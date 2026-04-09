حين تتكشَّف الحقائق، وينكشف زيف المخادعين، ويظهر عفن الماكرين، ويظهر للعلن كذبهم؛ ندرك أننا كنا على إدراك لحقيقة أمرهم فحذّرنا من ألاعيبهم، وهذا ما كشفته لنا الأيام لعفن أولئك المحتالين ممن يوصفون بـ«النجوم».

من هؤلاء؛ سياسيون ومحللون وفنانون ومغردون وما يسمون بـ«المشاهير»، أفعالهم تعف عن ذكرها الأنفس، وحقيقتهم البائسة وكذبهم لم ينطل علينا، أوهمونا أنهم قادة المجتمع، وتبنوا ما يملى عليهم ليحصدوا الأموال من أسيادهم.

أما نحن أبناء وطن العز والكرامة؛ فلم يستهونا أولئك، ولم ننخدع بأقاويلهم، ولم ننظر لحفلاتهم، ولم تعجبنا أزياؤهم، ولم نتطلع إلى جوائزهم، لإدراكنا أنهم أجندات شيطانية وعبدة للشيطان.

ولأن أجندتنا واضحة وأهدافنا جليَّة؛ لم نتملق ولم نقرِّب القرابين؛ نكرِم من يستحق، ونصفق لمن يستحق.

عملنا بفطرتنا السليمة التي فطرنا الله عليها، وفرَّقنا بين الحق والباطل، فأرانا الله الحق حقاً والباطل باطلاً، وأصبح عندنا الحق بيِّن والباطل بيِّن، فلا نقول إلا حقاً ولا نفعل إلا حقاً.

قادتنا وشعبنا ومجتمعاتنا وقبائلنا وعلماؤنا وأهل السياسية والاقتصاد والمال والثراء والفضل منَّا؛ سلكوا طريقاً صحيحاً، فكرَّمهم الله عز وجل بالبر والإحسان والكرامة والبركات، ليعطينا سبحانه وتعالى نوراً في صدورنا، وإيماناً ثابتاً في قلوبنا، وعقيدة راسخة في أرواحنا.

فشتان بين طريق الخداع وطريق النور، وما هي إلا حياة نموت فيها ثم نحيا للجزاء الأبدي.