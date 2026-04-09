حققت السعودية مستويات متقدمة في نسب الاكتفاء الذاتي لعدد من المنتجات الغذائية النباتية والحيوانية، تجاوزت 100% في عدد من المنتجات، بحسب ما كشفته إحصاءات الأمن الغذائي لعام 2024، الصادرة عن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، وذلك في إطار الجهود المستمرة لتعزيز الاستدامة الغذائية وتنمية القطاع الزراعي.


ووفقا للبيانات، بلغ الاكتفاء الذاتي من التمور 121%، ومن منتجات الألبان 131%، ومن بيض المائدة 103%، إضافة إلى تحقيق نسب بلغت 102% للبامية، و101% للخيار، مما يعكس كفاءة الإنتاج المحلي وقدرته على تلبية الطلب الداخلي.


تنوع الإنتاج الزراعي


وفيما يتعلق بالخضراوات، سجلت عدة منتجات مستويات مرتفعة من الاكتفاء الذاتي، إذ بلغت النسبة 105% للباذنجان، و100% للكوسة، في حين بلغت 93% للبطاطس، و83% للطماطم، و72% للبصل، مع استمرار الجهود لتعزيز الإنتاج في بقية المحاصيل الزراعية.


وأظهرت البيانات ارتفاع نسب الاكتفاء الذاتي في الفواكه، حيث بلغت 121% للتمور، و99% للتين، فيما سجل العنب 65%، والمانجو 55%، إلى جانب نسب متفاوتة لبقية الفواكه، بما يعكس تنوع الإنتاج الزراعي في المملكة.


أبعاد الأمن الغذائي


وفي قطاع المنتجات الحيوانية، حققت المملكة نسبًا مرتفعة، إذ بلغ الاكتفاء الذاتي من الروبيان 149%، ومن منتجات الألبان 131%، ومن بيض المائدة 103%، بينما سجلت لحوم الدواجن 72% واللحوم الحمراء 62%، والأسماك 52%.


وأوضحت الإحصاءات، تحسن عدد من المؤشرات مقارنة بعام 2023، من أبرزها ارتفاع الاكتفاء الذاتي من البصل والطماطم والأسماك، إضافة إلى زيادة نصيب الفرد السنوي من الأرز ليبلغ 52.1 كيلوجرام، مما يعكس تحسن مستويات الإمدادات الغذائية.


وأكدت الهيئة أن هذه النتائج تستند إلى بيانات شاملة تغطي أبعاد الأمن الغذائي الأربعة، وتشمل التوافر والوصول والاستقرار والاستخدام، وذلك بالتعاون مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، بما يسهم في دعم متخذي القرار وتعزيز منظومة الأمن الغذائي في المملكة.