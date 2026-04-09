There is no disagreement on the importance of regular vehicle inspections as a fundamental pillar to enhance road safety and reduce accidents. However, this vital procedure, in light of the immense population density in our major cities, is facing operational challenges that necessitate a reconsideration of implementation mechanisms. Relying solely on limited centers in million-population cities places beneficiaries in a strenuous journey through congestion, which requires the expansion of additional stations and the activation of round-the-clock operations to absorb the traffic, along with the necessity of allocating independent lanes for re-inspections of vehicles that have had their faults repaired, instead of forcing them to return to the same initial waiting lines, which is a blatant waste of time and effort.

To elevate this service to meet our aspirations, we put the following points into consideration for development:

First: Complete digital transformation; in the era of "Absher," there is no longer any justification for delays in manually collecting vehicle data. Technical integration is capable of retrieving all data in seconds simply by reading the license plate number, which saves valuable time for everyone and eliminates bureaucratic paperwork.

Second: Consideration for vulnerable groups; it is unacceptable to ask the elderly to deal with the complexities of electronic appointments or to visit the administration for an exception. Providing "green lanes" for them and welcoming them flexibly and without a prior appointment is an ethical duty and a deserved recognition of their circumstances before it is an administrative organization.

Third: Privatization and opening the door to competitiveness; ending the monopoly of a single entity in this sector and allowing major and accredited maintenance centers to provide inspection services under the supervision of the relevant authorities will create competition in quality and speed, and distribute the pressure of human density across wider and closer geographical points for the beneficiaries.

The quality of service is the other side of road safety, and developing the inspection system to become more flexible and digitally intelligent is an investment in human time and effort.

We hope to see inspection centers transform into advanced quick service points that ensure the safety of the vehicle and the time and dignity of the citizen.