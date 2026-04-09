لا يختلف اثنان على أهمية الفحص الدوري للمركبات كركيزة أساسية لتعزيز السلامة المرورية والحد من الحوادث، إلا أنَّ هذا الإجراء الحيوي، في ظل الكثافة السكانية الهائلة بمدننا الكبرى، بات يواجه تحديات تشغيلية تستوجب إعادة النظر في آليات التنفيذ؛ فالاكتفاء بمراكز محدودة في مدن مليونية، يضع المستفيد أمام رحلة شاقة من الزحام، مما يتطلب التوسُّع في إنشاء محطات إضافية، وتفعيل العمل على مدار الساعة لامتصاص الزحام، مع ضرورة تخصيص مسارات مستقلة لإعادة الفحص للسيارات التي أُصلحت أعطالها، بدلاً من إجبارها على العودة لنفس طوابير الانتظار الأولى في هدر صريح للوقت والجهد.

وللارتقاء بهذه الخدمة لتواكب تطلعاتنا، نضع النقاط التالية في حسبان التطوير:

أولاً: التحوُّل الرقمي الكامل؛ ففي عصر «أبشر» لم يعد هناك مبرر للتأخير في جمع بيانات المركبة يدوياً. إنَّ الربط التقني كفيل بجلب كافة البيانات في ثوانٍ بمجرد قراءة رقم اللوحة، مما يوفر وقتاً ثميناً للجميع ويقضي على البيروقراطية الورقية.

ثانياً: مراعاة الفئات الغالية؛ فمن غير المقبول مطالبة كبار السن بتعقيدات المواعيد الإلكترونية أو مراجعة الإدارة لأخذ استثناء. إنَّ توفير «مسارات خضراء» لهم واستقبالهم بمرونة ودون موعد سابق، هو واجبٌ أخلاقي وتقديرٌ مستحق لظروفهم قبل أن يكون تنظيماً إدارياً.

ثالثاً: الخصخصة وفتح باب التنافسية؛ إنَّ إنهاء احتكار جهة واحدة لهذا القطاع والسماح لمراكز صيانة كبرى ومعتمدة بتقديم خدمة الفحص تحت إشراف الجهات المعنية، سيخلق تنافساً في الجودة والسرعة، ويوزع ضغط الكثافة البشرية على نقاط جغرافية أوسع وأقرب للمستفيد.

إنَّ جودة الخدمة هي الوجه الآخر للسلامة المرورية، وتطوير منظومة الفحص لتصبح أكثر مرونة وذكاءً رقمياً هو استثمارٌ في وقت وجهد الإنسان.

نأمل، أن نرى مراكز الفحص تتحوَّل إلى نقاط خدمة سريعة متطورة، تحفظ للمركبة سلامتها، وللمواطن وقته وكرامته.