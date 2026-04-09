When the truths are revealed, the deceit of the deceivers is exposed, the rot of the cunning is unveiled, and their lies become public; we realize that we were aware of the reality of their matters, which is why we warned against their tricks. This is what the days have revealed to us about the rot of those fraudsters who are described as "stars."

Among them are politicians, analysts, artists, tweeters, and what they call "celebrities." Their actions are too disgraceful to mention, and their miserable reality and lies did not fool us. They deceived us into believing they were the leaders of society, adopting whatever is dictated to them to reap money from their masters.

As for us, the sons of a homeland of pride and dignity; we were not swayed by them, we were not deceived by their words, we did not pay attention to their parties, we were not impressed by their outfits, and we did not aspire to their awards, as we understand that they are satanic agendas and worshippers of the devil.

And because our agenda is clear and our goals are evident; we did not flatter nor offer sacrifices; we honor those who deserve it, and we applaud those who are worthy.

We acted according to our sound nature that God has created us with, distinguishing between truth and falsehood. God showed us the truth as truth and falsehood as falsehood, and now we see the truth clearly and the falsehood clearly, so we say nothing but the truth and do nothing but the truth.

Our leaders, our people, our communities, our tribes, our scholars, and those in politics, economics, wealth, and virtue among us; they have followed the right path, and Allah Almighty has honored them with goodness, kindness, dignity, and blessings, granting us, Glory be to Him, light in our hearts, steadfast faith in our souls, and a firm creed in our spirits.

There is a vast difference between the path of deception and the path of light, and this life is but a journey where we die and then live for eternal reward.