الريدز» مستوى مهاجمه «ألكسندر إيزاك» منذ إصابته التي أبعدته 3 أشهر عن الملاعب، بسبب كسر في الساق خلال مواجهة فريقه أمام توتنهام هوتسبير، إثر تدخل قوي من ميكي فان دي فين مما أبعده عن صفوف الفريق، وسيغيب خمسة لاعبين مهمين عن مواجهة اليوم، وهم الحارس أليسون بيكر إلى جانب كونور برادلي وواتارو إندو وستيفان بايتيتش وجيوفاني ليوني.
وفي الجانب الآخر يعاني فريق أصحاب الأرض من عدم جاهزية الثلاثي برادلي باركولا وفابيان رويز وكوينتين نجانتو، وفرص مشاركتهم في المباراة ضعيفة.
The English team Liverpool, led by Egyptian player Mohamed Salah, enters a decisive match tonight as they visit Paris Saint-Germain, the "defending champion," in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League (2025-2026).. seeking revenge and advancing towards the final at the "Puskás Aréna." According to the tournament's draw, the winner of the match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will face the winner of the Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool match in the semi-finals, while the qualifier from the Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon match will meet the winner of the Barcelona and Atlético Madrid match.
Fans of both teams are eagerly anticipating the upcoming match at the "Parc des Princes," which will be the stage for the stars of both teams. The "Reds" have seen their striker "Alexander Isak" regain form since his injury that kept him out of action for 3 months due to a leg fracture during his team's match against Tottenham Hotspur, following a strong challenge from Mickey van de Ven that sidelined him from the squad. Five important players will miss today's match, including goalkeeper Alisson Becker, along with Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Stefan Bajčetić, and Giovanni Leoni.
On the other side, the home team is struggling with the unavailability of the trio Bradley Barcola, Fabian Ruiz, and Quentin Ngantso, with their chances of participating in the match being slim.