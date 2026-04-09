Saudi Arabia has achieved advanced levels of self-sufficiency in several plant and animal food products, exceeding 100% in a number of products, according to food security statistics for 2024, issued by the General Authority for Statistics, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance food sustainability and develop the agricultural sector.



According to the data, self-sufficiency in dates reached 121%, in dairy products 131%, and in table eggs 103%, in addition to achieving rates of 102% for okra and 101% for cucumbers, reflecting the efficiency of local production and its ability to meet domestic demand.



Diversity of Agricultural Production



Regarding vegetables, several products recorded high levels of self-sufficiency, with the rate reaching 105% for eggplants, and 100% for zucchini, while potatoes reached 93%, tomatoes 83%, and onions 72%, with ongoing efforts to enhance production in other agricultural crops.



The data showed an increase in self-sufficiency rates in fruits, with dates at 121%, figs at 99%, while grapes recorded 65%, and mangoes 55%, alongside varying rates for other fruits, reflecting the diversity of agricultural production in the Kingdom.



Dimensions of Food Security



In the livestock sector, the Kingdom achieved high rates, with self-sufficiency in shrimp at 149%, in dairy products at 131%, and in table eggs at 103%, while poultry meat recorded 72%, red meat 62%, and fish 52%.



The statistics indicated an improvement in several indicators compared to 2023, notably the increase in self-sufficiency in onions, tomatoes, and fish, in addition to an increase in the annual per capita share of rice to reach 52.1 kilograms, reflecting improved levels of food supplies.



The authority confirmed that these results are based on comprehensive data covering the four dimensions of food security, including availability, access, stability, and utilization, in collaboration with relevant entities, contributing to supporting decision-makers and enhancing the food security system in the Kingdom.