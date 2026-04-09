The phrases have multiplied and the terms have inflated, yet we still await the beginning of the flood, not its end.



It is beautiful to indulge in investing the beauty of our language and presenting it through high-quality content, but there are new arrivals who have taken the language to ports that provoked my colleague Idris Al-Drees, who expressed his protest in this post: From time to time, new words emerge to enter the dictionary of usage and circulation, becoming on everyone's lips. I will give you examples:



1- The word (شغف) has been overused, especially among newcomers to the world of writing, and then it expanded and became on everyone's lips, with some adorning their speech with it even in casual conversations.



2- The phrase (شكراً بحجم السماء) has delighted some, and some even hide it, waiting for any occasion of gratitude to bring it out from preservation and say it, even if the person being thanked only deserves a quarter of the sky.



3- The third word (السردية), which is a very new word that entered the market of usage recently, has taken off and is now included in political analysis and literary and social criticism, and its effect may extend to the narrative of cooking marqooq with vegetables and spices.



Every era has its "term" and field.



The responses to this post were in line with my colleague Idris's proposal. I chose a response from Shadi Al-Nasser that I liked; he said: Your narrative is beautiful, Professor Idris, and your deep passion for writing and presenting ideas in a distinctive style is evident in your writings. Thank you as big as the sky.



And I believe that diversity is beautiful, and we need, Professor Idris, narratives from one stage to another to stir within us a passion that was killed by the national team led by Renard.



In sports discourse, we need a different language more than ever to resolve the conflict between a generation betrayed by experience in the face of an unforgiving light.



Flash:



I left dreams in the face of circumstances and walked...



I don't want to dream of something that isn't happening...