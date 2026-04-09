The General Directorate of Passports has called on holders of all types of visit visas, Umrah visas, transit visas, and final exit visas that expired as of 8/9/1447 AH, corresponding to 25/2/2026 AD, who were unable to leave due to the current situation in the region, to inquire via the unified contact number for passports "992".

It is noted that the Ministry of Interior has started addressing the situations of holders of expired visas as of 25/2/2026, who were unable to leave due to the current situation in the region, and has decided to extend the expired visas from the date of 25/2/2026, based on the request of the host for the visitor, until 18/4/2026, after paying the prescribed fees through the "Absher" platform.

The ministry also decided to enable holders of the aforementioned expired visas as of 25/2/2026 to leave directly through international ports, without extending their visas or paying any fees or late penalties.



The ministry urged beneficiaries to take the initiative to leave before the date of 1/11/1447 AH, corresponding to 18/4/2026, to avoid the application of the regulations in force in the Kingdom against violators.