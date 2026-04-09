An elementary school in the village of Shober, part of the Tanta Center in the Gharbia Governorate, north of the Egyptian capital Cairo, witnessed a controversial incident after 5 students suffered from poisoning and sudden illness inside the classroom, causing panic among parents and locals.

Details of the Incident

The events of the incident date back to the security authorities in the Gharbia Security Directorate receiving a notification yesterday (Wednesday) regarding the sudden fainting of several sixth-grade students inside Shober Joint School during the school day.

Upon investigation, it was found that a student in the same grade had brought medication pills suspected to be "sleeping pills" from her home and distributed them to her classmates in the classroom, claiming they were "candy or chocolate," which led the students to consume them without realizing their true nature.

Students Transferred to Hospital

After the appearance of severe illness symptoms and cramps, 5 students were immediately transferred to Tanta University Hospital, where they underwent examination at the poison control center and received the necessary first aid.

Medical sources confirmed that the cases were mild poisoning due to the consumption of sleeping pills, and all students recovered and left the hospital after their health conditions stabilized.

Investigations and Legal Procedures

Preliminary investigations revealed that the pills distributed were medications belonging to the student's family, which she brought from home without knowledge of their danger.

In a subsequent development, the investigative authorities decided to open an urgent investigation into the incident and detain the student and her father until the investigations are completed and necessary legal actions are taken.

In her statements to the investigative authorities, the student said: "I am enrolled in the sixth grade. I went to the pharmacy and told the doctor that my mother was sick and needed 'sleeping pills.' When I went to school, I gave the 'sleeping pills' to my classmates as a joke."

The Gharbia Directorate of Education also directed an urgent administrative investigation within the school to ascertain the circumstances of the incident, which confirmed the student's statements.

A State of Panic Among Parents

A state of anxiety prevailed among parents in the village of Shober, especially with the recurrence of similar incidents in schools, amid calls for stricter monitoring of the entry of foreign substances into schools and raising awareness among students about the dangers of consuming any unknown materials.