The English team Liverpool, led by Egyptian player Mohamed Salah, enters a decisive match tonight as they visit Paris Saint-Germain, the "defending champion," in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League (2025-2026).. seeking revenge and advancing towards the final at the "Puskás Aréna." According to the tournament's draw, the winner of the match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will face the winner of the Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool match in the semi-finals, while the qualifier from the Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon match will meet the winner of the Barcelona and Atlético Madrid match.



Fans of both teams are eagerly anticipating the upcoming match at the "Parc des Princes," which will be the stage for the stars of both teams. The "Reds" have seen their striker "Alexander Isak" regain form since his injury that kept him out of action for 3 months due to a leg fracture during his team's match against Tottenham Hotspur, following a strong challenge from Mickey van de Ven that sidelined him from the squad. Five important players will miss today's match, including goalkeeper Alisson Becker, along with Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Stefan Bajčetić, and Giovanni Leoni.



On the other side, the home team is struggling with the unavailability of the trio Bradley Barcola, Fabian Ruiz, and Quentin Ngantso, with their chances of participating in the match being slim.