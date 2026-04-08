The Ministry of Education has extended the application period for early retirement for holders of educational positions until the first day of Muharram in the new Hijri year 1448 AH, with the eleventh of the same month being the last working day for those whose retirement requests have been officially approved.

University graduates are eagerly awaiting the ministry's announcement regarding job vacancies for the upcoming academic year 1448 AH, according to the new mechanism that the ministry adopted three years ago. This mechanism stipulates that educational job vacancies should be announced five months before the start of the new academic year, and that the announcement of accepted and nominated candidates for these positions should be made three months prior to the beginning of the new academic year.

Graduates are looking forward to a swift announcement of job vacancies and the specification of the required educational specialties so that they can arrange their social situations in case they are nominated for these positions. It is worth noting that the ministry has established the criteria for preference in filling educational positions since the announcement mechanism was approved, which includes: cumulative GPA 10%, graduation seniority 10%, professional license exam score for the year 30%, and professional license exam score for the specialty 50%.