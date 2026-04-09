دعت المديرية العامة للجوازات حملة تأشيرات الزيارة بأنواعها كافة، والعمرة، والمرور، والخروج النهائي المنتهية اعتباراً من تاريخ 8/ 9/ 1447هـ الموافق 25/ 2/ 2026م، ممن تعذرت مغادرتهم جراء الأوضاع الراهنة التي تمر بها المنطقة، للاستفسار عبر رقم الاتصال الموحد للجوازات «992».

يشار إلى أن وزارة الداخلية كانت قد باشرت معالجة أوضاع حاملي التأشيرات المنتهية في 25 / 2 / 2026، ممن تعذرت مغادرتهم جراء الأوضاع الراهنة التي تمر بها المنطقة وقررت تمديد التأشيرات المنتهية من تاريخ 25 / 2 / 2026، بناءً على طلب المستضيف للزائر، حتى 18 / 4 / 2026، بعد سداد الرسوم المقررة نظاماً، عبر منصة «أبشر».

كما قررت تمكين حاملي التأشيرات المذكورة المنتهية من تاريخ 25 / 2 / 2026، من المغادرة عبر المنافذ الدولية مباشرة، دون تمديد تأشيراتهم أو دفع أي رسوم أو غرامات تأخير.


وحثت الوزارة المستفيدين على المبادرة بالمغادرة قبل تاريخ 1 / 11 / 1447هـ الموافق 18 / 4 / 2026، لتجنب تطبيق الأنظمة المرعية بالمملكة بحق المخالفين.