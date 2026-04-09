كثرت العبارات وتضخمت المصطلحات ولم نزل ننتظر أول السيل وليس آخره.


جميل أن نتفنن في استثمار جمال لغتنا وتقديمها عبر محتوى عالي الجودة، لكن ثمة وافدين جددا أخذوا اللغة إلى مرافئ استفزت الزميل إدريس الدريس وقدم احتجاجه في هذا المنشور: بين فترة وأخرى تخرج لنا مفردات جديدة لتدخل قاموس الاستخدام والتداول لتصبح على كل لسان، سأعطيكم أمثلة:-


١- كلمة (شغف) استهلكت استخداماً وخاصة لدى الطارئين في عالم الكتابة، ثم تمددت وصارت على كل لسان يتزين البعض باستخدامها حتى في سواليف المجالس.


‏٢- كلمة (شكراً بحجم السماء) فرح بها البعض بل صار بعضهم يخبئها ويتحين أي مناسبة امتنان ليخرجها من الحفظ والصون ثم يقولها حتى لو كان المستهدف بالشكر يكفيه ربع السماء.


‏٣- الكلمة الثالثة (السردية)، وهي كلمة جديدة جداً ونزلت لسوق الاستخدام قبل مدة بسيطة وقد طار بها الركبان وصارت تدخل في التحليل السياسي والنقد الأدبي والاجتماعي، وقد يمتد أثرها إلى سردية طبخ المرقوق بالخضار والحبحر.


‏لكل زمن «مفردة» ومجال.


كانت الردود على هذا المنشور متماهية مع طرح الزميل إدريس.. اخترت لكم رد شادي الناصر الذي أعجبني قال فيه: سرديتك جميلة أستاذ إدريس، ويتجلّى في كتاباتك شغفك العميق بالكتابة وطرح الأفكار بأسلوب مميز. شكرًا لك بحجم السماء.


وأرى أنا أن التنوع جميل ونحتاج أستاذ إدريس من مرحلة إلى أخرى سرديات لتحرك في دواخلنا شغفا قتله منتخب رينارد.


ففي الطرح الرياضي نحن أحوج ما نحتاج إلى لغة مختلفة لنفض اشتباك بين جيل خانته الخبرة أمام ضوء لا يرحم.


ومضة:


تركت الأحلام في وجه الظروف ومشيت...


ما ودي أحلم بحاجة ما هي بحاصلة..