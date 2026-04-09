With the fast pace of life and the multitude of responsibilities, we spend many years without paying attention to our hidden talents or realizing what God has endowed us with in terms of uniqueness and self-fulfillment. Each of us has a special gift that may not be clearly visible but is waiting for the moment when we find ourselves, allowing us to give our selves the chance for true discovery.

Experts in human development indicate that talent is not just a skill we are born with, but an innate ability that requires an environment to stimulate it, practice to reveal it, and confidence to nurture it. Abilities do not come all at once; rather, they form as small signals: an inclination towards reading, ease of expression, a love for organization, skill in problem-solving, a passion for a particular idea... Signals that pass by unnoticed, yet they form the seed of distinction we need to create a path for ourselves that is different from others. We do not need complex tests to discover our talents.

The real secret that leads us to discover our true selves lies in the activities we excel at effortlessly and the inclinations that attract us automatically without direction. Here, the importance of giving ourselves space to think becomes evident, and we should ask: What do we enjoy? What do we do easily? What makes us feel different? In a world that does not recognize stability, innovation becomes an indispensable necessity. Being content with routine tasks keeps us trapped in a closed circle, while initiative and creativity lead us to open new doors to success. If we add, develop, and strive, we become influential in our community and surroundings, creating a value for ourselves that cannot be bought.

Work has never been merely a means of earning a living; it is a value that Islam has exalted, making the benefit of people one of the doors to goodness (the most beloved people to God are those who are most beneficial to others).

This profound message places us before the responsibility of striving and developing our talent, and it serves as a means of giving rather than a personal goal.