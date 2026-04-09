شهدت إحدى المدارس الابتدائية بقرية شوبر التابعة لمركز طنطا بمحافظة الغربية شمال العاصمة المصرية القاهرة، واقعة مثيرة للجدل، بعد إصابة 5 طلاب بحالات تسمم وإعياء مفاجئ داخل الفصل، ما أثار حالة من الذعر بين أولياء الأمور والأهالي.

تفاصيل الواقعة

تعود أحداث الواقعة إلى تلقي الأجهزة الأمنية بمديرية أمن الغربية، أمس (الأربعاء)، إخطاراً يفيد بإصابة عدد من تلاميذ الصف السادس الابتدائي داخل مدرسة شوبر المشتركة بحالات إغماء مفاجئ أثناء اليوم الدراسي.

وبالانتقال والفحص، تبين أن طالبة بالصف نفسه قامت بإحضار أقراص دوائية يُشتبه في كونها «منومة» من منزلها، وقامت بتوزيعها على زملائها داخل الفصل، مدعية أنها «حلوى أو شوكولاتة»، ما دفع الطلاب لتناولها دون إدراك حقيقتها.

نقل الطلاب للمستشفى

وعقب ظهور أعراض الإعياء الشديد والمغص، تم نقل 5 طلاب على الفور إلى مستشفى طنطا الجامعي، إذ خضعوا للفحص داخل مركز السموم وتلقوا الإسعافات اللازمة.

وأكدت مصادر طبية أن الحالات كانت عبارة عن تسمم خفيف نتيجة تناول أقراص منومة، وتماثل جميع الطلاب للشفاء وغادروا المستشفى بعد استقرار حالتهم الصحية.

التحريات والإجراءات القانونية

وكشفت التحريات الأولية أن الأقراص التي تم توزيعها هي أدوية خاصة بأسرة الطالبة، قامت بإحضارها من المنزل دون علم بخطورتها.

وفي تطور لاحق، قررت جهات التحقيق فتح تحقيق عاجل في الواقعة والتحفظ على الطالبة ووالدها لحين ورود التحريات واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة.

وفي أقوالها أمام جهات التحقيق، قالت الطالبة: «أنا مقيدة بالصف السادس الإبتدائي، ذهبت إلى الصيدلية وأخبرت الدكتورة بأن والدتي مريضة وتحتاج «حبوب منومة»، وعندما ذهبت إلى المدرسة أعطيت «الحبوب المنومة» لزملائي على سبيل المزاح والهزار».

كما وجهت مديرية التربية والتعليم بالغربية بفتح تحقيق إداري عاجل داخل المدرسة للوقوف على ملابسات الحادثة، والتي أكدت صحة أقوال الطالبة.

حالة من الذعر بين الأهالي

وسادت حالة من القلق بين أولياء الأمور بقرية شوبر، خصوصاً مع تكرار وقائع مشابهة داخل المدارس، وسط مطالبات بتشديد الرقابة على دخول المواد الغريبة إلى المدارس وتوعية الطلاب بخطورة تناول أي مواد مجهولة.