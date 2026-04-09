تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
لا يختلف اثنان على أهمية الفحص الدوري للمركبات كركيزة أساسية لتعزيز السلامة المرورية والحد من الحوادث، إلا أنَّ هذا الإجراء الحيوي، في ظل الكثافة السكانية الهائلة بمدننا الكبرى، بات يواجه تحديات تشغيلية تستوجب إعادة النظر في آليات التنفيذ؛ فالاكتفاء بمراكز محدودة في مدن مليونية، يضع المستفيد أمام رحلة شاقة من الزحام، مما يتطلب التوسُّع في إنشاء محطات إضافية، وتفعيل العمل على مدار الساعة لامتصاص الزحام، مع ضرورة تخصيص مسارات مستقلة لإعادة الفحص للسيارات التي أُصلحت أعطالها، بدلاً من إجبارها على العودة لنفس طوابير الانتظار الأولى في هدر صريح للوقت والجهد.
وللارتقاء بهذه الخدمة لتواكب تطلعاتنا، نضع النقاط التالية في حسبان التطوير:
أولاً: التحوُّل الرقمي الكامل؛ ففي عصر «أبشر» لم يعد هناك مبرر للتأخير في جمع بيانات المركبة يدوياً. إنَّ الربط التقني كفيل بجلب كافة البيانات في ثوانٍ بمجرد قراءة رقم اللوحة، مما يوفر وقتاً ثميناً للجميع ويقضي على البيروقراطية الورقية.
ثانياً: مراعاة الفئات الغالية؛ فمن غير المقبول مطالبة كبار السن بتعقيدات المواعيد الإلكترونية أو مراجعة الإدارة لأخذ استثناء. إنَّ توفير «مسارات خضراء» لهم واستقبالهم بمرونة ودون موعد سابق، هو واجبٌ أخلاقي وتقديرٌ مستحق لظروفهم قبل أن يكون تنظيماً إدارياً.
ثالثاً: الخصخصة وفتح باب التنافسية؛ إنَّ إنهاء احتكار جهة واحدة لهذا القطاع والسماح لمراكز صيانة كبرى ومعتمدة بتقديم خدمة الفحص تحت إشراف الجهات المعنية، سيخلق تنافساً في الجودة والسرعة، ويوزع ضغط الكثافة البشرية على نقاط جغرافية أوسع وأقرب للمستفيد.
إنَّ جودة الخدمة هي الوجه الآخر للسلامة المرورية، وتطوير منظومة الفحص لتصبح أكثر مرونة وذكاءً رقمياً هو استثمارٌ في وقت وجهد الإنسان.
نأمل، أن نرى مراكز الفحص تتحوَّل إلى نقاط خدمة سريعة متطورة، تحفظ للمركبة سلامتها، وللمواطن وقته وكرامته.
There is no disagreement on the importance of regular vehicle inspections as a fundamental pillar to enhance road safety and reduce accidents. However, this vital procedure, in light of the immense population density in our major cities, is facing operational challenges that necessitate a reconsideration of implementation mechanisms. Relying solely on limited centers in million-population cities places beneficiaries in a strenuous journey through congestion, which requires the expansion of additional stations and the activation of round-the-clock operations to absorb the traffic, along with the necessity of allocating independent lanes for re-inspections of vehicles that have had their faults repaired, instead of forcing them to return to the same initial waiting lines, which is a blatant waste of time and effort.
To elevate this service to meet our aspirations, we put the following points into consideration for development:
First: Complete digital transformation; in the era of "Absher," there is no longer any justification for delays in manually collecting vehicle data. Technical integration is capable of retrieving all data in seconds simply by reading the license plate number, which saves valuable time for everyone and eliminates bureaucratic paperwork.
Second: Consideration for vulnerable groups; it is unacceptable to ask the elderly to deal with the complexities of electronic appointments or to visit the administration for an exception. Providing "green lanes" for them and welcoming them flexibly and without a prior appointment is an ethical duty and a deserved recognition of their circumstances before it is an administrative organization.
Third: Privatization and opening the door to competitiveness; ending the monopoly of a single entity in this sector and allowing major and accredited maintenance centers to provide inspection services under the supervision of the relevant authorities will create competition in quality and speed, and distribute the pressure of human density across wider and closer geographical points for the beneficiaries.
The quality of service is the other side of road safety, and developing the inspection system to become more flexible and digitally intelligent is an investment in human time and effort.
We hope to see inspection centers transform into advanced quick service points that ensure the safety of the vehicle and the time and dignity of the citizen.