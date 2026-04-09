مع تسارع وتيرة الحياة وتزاحم المسؤوليات؛ نمضي أعواماً طويلة دون الالتفات إلى مواهبنا الكامنة، أو إدراك ما أودعه الله فينا من تميز وتحقيق للذات، فلكل منا هبة خاصة لا تظهر بوضوح لكنها تنتظر لحظة نجد فيها أنفسنا، لنمنح ذواتنا فرصة الاكتشاف الحقيقي.

المختصون في التنمية البشرية يشيرون إلى أن الموهبة ليست مجرد مهارة نولد بها، بل قابلية فطرية تحتاج إلى بيئة تحفّزها، وممارسة تكشفها، وثقة تُنميها، فالقدرات لا تأتي دفعة واحدة، إنما تتشكل على هيئة إشارات صغيرة؛ ميل إلى القراءة، سهولة في التعبير، حب للتنظيم، براعة في حل المشكلات، شغف بفكرة معينة.. إشارات تمرّ دون انتباه، لكنها تشكّل بذرة تميز نحتاجها لنصنع لأنفسنا طريقاً مختلفاً عن الآخرين، فلا نحتاج إلى اختبارات معقدة لنتعرف على مواهبنا.

إن السر الحقيقي الذي يقودنا لاكتشاف ذواتنا؛ يكمن في الأعمال التي نتقنها دون جهد، والميول التي تجذبنا تلقائياً دون توجيه، هنا تبرز أهمية منح أنفسنا مساحة للتفكير، وأن نسأل: ما الذي نستمتع به؟ ما الذي نفعله بسهولة؟ وما الذي يجعلنا نشعر بأننا مختلفون؟ وفي عالم لا يعترف بالثبات؛ يصبح الابتكار ضرورة لا غنى عنها، فالاكتفاء بالمهام الروتينية يجعلنا ندور في دائرة مغلقة، بينما تقودنا المبادرة والإبداع إلى فتح أبواب جديدة للنجاح، فإن أضفنا وطورنا واجتهدنا نصبح مؤثرين في مجتمعنا ومحطينا، فنصنع لأنفسنا قيمة لا تُشترى.

لم يكن العمل يوماً مجرد وسيلة لكسب الرزق، بل قيمة عظَّمها الإسلام، وجعل من نفع الناس باباً من أبواب الخير (أحب الناس إلى الله أنفعهم للناس).

هذه الرسالة العميقة، تضعنا أمام مسؤولية السعي وتطوير الموهبة، ووسيلة للعطاء لا غاية شخصية.